East Greenbush, NY

Pittsfield Police arrest unarmed robbery suspect

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is under arrest after a weekend unarmed robbery in Pittsfield. Pittsfield Police Capt. Gary Traversa said that a 77-year-old Pittsfield woman walked into the city’s police department on Sunday to report that she had been “forcefully robbed of her purse” while walking along the 200 block of North Street.
Albany Man Accused of Attacking Woman Arrested on Several Charges

An Albany man who is accused of attacking a woman inside of her apartment has been arrested on several charges. According to police, 35-year-old William Crawford entered the victim's residence on Dana Avenue late Friday night, assaulted her and threatened her with a handgun. The woman went to the hospital for treatment of a fractured foot and other wounds. When Crawford was taken into custody Sunday, officers say he had a gun and also cocaine in his pants pockets. He was arraigned Monday and sent to the Albany County Jail.
Albany shelter reopens after vicious sword attack

ALBANY – An Albany shelter that shut down after there was a vicious sword attack there, is now back open. Randell Mason has been charged with attempted murder for that attack. The Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless has implemented new security measures. They have two additional security staff who...
Nassau Police: Man Injures Officer While Resisting Arrest for Oyster Bay Assault

The Second Squad reports the details of an arrest for an incident that occurred on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 6:15 pm in Oyster Bay. According to detectives, officers responded to a 911 call for a disturbance at Theodore Roosevelt Marina located at 5 Bay Avenue. Upon arrival, it was determined that Omar Romerobulnes, 33, was involved in a verbal altercation with a female victim and a physical altercation with a male witness at the scene.
Woman rescued from Troy fire leaves hospital

A woman rescued Monday by a Troy firefighter is now out of the hospital and in need of more help. Delilah Teledo is now looking for a place to stay. Her husband, Orlando Santiago, says the fire started after his wife plugged up her phone. With flames everywhere, Santiago says...
New information released on deadly crash

We’re still learning more about a deadly crash in Albany we first told you about last week. It happened last Thursday night, just after 10 p.m., near the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Albany Shaker Road. Police are not yet releasing the identity of the victim, but they say...
New details on man killed in deadly Northern Blvd. crash

We have new details on the crash that killed a person walking near Northern Blvd. on Thursday evening. The victim is a 58-year-old man from Albany, who died at the scene of the crash. Albany police say the pedestrian was crossing eastbound when he was hit. An SUV and a...
Albany Shelter That Was Site of Brutal Attack Expected to Reopen Monday

An Albany shelter that was the site of a brutal attack several weeks ago is scheduled to reopen its doors Monday. On August 29th, 42-year-old Randell Mason allegedly assaulted 34-year-old Jon Romano with two swords at the Community Connections facility on Sheridan Avenue. Romano was seriously injured and is still recovering. The executive director for the Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless says there will be additional security measures in place aimed at preventing any future violence. Mason is facing several charges and is due in court again next month.
Sister of arson suspect speaks out

We’re learning more information about a man charged with arson after a devastating fire in Hudson Falls. We’re now hearing from the younger sister of Peter Lemery. His sister, Angela Moses, spoke exclusively with our media partners at The Post Star. She spoke to them about the unanswered...
Another fire erupts in Watervliet

There was another fire in the city of Watervliet Sunday night after a fire there destroyed a home earlier this weekend. The fire occurred on Broadway in Watervliet. Firefighters used a ladder and smashed through windows to check all areas of the house for anyone inside. According to witnesses, a...
Crews battle Watervliet house fire

A major fire broke out in Watervliet on Saturday. Take a look at this ring camera video. You can see the flames engulfing the front of this home. That fire started early Saturday on the 200 block of 8th Avenue in the city of Watervliet. Colonie firefighters assisted Watervliet in...
