ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Jurors begin deliberations in Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation trial

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
  • Companies

Oct 6 (Reuters) - A Connecticut jury began deliberating Thursday in a trial to decide how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his company must pay families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting for falsely claiming the massacre was a hoax.

The deliberations come after three weeks of trial in Waterbury, Connecticut, not far from where a gunman killed 20 small children and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012. Jurors were sent home after an hour of deliberations Thursday and will resume them on Friday.

Jones claimed for years that the massacre was staged by the government as part of a plot to take away Americans' guns.

In closing arguments earlier Thursday, lawyers for the families of eight Sandy Hook victims said Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems LLC, cashed in for years on lies about the shooting, which drove traffic to his Infowars website and sales of products there.

The families, meanwhile, suffered a decade-long campaign of harassment and death threats by Jones’ followers, attorney Chris Mattei said.

“Every single one of these families were drowning in grief, and Alex Jones put his foot right on top of them,” plaintiffs' attorney Chris Mattei told jurors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O07q7_0iOmMmNb00

Jones’ lawyer, Norman Pattis, countered during his closing argument that the plaintiffs had shown scant evidence of quantifiable losses. Pattis urged jurors to ignore the political undercurrents in the case.

“This is not a case about politics, I remind you that,” he said. “It’s about how much to compensate the plaintiffs.”

The trial was marked by weeks of anguished testimony from the families, who filled the gallery each day and took turns recounting how Jones’ lies about Sandy Hook compounded their grief. An FBI agent who responded to the shooting is also a plaintiff in the case.

Jones, who has since acknowledged the shooting occurred, also testified and briefly threw the trial into chaos as he railed against his “liberal” critics and refused to apologize to the families.

In August, another jury found Jones and his company must pay $49.3 million to Sandy Hook parents in a similar case in Austin, Texas, where Infowars is based.

Jones' lawyers hope to void most of the payout before it is approved by a judge, calling it excessive under Texas law.

Reporting by Jack Queen; editing by David Bario and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 166

Doug Hazzard
4d ago

to this day, he thinks he didnt do anything wrong. it was just entrainment, nobody actually believes this stuff. its junk food for the mind. well believe the pain u inflicted. he's just a bad all-around person.

Reply(18)
123
stephanie
4d ago

He needs to be forced to give every cent to the Sandy Hook parents. Who I hope see it as too dirty to touch, and give it away to a charity. Then he can take his pumpkin head and disappear! That is what is appropriate. Hackers are ordered by judges to never use a computer again..this idiot should NEVER be allowed to have any sort of "infowars" or podcast again. THAT is appropriate!

Reply(4)
80
stephanie
4d ago

Couldn't have said it better! He jumped in this hole he created. He got rich off the backs of parents who lost their children in a very tragic way. I DONT CARE WHO YOU ARE, one thing you don't do is heckle parents who'se children died so horrifically. Between Lanza and Jones those parents look like a shell of their former selves!

Reply(3)
73
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Alex Jones suffers blow in Infowars bankruptcy case as judge calls out ‘lack of transparency’ on finances

The parent company of Alex Jones’ Infowars suffered a substantial blow in bankruptcy court as a judge blocked an attorney and a restructuring executive from overseeing the case due to “lack of transparency” on financial information, including about the conspiracy theorist’s extravagant spending habits. US Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez in Houston ordered new personnel to replace Marc Schwartz, chief restructuring officer of Infowars parent company Free Speech Systems LLC, and attorney Kyung Lee in the case on Tuesday, citing conflict of interest. The judge found that Mr Schwartz and Mr Lee failed to disclose that they sought work from...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waterbury, CT
Waterbury, CT
Government
City
Sandy Hook, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Salon

“No one died”: Trump-backed Arizona Republican embraces Sandy Hook and 9/11 truthers

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona Republicans have gone total MAGA with their 2022 midterms nominees, choosing far-right conspiracy theorists who include gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem — both of whom are supported by former President Donald Trump, and both of whom have promoted the false and thoroughly debunked claim that the United States' 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. Finchem's MAGA supporters include not only Trump, but also, "War Room" host and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. And according to the Daily Beast's Sam Brodey, those MAGA Republicans are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the type of conspiracy theorists the Finchem campaign has been associating with.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
The Independent

Father at centre of Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook hoax lies tells trial he felt like he ‘failed’ his slain daughter

The grieving father at the centre of Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook hoax lies has revealed how the far-right conspiracy theorist left him feeling like he “failed” his murdered daughter.Robbie Parker returned to the witness stand on Thursday to testify in Mr Jones’ defamation trial, as jurors weigh how much he must pay to the families of victims of the 2012 mass shooting for the harassment they suffered because of his lies.Choking back tears, he told jurors how he believed he was “failing” six-year-old Emilie’s memory as Mr Jones lies continued to spread lies about her.“I already felt like I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Defamation#Americans
Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Giuliani Texted Oath Keeper Charged in Jan. 6 Riot: Report

A senior member of the far-right organization Oath Keepers engaged in text exchanges with former Trump White House aide Andrew Giuliani “about election issues,” NBC News reports, in what is said to be evidence of a growing connection between fringe groups and the Trump administration. Kellye SoRelle, the general counsel for the organization, pleaded not guilty earlier this month to four charges surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and obstructing justice by telling others to delete information from their phones. Along with the Giuliani texts, SoRelle also attempted to...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Vox

Two Republican judges just let Texas seize control of Twitter and Facebook

An especially right-wing panel of the already conservative United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit handed down an astonishing opinion on Friday, effectively holding that the state of Texas may seize control of content moderation at major social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. The mere...
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

Trump discovers he’s not in Cannon-land anymore

Donald Trump put the Justice Department on its heels, courtesy of a single federal judge who gave him the benefit of almost every doubt as he fought against the FBI’s probe of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. Now, his team of lawyers is preparing to test whether they...
POTUS
Reuters

Reuters

622K+
Followers
359K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy