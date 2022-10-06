All new for 2022! The creative team at Knott’s Berry Farm is pulling back the veil and allowing you to go Beyond The Fog of Knott’s Scary Farm! During this intimate behind the scenes walking tour, you will get a close up, lights on look at all the rooms within 3 different mazes. For 49 years, Knott’s Scary Farm has been the leader, innovator, and now creator of this one of a kind opportunity. So you claim to be a haunt fan, well here’s your opportunity to geek out like never before!

