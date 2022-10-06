Read full article on original website
Amazon Prime Early Access Deal: Best Prices of the Year on Apple iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro
There's never been a better time to score one of the newer Apple iPads than the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale that's going on right now. From October 11-12, Amazon is offering the lowest prices we've seen so far on the 2021 Apple iPad, the 2022 Apple iPad Air, and the 2021 Apple iPad Pro. There are no legacy editions here; these are all the latest models.
Prime Early Access: My Favorite Portable Charger Is On Sale
Amazon's Prime Early Access Day includes a ton of great deals ahead of the holiday season and before Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Suppose you are looking to buy a portable charger that is not only powerful enough to charge a laptop, but has a cool cyberpunk aesthetic. In that case, Shargeek's Storm 2 is currently 20 percent off, bringing the price down to $184 (usually $229).
Amazon Prime Early Access Nintendo Switch Deals
Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is going on right now and it lasts from October 11-12. While some games and gaming things went on sale yesterday, now is when things get cranked up to 11, particularly if you love Nintendo (and who doesn't). The Prime Early Access sale has tons of deals on Switch games, both digital and physical, as well as MicroSD cards and a whole lot more.
Fitness Equipment Is Pricey: Score Big Discounts Right Now With These Amazon Prime Deals
Fitness is a lifelong commitment to your own well-being and health. No matter what your motivators are or current fitness level is, Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale is filled to the brim with some great deals to jump-start your wellness regimen. With the upcoming holiday season, these are great to give as gifts (even to yourself!) or for pre-burning off all those indulgent holiday treats. Save now, as Amazon Prime Early Access Sales ends October 12.During this tw-day sale, everything from yoga mats to aerobic steps are on deep discount, so skip the gym fees and upgrade your home routine....
Prime Day in October: 92+ of the Best Early Black Friday Deals in Anime on Amazon Right Now
Amazon decided to have Prime Day in October, but they called it Prime Early Access. The reason they call it that is because it's an early chance to access Black Friday deals. It's a little confusing, but people are starting to figure it out and the deals are great. Among...
GIGABYTE 4K Monitors Lineup Gives More Options Than Ever Before
GIGABYTE has added new options to their lineup of 4K gaming monitors! Available in a variety of sizes ranging from 28 to 55 inches, including features like HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and refresh rates of 120Hz or higher, this line of monitors gives gamers a smooth experience when paired alongside current-generation consoles and desktop gaming PCs.
Amazon October Prime Day Deal: PS5 Certified WD Black SN850 SSD Solid State Drive (1TB for $120, 2TB for $210)
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is a good time to add more space to your PS5 console. Several models are on sale, including the WD Black SN850, the Samsung 980 PRO, and the Crucial PS5 Plus. If you want to upgrade your PS5's internal storage without compromising on speed, any old SSD just won't cut it. You'll want to pick up an PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 solid state drive with a rated 5,500MB/s read speed. A heatsink is also highly recommended. You could either get one without heatsink and add it yourself, which is very easy to do and only costs about $10 on Amazon, or you could buy one with one preinstalled.
Daily Deals: 65" LG Evo C2 4K OLED TV for $1597, 20% Off LEGO Optimus Prime, $50 Off Apple Watch Series 8
Check out the new hot daily deals for today, including the best price we've seen for the new 2022 LG Evo C2 OLED TV, the first ever discount on the latest Apple Watch Series 8, 20% off the LEGO Transformers Optimus Prime from LEGO direct, Sony's best 75" LED LCD TV of 2021 for under $1300, and more.
Deal Alert: Save $1700 Off Sony's Best 2021 75" 4K LED LCD TV at Walmart (Now $1298)
Walmart's Rollback Sale runs from October 11 to 12 and is intended to be a counter to Amazon's Prime Early Access event. The sale isn't in name only; there are several outstanding deals here that you probably won't find at all on Amazon. This Sony TV deal is one example. Today Walmart has the 75" Sony Bravia XR X95J 4K Google TV, normally $3000, for a shockingly low price of $1298.
