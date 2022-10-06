Read full article on original website
MedicineNet.com
What Is Vitamin D3 Good For?
Vitamin D3, also called cholecalciferol, helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus. The body needs vitamin D and calcium to maintain the right strength in bones. Vitamin D consists of D2 ergocalciferol, D3 cholecalciferol, alfacalcidol. Vitamin D is used to tackle bone disorders. Vitamin D3 is prescribed for people with...
CNET
Best 5 Vitamins for Energy
Extreme fatigue can be caused by a multitude of issues. However, if you are constantly fatigued throughout the day or you've noticed a shortness of breath, pale or yellowish skin, mental fog, muscle weakness or personality changes, you may have a vitamin B deficiency. B vitamins are vital for our...
Freethink
A newly discovered class of RNA can fight off multiple viruses, including flu and SARS-CoV-2
In the basic textbook version of genetics, DNA is the double-stranded helix that carries your genetic blueprints, and RNA is single-stranded and carries messages from DNA. But, as always with biology, that doesn’t come close to telling the whole story. Not only do some viruses just skip DNA altogether...
What You Should Know About Ear Infections In Adults
The ear is made up of three main parts — the inner, middle, and outer ear (via Johns Hopkins Medicine). Each part plays a major role in hearing, but ear infections can sometimes occur, causing certain parts to malfunction. Although children are the most vulnerable to ear infections, adults can also develop them. When adults get ear infections, it might indicate more serious problems or underlying conditions, according to Healthline. Therefore, it's crucial to know the various causes and symptoms to ensure you receive the right treatment.
msn.com
How to Pick the Right Primary Care Physician
Many people don’t have a primary care physician, and when they need to see a doctor, they’re not sure how to choose a good one. “A lot of offices, they're not taking on new patients,” said Kevin Brasler of Consumers’ Checkbook. “Others have moved on to...
verywellhealth.com
Atrophic Gastritis: Definition, Causes, Prevention
Atrophic gastritis is a condition that affects nearly 8% of the population. It is a form of chronic gastritis that changes the cells in the stomach lining, where stomach acid is made. It can cause several symptoms, such as stomach pain and tiredness, but it may also present without any symptoms.
wdfxfox34.com
Dental Implants Side Effects: The Complete Guide
Originally Posted On: https://montclairdentalspanj.com/blog/dental-implants-side-effects-the-complete-guide/. Recent studies discovered patients with dentures did not meet the same nutritional markers as those without. A decline in nutritional intake can increase one’s risk for chronic illnesses and oral health. Many times, dentures are uncomfortable or painful. This can make chewing and intaking enough...
TODAY.com
Are bananas healthy? A dietitian explains the health benefits
Bananas are one of the most popular fresh fruits in the world. Not only are they naturally sweet and affordable, they are also packed with nutrients. Although bananas get a bad reputation for their high sugar and starch content, this tasty tropical fruit is loaded with potassium, vitamin B6, fiber and prebiotics. Not to mention bananas can replace sugar in many baked goods. Here are a few more reasons you should add bananas to your eating plan and simple ways to use them.
Eating Late in the Day Makes You Feel More Hungry, Burn Fewer Calories and Store More Fat, Study Suggests
Eating later in the day will make you hungrier, a new study suggests. Researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital found that participants who ate meals later in the day were hungrier, burned calories slower, and stored more fat, according to a study published Tuesday in the journal Cell Metabolism. "In...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Eight Ways to Lose Belly Fat
Many people find that, as they get older, their midsection expands in size. This extra weight is often called a “spare tire” or a “muffin top,” and it can be frustrating to deal with, especially if you find that your waistband increasingly becomes tighter over time. Even if you’re not overly concerned about how the extra weight looks, it’s important to know that a larger waistline is linked with a higher risk of health issues, such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, some types of cancer, and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Plus, you may be more likely to have sleep apnea and joint pain, thanks to the excess weight.
