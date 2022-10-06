ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Trump lawyer Christina Bobb spoke with federal investigators, source says

Christina Bobb -- the Trump attorney who signed a letter earlier this year inaccurately attesting that all classified material had been returned following a "diligent search" of Mar-a-Lago -- spoke with federal investigators in recent days, according to a person familiar with the matter. Bobb, who is still representing former...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

First on CNN: Former White House aide cooperating with investigation of Trump effort to overturn election results

An Atlanta-area prosecutor investigating Donald Trump and his allies' efforts to overturn the 2020 election has secured cooperation from former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Hutchinson, whose cooperation has not previously been reported, became a prominent witness during a summer hearing for...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows

During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

DOJ urges Supreme Court to stay out of Mar-a-Lago documents fight

The Justice Department urged the Supreme Court on Tuesday to reject former President Donald Trump's request that it intervene in the dispute over classified documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in August. Calling the records "extraordinarily sensitive," the Justice Department said the Supreme Court should let stand a federal appeals...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Fact check: Trump falsely claims George H.W. Bush took millions of documents to a former bowling alley and Chinese restaurant

First, former President Donald Trump tried a false claim about the document-handling practices of former President Barack Obama. Now, Trump is making the same false claim about other former presidents. In August, after the FBI recovered classified documents and numerous other presidential records from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and resort in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Fact check: National Archives debunks Trump's false claim about Bush documents

First, former President Donald Trump tried a false claim about the document-handling practices of former President Barack Obama. Now, Trump is making the same false claim about other former presidents. In August, after the FBI recovered classified documents and numerous other presidential records from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and resort in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Newly released emails debunk Trump and allies' attempts to blame the GSA for packing boxes that ended up in Mar-a-Lago

When the General Services Administration prepared to ship pallets of material to Florida for former President Donald Trump in July 2021, the federal agency asked Trump aide Beau Harrison to affirm what was in the boxes being shipped. Harrison, Trump's former assistant for operations, was asked to affirm that everything...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden promises Ukraine 'advanced air defense systems' after Russian missile strikes

President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday after a deluge of Russian missiles targeted cities across Ukraine, condemning the strikes and pledging continued US security assistance "including advanced air defense systems." During the call, a White House statement said, Biden "expressed his condemnation of Russia's missile...
MILITARY

