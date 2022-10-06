Read full article on original website
Related
Three boaters rescued in Gulf of Mexico after fighting off sharks
Three boaters stranded in the Gulf of Mexico for more than 24 hours after their fishing vessel sank were rescued as they fought off attacking sharks, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
Russia drags Belarus further into Ukraine invasion as it runs out of missiles and men
RUSSIA is trying to drag Belarus further into its Ukraine invasion as it runs out of missiles and men. Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky fears tyrant Vladimir Putin is planning a “provocation” to give his ally a reason to join in. Train-loads of Russian troops are thought to have...
Comments / 0