Healthline
Lung (Pulmonary) Nodules: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Lung nodules are small masses that grow inside the lungs. They’re very common, and at least. aren’t cancerous. They’re often found incidentally during chest imaging for an unrelated issue. Long nodules are found on about. 0.1% to 0.2%. of X-rays and 13% of computed tomography (CT) scans...
wdfxfox34.com
Can a Hernia Cause Diarrhea
Originally Posted On: https://surgcomd.com/blog/can-a-hernia-cause-diarrhea/. Did you know that more than one million surgeries every year take place to repair hernias? A hernia may start out as a mild problem and quickly become a much bigger issue. At first, some people may not even know that they have a hernia until it starts to become more serious.
getnews.info
Ancient Traditional Medicine helps 2000 People Overcome Obesity and Overweight Naturally – Vedicshala
Over 2000 people overcame obesity and overweight concerns with an Ancient Traditional Medicine (Ayurveda) says Vd. Paramjit Kaur (35 Years of Expertise) on Vedicshala. Vaidya. Paramjit Kaur Sodhi Patankar, a leading General Physician, Obesity Consultant, and Yoga therapist, has developed a natural cure for obesity. The Ayurvedic Weight Loss Program is a proven ayurvedic treatment for obesity aimed at helping people manage their obesity and overweight issues naturally.
Gizmodo
A Major Trial Shows Mixed Results for Colonoscopy in Preventing Cancer Deaths
A large, 10-year randomized trial has found that simply recommending a common screening procedure for colorectal cancer may not be as beneficial for the general public as hoped for. The study found no difference in cancer death rates between healthy middle-aged people who were or weren’t offered a colonoscopy, though those offered a colonoscopy did have a slightly lower risk of diagnosis. The findings don’t necessarily show that routine colonoscopies aren’t worthwhile, but they will throw more fuel onto the ongoing debate over this form of cancer screening.
Healthline
Can COVID-19 Affect Your Voice?
Laryngitis is an inflammation of the larynx, the area that houses your vocal cords. A common side effect of laryngitis is hoarseness, which changes the quality and character of your voice. Some case reports and studies have found that COVID-19 can cause laryngitis and change how your voice sounds. While...
How To Prevent An Imbalance Of Electrolytes In Your Body
Electrolytes are minerals in your bodily fluids. Your body needs them to perform many functions, including regulating blood pressure and keeping the pH levels in the blood normal (via Cleveland Clinic). Calcium, chloride, magnesium, sodium, potassium, and phosphate are examples of electrolytes, and they all perform different tasks. Your kidneys help keep electrolytes balanced by filtering them and excreting what your body doesn't need (via Merck Manual).
archyworldys.com
Foods that strengthen the immune system: the complete list
Having a strong and protective immune system is one of the keys to living away from ailments and infections: let’s find out together how to strengthen it through nutrition. If we were to compare the immune system to something physical and concrete we can safely say that it is the police of our body. The agents in question in fact find and neutralize all the threats that undermine our body. For this reason we need to know how to take care of our immune defenses, especially in this period when temperatures are changing and fever, flu e cold are at the door. By changing our lifestyle and our diet we can make the immune system an impenetrable shield in the fight against virus, battery ed infections. So let’s go and discover some foods absolutely to be implemented in your diet to strengthen the system in question.
healthcareguys.com
Stress Symptoms And Effects On Physical And Mental Health
Although stress is an inevitable part of life, some people are more susceptible than others. Some jobs or lifestyles bring with them a higher risk of experiencing stress regularly. For example, those working in high-pressure roles in demanding environments are more likely to feel stressed out. However, it can affect anyone at any time and moment in life. But what is stress exactly? Stress occurs when we perceive pressures or demands on our time, resources, or other personal limitations that strain our ability to meet individual goals or expectations. As a result, it triggers a response from the body intended to help us deal with the challenge at hand so that we can stay safe and meet our objectives again soon.
CNBC
A Harvard nutritionist shares 6 brain foods that will help your kids stay 'sharp and focused'
The first few years of life set the foundation for brain health. Studies show that a nutritious diet in infancy is key to promoting a child's long-term well-being, and the foods they eat can impact their cognition, temperament, motor skills and language development. As a nutritional psychiatrist, I've found that...
nypressnews.com
Back and pelvic pain could indicate a gynaecological cancer – expert
“Unlike breast cancer and ovarian cancer, cervical cancer is not hereditary,” she said. “It is caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. “HPV must be present for cervical cancer to develop. “There are various strains of HPV and the most common types can be prevented with a vaccine.
