Atlanta’s Pride Parade showcases Georgia’s shifting politics
U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock sat side-by-side in a pink convertible. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams ...
Atlanta attorney receives Congressional award for adoption advocacy
ATLANTA - Many families are made whole through adoption. One Atlanta attorney has seen many loving parents through that process for more than two decades. She was recently recognized on a national level for it. "I’ve always wanted to help children," says Atlanta adoption attorney Ina Cook. Ina’s calling...
Georgia Secretary of State expects record turnout for state elections this fall
ATLANTA - Tuesday marked the first day county elections officials could mail absentee ballots to voters and with 190,000 already requested. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he expects to see strong turnout for the general election. "We think we'll see record turnout for this state election," Sec. Raffensperger explained.
Pink Energy goes dark in Georgia and across US
AUBURN, Ga. - You can turn out the lights for one of the biggest providers of rooftop solar power in Georgia. After thousands of consumer complaints — and investigations across the country including the FOX 5 I-Team — Pink Energy has gone out of business. But a statement...
Grady EMS adopts new protocols offered by councilman
Grady Memorial Health System, which has been struggled to respond promptly to 911 calls, adopts an emergency protocol recommended by an Atlanta City Council member. Turns out that Atlanta councilman is not the average politician.
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14. The race is very close, with most...
$20M proposal approved for Grady and Hillandale hospitals
DECATUR, Ga. - On Tuesday, the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners approved a $20 million plan to help a couple of local hospitals ahead of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center's (AMC) pending closure Nov. 1. "Today’s vote by the Board of Commissioners will save lives and strengthen the healthcare safety net...
2 teens accused in Sugarloaf Mills Mall killing expected back in Georgia
The two teens charged with shooting and killing a high school football player outside Sugarloaf Mills Mall are expected back in Gwinnett County. Law enforcement officers arrested Kemare Bryan and Chandler Richardson in Anderson, South Carolina late last week. According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, they were scheduled to be extradited on Monday.
Shaw University students stopped, searched in SC while on school trip to Atlanta
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. - Students of a historically Black university in North Carolina where stopped and searched in South Carolina while riding to an economic conference in Atlanta, according to the university's president. Shaw University President Paulette Dillard released a statement saying students were riding a charter bus on a...
Herschel Walker's drama-filled week and Fulton's sheriff wants to use Atlanta's jail right now
Georgia Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker is denying reports that he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion. Walker is running on an anti-abortion rights with no exceptions platform. Meantime, his son called his father a liar. Plus, Fulton Sheriff Pat Labat is calling on Atlanta officials to let his department start housing inmates in the city’s jail ahead ASAP.
Quinton Simon disappearance: Investigators re-search home of coastal Georgia toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. - Monday marks the fifth day since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was reported missing from his coastal Georgia home. Quinton's disappearance has sparked national attention at this point due to the many questions still surrounding the case. The toddler was reported missing from his Buckhalter Road home where he...
GA Senate candidate Herschel Walker grants Rolling Out Exclusive to Address Attacks on Ads and Alleged Republican Manipulation
Walker’s three-part cover interview with Rolling Out senior editor Christal Jordan addresses the belief that he is being used as a pawn for the Republican Party, his publicized history of domestic violence and his allegiance to law enforcement in the face of repeat violence against Blacks by the police.
Large crowd attends first Atlanta Gay Pride parade in two years
ATLANTA - The streets of Midtown Atlanta were packed Sunday morning as thousands came out to celebrate Atlanta Gay Pride. Through the sights and the sounds, many people say they were glad to be in person for the first time in two years. It was hard to miss the vibrant...
Cobb County Public Safety ready for Braves baseball crowds
COBB COUNTY, Ga - The Atlanta Braves are ready to being post season play. They take on the Phillies Tuesday at Truist Park. Game 1 is sold out and there will be numerous fans at The Battery to take in all the excitement. With tens of thousands of people all...
Alyse Eady's family graces Dunwoody magazine cover
The communities around the metro are what make Atlanta so special, especially the people in them. That's the focus of "Dunwoody Neighbors" and "Buckhead Neighbors" magazines. Alyse Eady and her family got a unique opportunity to be a part of it.
Sharp warnings to Atlanta City Council over stalling transfer of inmates
ATLANTA - Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts is sending an urgent warning to the members of the Atlanta City Council are the "crisis" at the county jail. Pitts said blood will be on the hands of the council members whose actions are slowing the transfer of county inmates to the downtown city jail.
Atlanta council member's other job an asset for emergency response issues
ATLANTA - Grady Memorial Hospital not only listened to the comment from one Atlanta City Council member but adopted the suggestion, making it a part of the emergency protocol. At issue is providing the most accurate information, so paramedics can quickly get to a patient. The council member, Dustin Hillis,...
Fulton chair demands ‘the damn keys’ to Atlanta detention center
Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts has fired back at the Atlanta City Council’s refusal to move sooner on the ...
Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History
Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 11, 2022
Fall at Saints + Council: Saints + Council opened last year in Midtown’s Colony Square and is the creation of Cafe Intermezzo CEO William Pitts. The restaurant has been serving dinner and weekend brunch since the beginning, but is launching lunch service tomorrow — extending its "gathering place" atmosphere and seasonal cuisine into the afternoon hours. Pitts says his idea for Saints + Council was to create a place where people could relax and enjoy their surroundings without the feeling of being rushed. And who could rush with a massive main bar and roaring fire inside, and a spacious outdoor patio with fire pit and heaters outside? Oh, and did we mention that this fall and winter, the Saints + Council team will offer table-side s’mores service to help warm patrons during the colder months?
