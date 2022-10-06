ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Supreme Court declines to hear fetal personhood case

The Supreme Court declined on Tuesday to wade into the so-called fetal personhood debate, deciding not to take up a case out of Rhode Island over whether fetuses should have constitutional rights. A Catholic group and two pregnant women wanted to sue on behalf of the women's unborn fetuses, but...
CONGRESS & COURTS
DOJ urges Supreme Court to stay out of Mar-a-Lago documents fight

The Justice Department urged the Supreme Court on Tuesday to reject former President Donald Trump's request that it intervene in the dispute over classified documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in August. Calling the records "extraordinarily sensitive," the Justice Department said the Supreme Court should let stand a federal appeals...
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
New York State
Trump lawyer Christina Bobb spoke with federal investigators, source says

Christina Bobb -- the Trump attorney who signed a letter earlier this year inaccurately attesting that all classified material had been returned following a "diligent search" of Mar-a-Lago -- spoke with federal investigators in recent days, according to a person familiar with the matter. Bobb, who is still representing former...
POTUS
McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows

During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
POTUS
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Kathy Hochul
First on CNN: Former White House aide cooperating with investigation of Trump effort to overturn election results

An Atlanta-area prosecutor investigating Donald Trump and his allies' efforts to overturn the 2020 election has secured cooperation from former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Hutchinson, whose cooperation has not previously been reported, became a prominent witness during a summer hearing for...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Glenn Youngkin defends support of election denier Kari Lake in Arizona

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Sunday defended his support for fellow Republican Kari Lake, an election denier running for governor in Arizona, arguing that their party needs to be inclusive of a wide range of members in order to be successful. "In order for us to press forward in the...
ARIZONA STATE
Final expected trial of Durham investigation returns spotlight to flawed Trump-Russia dossier

The final expected trial of special counsel John Durham's inquiry begins Tuesday and will focus on the infamous "Steele dossier," which roiled US politics after the 2016 election, fueled the FBI probe of potential Trump-Russia collusion and continues to be cited by former President Donald Trump as proof of a grand conspiracy to destroy his political career.
POTUS
Newly released emails debunk Trump and allies' attempts to blame the GSA for packing boxes that ended up in Mar-a-Lago

When the General Services Administration prepared to ship pallets of material to Florida for former President Donald Trump in July 2021, the federal agency asked Trump aide Beau Harrison to affirm what was in the boxes being shipped. Harrison, Trump's former assistant for operations, was asked to affirm that everything...
FLORIDA STATE
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics

