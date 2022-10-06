Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have You Seen These Guys Terrorizing Ballston? Police Want Your Help!
There has been a rash of burglaries all over the Capital Region. The targets are usually unlocked cars. The burglars look for possessions, money, and other valuable things left in vehicles. However, sometimes they break in. Many burglaries such as these have been happening in the Clifton Park area. Now the thieves have moved into the Town of Ballston.
westernmassnews.com
Pittsfield Police arrest unarmed robbery suspect
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is under arrest after a weekend unarmed robbery in Pittsfield. Pittsfield Police Capt. Gary Traversa said that a 77-year-old Pittsfield woman walked into the city’s police department on Sunday to report that she had been “forcefully robbed of her purse” while walking along the 200 block of North Street.
Adams resident arrested for stealing catalytic converter from parked car
On Sunday, Adams Police Officers received reports that a catalytic converter was taken off a vehicle at a local business.
Saratoga deputies searching for vulnerable adult
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a man reported missing.
Traffic stop ends in arrest for East Greenbush man
An East Greenbush man was arrested on Sunday after a traffic stop. According to the police that pulled over Jedidiah Foote, 27, his New York State non-driver ID card was suspended 28 times.
iheart.com
Albany Man Accused of Attacking Woman Arrested on Several Charges
An Albany man who is accused of attacking a woman inside of her apartment has been arrested on several charges. According to police, 35-year-old William Crawford entered the victim's residence on Dana Avenue late Friday night, assaulted her and threatened her with a handgun. The woman went to the hospital for treatment of a fractured foot and other wounds. When Crawford was taken into custody Sunday, officers say he had a gun and also cocaine in his pants pockets. He was arraigned Monday and sent to the Albany County Jail.
Green Island Man Repeatedly Punched 5-Month-Old Dog In Head, Police Say
A man from the region is facing animal cruelty charges after he was allegedly caught on video punching a 5-month-old dog. Albany County resident Jordan France, age 30, of the village of Green Island, was arrested following an investigation by the Green Island Police Department. Officers were contacted Wednesday, Oct....
WNYT
Albany shelter reopens after vicious sword attack
ALBANY – An Albany shelter that shut down after there was a vicious sword attack there, is now back open. Randell Mason has been charged with attempted murder for that attack. The Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless has implemented new security measures. They have two additional security staff who...
longisland.com
Nassau Police: Man Injures Officer While Resisting Arrest for Oyster Bay Assault
The Second Squad reports the details of an arrest for an incident that occurred on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 6:15 pm in Oyster Bay. According to detectives, officers responded to a 911 call for a disturbance at Theodore Roosevelt Marina located at 5 Bay Avenue. Upon arrival, it was determined that Omar Romerobulnes, 33, was involved in a verbal altercation with a female victim and a physical altercation with a male witness at the scene.
Albany man arrested after alleged assault, burglary
An Albany man has been arrested for allegedly breaking a woman's foot and threatening her with a gun. The Albany Police Department said William Crawford, 35, was arrested on October 9.
WNYT
Suspect sought in larceny at East Greenbush Hannaford
Police in East Greenbush are asking for your help identifying a suspect in a larceny. Police say the person was involved in a larceny investigation at Hannaford on Columbia Turnpike. If you recognize them, call police at (518) 479-2525.
WNYT
Woman rescued from Troy fire leaves hospital
A woman rescued Monday by a Troy firefighter is now out of the hospital and in need of more help. Delilah Teledo is now looking for a place to stay. Her husband, Orlando Santiago, says the fire started after his wife plugged up her phone. With flames everywhere, Santiago says...
WNYT
Albany man pleads not guilty in homicide investigation
An Albany man pleaded not guilty to murder on Tuesday. Brian Moses, 20, is accused of fatally shooting William Sanders, 18, on Hamilton Street in Albany, September 30. Moses is in the Albany County Jail.
WNYT
New information released on deadly crash
We’re still learning more about a deadly crash in Albany we first told you about last week. It happened last Thursday night, just after 10 p.m., near the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Albany Shaker Road. Police are not yet releasing the identity of the victim, but they say...
Two arrested in Schenectady over narcotics and gun possession
According to U.S. Marshals, two people from Schenectady were arrested narcotics trafficking and gun possession.
WNYT
New details on man killed in deadly Northern Blvd. crash
We have new details on the crash that killed a person walking near Northern Blvd. on Thursday evening. The victim is a 58-year-old man from Albany, who died at the scene of the crash. Albany police say the pedestrian was crossing eastbound when he was hit. An SUV and a...
iheart.com
Albany Shelter That Was Site of Brutal Attack Expected to Reopen Monday
An Albany shelter that was the site of a brutal attack several weeks ago is scheduled to reopen its doors Monday. On August 29th, 42-year-old Randell Mason allegedly assaulted 34-year-old Jon Romano with two swords at the Community Connections facility on Sheridan Avenue. Romano was seriously injured and is still recovering. The executive director for the Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless says there will be additional security measures in place aimed at preventing any future violence. Mason is facing several charges and is due in court again next month.
WNYT
Sister of arson suspect speaks out
We’re learning more information about a man charged with arson after a devastating fire in Hudson Falls. We’re now hearing from the younger sister of Peter Lemery. His sister, Angela Moses, spoke exclusively with our media partners at The Post Star. She spoke to them about the unanswered...
WNYT
Another fire erupts in Watervliet
There was another fire in the city of Watervliet Sunday night after a fire there destroyed a home earlier this weekend. The fire occurred on Broadway in Watervliet. Firefighters used a ladder and smashed through windows to check all areas of the house for anyone inside. According to witnesses, a...
WNYT
Crews battle Watervliet house fire
A major fire broke out in Watervliet on Saturday. Take a look at this ring camera video. You can see the flames engulfing the front of this home. That fire started early Saturday on the 200 block of 8th Avenue in the city of Watervliet. Colonie firefighters assisted Watervliet in...