Prime Early Access Sale: These PS5 SSD Deals Are Absolutely Incredible (UK)
Amazon Prime Early Access is finally here, and there are some absolutely incredible deals to check out at the moment, especially if you're a gamer. PS5 owners, strap yourself in because these SSD deals are legitimately incredible. A quick reminder that these are Black Friday equivalent deals, and won't be cheaper during the Black Friday sales.
Amazon Prime Early Access Deal: First Ever Discount on Apple Watch Series 8
The Apple Watch Series 8 was released on September 16, less than a month ago, and we're already seeing the first discount on it. As part of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon is offering $50 off the Apple Watch Series 8. The 41mm model is now $349 (normally $399) and the 45mm model is now $379 (normally $429).
Sony Paid $3.5 Million to Put Ark: Survival Evolved on PlayStation Plus
Sony paid $3.5 million to put Ark: Survival Evolved on PlayStation Plus for one month, while Microsoft paid $2.5 million to put it on Xbox Game Pass for six months. As spotted by Kotaku reporter Ethan Gach on Twitter (below), a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Snail Games USA (the parent company of Ark developer Studio Wildcard) revealed the values paid by each company to feature the game in their "free games" line-up.
Today at Walmart: Save on Apple Products, 4K TVs, and More
This week, Amazon is holding its Prime Early Access Sale, which kicks off tomorrow. So, today, Walmart is getting in on the fun with its own selection of tech deals. Walmart's sale mostly focuses on Apple products, with deals on iPads, Apple Watches, and the 2nd Generation Apple TV. Beyond Apple, you can check out deals on 4K TVs, bluetooth speakers and headphones, and more.
Among Us VR Gets November Release Date
Among Us VR, the virtual reality port of the 2018 online social game, arrives on November 10 and will cost $9.99. Initially announced at the 2021 Game Awards, Among Us VR allows you to play with up to ten players. You assume the role of either a crewmate or an imposter, with the former looking to complete all the tasks around the map while the player(s) posing as Imposter(s) try to kill all the crewmates without being detected.
Disneyland raises prices for tickets, parking and more – again
Disneyland fares were raised again on Tuesday morning, with prices increasing by as much as 9% for single-day tickets and 11% for parking. In addition, Genie Plus prices will surge by 25%.
Doom Running In Notepad at 60FPS Is Now a Real Thing
Developers are continuing in their quest to make the original Doom playable on every object to ever exist, and it can now be played on Windows' Notepad app. As reported by The Escapist, developer Sam Chiet has created a fully operable version of Doom in a completely unmodified version of text editor Notepad.
Modern Warfare 2 Will Include Overwatch 2's Controversial Feature
The controversial Overwatch 2 feature that required players to connect a phone number to their account before playing is also coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. As reported by PC Gamer, the requirement will seemingly be applicable to all Modern Warfare 2 players instead of just the minority of those playing Overwatch. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, newly created Overwatch 2 accounts, and newly created Call of Duty: Modern Warfare accounts require a phone number," a Blizzard support page reads.
Google's New Gaming Chromebooks Are Designed for Cloud Gaming
Google's ambitions to make gaming-focused Chromebooks are now coming to fruition. In a new press release, Google announced that it has partnered with Acer, Asus, and Lenovo to make these gaming-focused Chromebooks designed for cloud gaming subscription services like Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Acer's Chromebook 516 GE...
Behemoth - Reveal Trailer
Here's your peek at the world of Behemoth, an upcoming VR game from Skydance Interactive revealed during Meta Connect 2022. Get ready to fight for survival in VR when the game launches in late 2023 for Meta Quest 2 and Rift platforms.
Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief - Launch Trailer
Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. Check out the launch trailer to meet the characters, and learn more about the game and Ebizo's motivations. After a heist gone horribly wrong, amateur thief Ebizo leaves his thieving ways behind and lives a...
