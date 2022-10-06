Read full article on original website
Halloween Boutique at Rogers Garden Has a Nightmare Twist This Year
The Halloween Boutique at Rogers Garden Has a Nightmarish Twist This Year. Every year, Rogers Garden in Corona Del Mar pulls out all the stops to create a spectacular Halloween shopping experience that caters to the Halloween fan in all of us! This year the main feature is Nightmare Before Christmas.
Pumpkin Palooza Coming to Discover Cube in Santa Ana
Visit Orange County’s first-ever Pumpkin Palooza Festival at Discovery Cube. Dress the kids in their favorite costumes, join Pumpkinology 101 activities, and come dance to Halloween-themed music at the fun Pumpkin Palooza Dance Party. To attend the festival and dance party, you must purchase an event ticket in addition to your general admission ticket or membership. Each ticket is $5. (plus general admission).
Beyond The Fog Knott's Scary Farm Tour
All new for 2022! The creative team at Knott’s Berry Farm is pulling back the veil and allowing you to go Beyond The Fog of Knott’s Scary Farm! During this intimate behind the scenes walking tour, you will get a close up, lights on look at all the rooms within 3 different mazes. For 49 years, Knott’s Scary Farm has been the leader, innovator, and now creator of this one of a kind opportunity. So you claim to be a haunt fan, well here’s your opportunity to geek out like never before!
Carved and Enchanted Tickets on Sale now Descanso Gardens La Canada
Tickets to Descanso Gardens Holiday Events Carved and Enchanted are on Sale Now. Tickets for Descanso Gardens holiday events, Carved and Enchanted Forest of Light are on sale now to the general public. This beautiful destination in La Canada has it’s very own unique take on Halloween and is once again presenting Carved. This enjoyable holiday installation occurs October 7-31, 2022 and will feature exciting new displays and experiences. Enchanted, which is a sell out light show has become a local holiday tradition for families and will be held November 20, 2022-January 8, 2023 with its preview party fundraiser on November 19, 2022. Both of these amazing event sell out every year so don’t delay securing your tickets!
Kids Get in Free to Legoland San Diego Zoo Seaworld and More in October
Kids Get in For Free to Legoland, San Diego Zoo, Seaworld and More During the Month of October. San Diego this October is the place to be since kids eat, stay, and play for free. With dozens of deals on hotels, activities, attractions, restaurants and more, now is the perfect time to create a fun family getaway in San Diego.
49th Knott’s Scary Farm Recap and Review
About last night... Knott’s Scary Farm welcomed haunt fans to its 49th haunt season boasting 2 new mazes, a new live show and the return to the open ceremony fans of this event wait hours to witness. We were there as invited members of the media and official Knott’s Ambassadors. My opinions and experiences are my own and may differ from yours. Shall we get to it?
Illuminate Silverlakes Coming to the Silverlakes Equestrian and Sports Park
Illuminate Silverlakes The Enjoy the Magic of Christmas Coming to the Silverlakes Equestrian and Sports Park November 25 , 2022. At ILLUMINATE SILVERLAKES, guests will enjoy visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, live musical performances, fun-filled activities, beautiful holiday light displays, tasty seasonal treats and Christmas appetizers, holiday gift offerings, and unforgettable moments for everyone! The family-friendly outdoor experience will take visitors on a magical illuminated journey through the festive grounds, touring six different captivating and fun-filled areas. Share the warmth of an enchanted Christmas season at SoCal’s all-new event.
Irvine Park Railroad Pumpkin Patch Giveaway
It’s that time of the year again! Irvine Park Railroad's Annual Pumpkin Patch is back. This is one of the best Pumpkin Patches around by far and with so many fun activities to enjoy, I recommend putting this event on your list of must-do’s this holiday season. I have 10 activity tickets i’m giving away so be sure to enter below.
