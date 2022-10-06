ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bain: 25% of clinicians want out of healthcare

One quarter of U.S. physicians, advanced practice providers and nurses are considering switching careers and one third are considering switching employers, according to newly released results from a survey conducted by Bain & Company. Below are some key takeaways from the survey and brief, which was released Oct. 11 and...
Health Equity

Streamlining patient flow would not only improve patient care and reduce costs, but is also focal to achieving health equity, wrote Eugene Litvak, PhD, Mark Smith, MD, and Harvey FiIneberg, MD, PhD, for The Hill Oct. 7. "This requires a single management intervention — streamlining patient flow by scheduling admissions,...
UnitedHealthcare's updated coverage policy is 'disappointing,' devicemaker says

Nevro, a company that sells chronic pain medical devices, called UnitedHealthcare's newest coverage policy update "disappointing" after the insurance company hinted it wouldn't cover spinal cord stimulation devices for some people with chronic back pain. In a revised coverage policy that will be effective Dec. 1, UnitedHealthcare wrote that implanted...
Physicians' love-hate relationship with incentive bonuses: Medscape

Physicians have weighed in on the benefits and disadvantages of incentive bonuses, a recent Medscape study found. Medscape surveyed 406 physicians between Aug. 17 and Sept. 1. Results were split, with 49 for bonuses and 51 percent against them. Those polled were also split 50-50 on the question of whether bonuses increase productivity.
Hourly wage for 25 healthcare jobs

The mean hourly wage for healthcare practitioners and technical occupations varies across positions. Here is the mean hourly wage of 25 jobs within healthcare, presented in ascending order of compensation. Data is the most recent available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Note: This list is not exhaustive. 1. Emergency...
COVID-19 shots prevented 650,000+ Medicare admissions last year, HHS says

Federal COVID-19 vaccination efforts prevented more than 650,000 hospitalizations and 300,000 deaths among Medicare beneficiaries last year, HHS said in an Oct. 7 report. HHS's Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation analyzed Medicare claims and county-level vaccination data to estimate the reduction in deaths and hospitalizations in 2021.
Kettering Health Foundation surpasses $100M

Kettering (Ohio) Health Foundation has exceeded $100 million in gifts received and funds dispersed, according to an Oct. 10 news release. Founded in 1974, Kettering Health Foundation is the supporting arm of Kettering Health Main Campus and raises money to support initiatives to improve the health of the community. Notable...
Hospitals cut pediatrics to make room for more lucrative adult patients

Hospitals nationwide are facing unprecedented financial challenges and operating in the negative. As a result, many are opting to shutter pediatric units to make room for more adult patients, who are usually more profitable, The New York Times reported Oct. 11. Pediatric inpatient units in the U.S. fell nearly 20...
10 providers seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Baptist Memorial Health Care, based in Memphis, Tenn., seeks a manager of revenue cycle projects. 2. Confluence Health, based in Wenatchee,...
Walmart launches healthcare research institute

Walmart's new Healthcare Research Institute gives customers the chance to enroll in healthcare research, aims to improve diversity in clinical trials and support interventions and medications for underrepresented communities. The largest U.S. retailer announced the launch of the Walmart Healthcare Research Institute Oct. 11. It will initially focus on inclusion...
How technology can help providers embrace two-sided risk in CMS's Enhancing Oncology Model

Value-based care models and arrangements keep evolving. With CMS preparing to upgrade its current value-based Oncology Care Model (OCM) to the Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM), cancer centers are keen for insights that can help them participate and be successful. During a September Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Flatiron Health,...
Tower Health names provider enterprise CEO

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health has named Bernard Boulanger, MD, executive vice president and CEO of provider enterprise, effective Oct. 31. Dr. Boulanger, a trauma surgeon, most recently served Cleveland-based MetroHealth as executive vice president of provider enterprise and academic affairs, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also spent nearly six years as MetroHealth's chief clinical officer.
6 recent donations to hospitals

The following hospitals and care centers have received donations since Oct. 5:. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health Foundation has been gifted $5.5 million from Marvin H. Weiner and Jacqueline J. Bernstein, two local philanthropists, toward a new imaging center. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital received $35 million from...
Merck nabs phase 3 win for vascular disorder drug

A phase 3 clinical trial of Merck's pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment, sotatercept, significantly improved exercise capacity among adults with the rare blood vessel disorder, the drugmaker said Oct. 10. The trial met its primary outcome of improvement in the distance pulmonary arterial hypertension patients could achieve during a six-minute walk....
The effectiveness of colonoscopies may be overstated, study suggests

A landmark study suggests colonoscopies are not as effective as previously thought, though they can still help some. The study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, followed more than 84,000 people. Half of participants were invited to have a colonoscopy. Only 42 percent did. After a ten-year follow-up,...
$12.6M grant goes to Kansas mental health centers

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration awarded $12.6 million in grants to Kansas mental health centers, according to an Oct. 10 report from Kansas City Fox affiliate KSNW. The funding will facilitate 13 community mental health centers becoming certified community behavioral health clinics, according to the report. "The...
What Amylyx's $158K ALS drug could mean for healthcare

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' recently approved Relyvrio, an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis drug that's priced at $158,000 for an annual supply, is the latest example of drugmakers inflating medication costs, critics told The Wall Street Journal. It's unlikely ALS patients will end up paying the full price for Relyvrio. An Amylyx spokesperson told...
AdventHealth Tampa launches internal medicine residency

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth was approved by the Accreditation Council on Graduate Medical Education Oct. 11 to launch an internal medicine residency program at AdventHealth Tampa. Residents in the program will rotate through several hospital departments under the supervision of board-certified physicians, the health system shared in an email with...
40% of Americans not honest about COVID-19, use of precautions, survey says

Nearly half of U.S. adults reported misrepresentation and/or nonadherence regarding public health measures against COVID-19. Four in 10 Americans surveyed report that they were less than truthful about whether they had COVID-19 and/or failed to comply with preventive measures during the height of the pandemic, according to a new nationwide study published Oct. 10 in JAMA Network Open.
