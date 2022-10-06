ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

11Alive

Russian hackers disrupt Atlanta airport website, reports say

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's website was disrupted Monday after Russian hackers attacked multiple airport websites, according to CNN. Thankfully, the news outlet reports there were no signs of impact to air travel in Atlanta. The attacks followed a call by a shadowy group of pro-Russian hackers that...
11Alive

Teen girls' mental health: A warning to parents

ATLANTA — Editor's note: This story discusses death by suicide involving children. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 988. An Atlanta mental health activist started her own resource for struggling Black youth when...
11Alive

Gwinnett County opens veterans resource center

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett County is working to support more veterans in the metro with a new resource center. Veterans and county leaders hosted a ribbon-cutting Monday to introduce the Veteran and Family Services office in Lawrenceville. It is meant to help connect veterans and their families to local,...
11Alive

13-year-old hurt in overnight drive-by shooting in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are still searching for a suspect they say shot a 13-year-old in a drive-by overnight in northwest Atlanta. Police were investigating Monday's incident by Ezra Church Drive. They said a shooter likely got out of the car and shot into a house where several adults were.
11Alive

New Chick-fil-A set to open this week in Senoia

SENOIA, Ga. — A town best known for its association with "The Walking Dead" is set to be home to the newest metro Atlanta Chick-fil-A. A Chick-fil-A restaurant will be opening for business on Thursday, Oct. 13 in Senoia. It is located at the Senoia Village Shopping Center at 7996 Wells Street.
11Alive

Healthcare workers feel the strain of AMC closing

ATLANTA — With Wellstar's Atlanta Medical Center diverting Ambulances and the closure of the hospital approaching, nurses at other area hospitals said they are already feeling the strain. "We were just now processing the November 1st closure and now we're having a process that even sooner. And so we're...
11Alive

Children's Healthcare experiences overcrowding, gives tips amid strain

ATLANTA — Children's hospitals around metro Atlanta are strained to capacity, according to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Staff blames a dramatic rise in respiratory viruses in kids. As hospitals work to relieve pressure and reduce wait times in the emergency rooms, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta said there are things the community can do to help them.
