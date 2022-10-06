The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is a good time to add more space to your PS5 console. Several models are on sale, including the WD Black SN850, the Samsung 980 PRO, and the Crucial PS5 Plus. If you want to upgrade your PS5's internal storage without compromising on speed, any old SSD just won't cut it. You'll want to pick up an PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 solid state drive with a rated 5,500MB/s read speed. A heatsink is also highly recommended. You could either get one without heatsink and add it yourself, which is very easy to do and only costs about $10 on Amazon, or you could buy one with one preinstalled.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 HOURS AGO