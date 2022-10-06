Read full article on original website
Shooting outside NY GOP governor nominee's home sharpens debate over crime and guns
A shooting that wounded two teenagers on the property of Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor of New York, was a disturbing development in a campaign that has seen him hammer Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul over public safety and a controversial bail reform law enacted more than three years ago.
Supreme Court declines to hear fetal personhood case
The Supreme Court declined on Tuesday to wade into the so-called fetal personhood debate, deciding not to take up a case out of Rhode Island over whether fetuses should have constitutional rights. A Catholic group and two pregnant women wanted to sue on behalf of the women's unborn fetuses, but...
DOJ urges Supreme Court to stay out of Mar-a-Lago documents fight
The Justice Department urged the Supreme Court on Tuesday to reject former President Donald Trump's request that it intervene in the dispute over classified documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in August. Calling the records "extraordinarily sensitive," the Justice Department said the Supreme Court should let stand a federal appeals...
Shooting outside NY GOP gubernatorial candidate Rep. Zeldin's home injures 2; family unhurt
A shooting on the Shirley, New York, property of Rep. Lee Zeldin on Sunday left two injured, the congressman and Republican gubernatorial candidate said in a statement. Zeldin's family was unhurt. "My 16 year old daughters, Mikayla and Arianna, were at our house doing homework, while my wife, Diana, and...
Trump lawyer Christina Bobb spoke with federal investigators, source says
Christina Bobb -- the Trump attorney who signed a letter earlier this year inaccurately attesting that all classified material had been returned following a "diligent search" of Mar-a-Lago -- spoke with federal investigators in recent days, according to a person familiar with the matter. Bobb, who is still representing former...
Pres. Biden joins calls for LA councilmembers to resign, press secretary says
"I spoke to him about it yesterday," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a White House briefing. "The president is glad to see one of the participants in that conversation has resigned, but they all should. He believes that they all should resign."
McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows
During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
First on CNN: Biden admin working on plan to manage flow of Venezuelan migrants, sources say
The Biden administration is considering a new program to encourage Venezuelan migrants to go to US ports of entry instead of unlawfully crossing the southern border if they apply and have a pre-existing tie in the US, according to four sources familiar with discussions. The proposal comes amid an influx...
First on CNN: Former White House aide cooperating with investigation of Trump effort to overturn election results
An Atlanta-area prosecutor investigating Donald Trump and his allies' efforts to overturn the 2020 election has secured cooperation from former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Hutchinson, whose cooperation has not previously been reported, became a prominent witness during a summer hearing for...
Supreme Court declines to take case of Black man convicted of killing wife and children by all-White jury
The Supreme Court declined on Tuesday to take up the case of a Black man on death row for killing his estranged wife, who was White, and two children, including their interracial child. The vote was 6-3, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor and liberal colleagues Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson...
Slotkin calls for 'new blood' in Democratic Party but says she will support Biden if he runs in 2024
Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan said Sunday the Democratic Party needs "new blood" in Washington, but emphasized her support for President Joe Biden if he decides to run for reelection. "He's the sitting President. If he decides to run again, I'm going to support him, the party will support...
Biden to designate WWII-era training ground in Colorado as new national monument
President Joe Biden plans to declare a new national monument when he visits Colorado this week, according to people familiar with the plans, as he begins a western swing one month before the midterm elections. The President will designate Camp Hale, a World War II training ground high in the...
Glenn Youngkin defends support of election denier Kari Lake in Arizona
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Sunday defended his support for fellow Republican Kari Lake, an election denier running for governor in Arizona, arguing that their party needs to be inclusive of a wide range of members in order to be successful. "In order for us to press forward in the...
Final expected trial of Durham investigation returns spotlight to flawed Trump-Russia dossier
The final expected trial of special counsel John Durham's inquiry begins Tuesday and will focus on the infamous "Steele dossier," which roiled US politics after the 2016 election, fueled the FBI probe of potential Trump-Russia collusion and continues to be cited by former President Donald Trump as proof of a grand conspiracy to destroy his political career.
Newly released emails debunk Trump and allies' attempts to blame the GSA for packing boxes that ended up in Mar-a-Lago
When the General Services Administration prepared to ship pallets of material to Florida for former President Donald Trump in July 2021, the federal agency asked Trump aide Beau Harrison to affirm what was in the boxes being shipped. Harrison, Trump's former assistant for operations, was asked to affirm that everything...
Exclusive: McConnell ignores Trump's attacks and says 'I have the votes' in quest to make history
It's become a throwaway line at former President Donald Trump's campaign rallies: GOP senators must boot Mitch McConnell from the leadership position he's held longer than any Republican in American history. But McConnell has a message. "I have the votes," the Senate GOP leader said bluntly, indicating he's locked down...
Former Gov. Bill Richardson suggests Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan may be released by end of year
Former Gov. Bill Richardson said Sunday he is "cautiously optimistic" that two Americans wrongfully detained by Russia will be released and suggested they could be freed by the end of the year. Richardson, a former Democratic governor of New Mexico, and his namesake center privately work on behalf of families...
