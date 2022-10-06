ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watauga County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
parentherald.com

North Carolina Dad Dies in Avoidable Tragedy After Driving on Bridge to Nowhere

North Carolina dad of two, Philip Paxson, died after traveling over a bridge already destroyed nearly a decade ago. His family called the accident an avoidable tragedy. The victim was driving home in Hickory, North Carolina, when he crossed the bridge on September 30. According to a news release shared by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) with TODAY, officials and emergency responders arrived at the scene at around 9:45 a.m. on October 1.
HICKORY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Nurse practitioner joins medical group

Lake Norman Medical Group, Primary Care Fern Creek, welcomes Bethany Low, APRN, MSN, FNP-BC, who is joining Dr. Samuel Inkumsah and David Zahm, PA-C. Low is a board-certified nurse practitioner, focusing on family medicine. Her medical education includes a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and a Master of Science in nursing-family nurse practitioner from Georgetown University in Washington.
STATESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watauga County, NC
Government
City
Boone, NC
Watauga County, NC
Health
County
Watauga County, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

NC high school paints over student artwork meant to show support for Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ community

A group of students at a Burke County high school say their nod to equality in a school mural prompted officials to paint over a portion of the artwork. “When I first saw it, I was in tears,” one student who participated in the project told The News Herald on the condition of anonymity. “Not only because we had spent a lot of time, money and effort, also because it shows that we aren’t allowed to have equality.”
BURKE COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

2022 largest single-day influx of traffic to occur Saturday, single busiest traffic weekend of the year

It's that time once again when the annual single busiest traffic weekend for the High Country is here. The Valle Fair in Valle Crucis and the Woolly Worm Festival in Banner Elk will bring the most massive influx of motorists for the year both Saturday & Sunday (Oct 15-16). Add in what is usually considered peak leaf viewing weekend, along with other events, and High Country roads will be jammed packed.
BANNER ELK, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashe
WBTV

13-year-old dies in Alexander County after dirt bike crash

TAYLORSVILLE N.C. (WBTV) - The NC State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal dirt bike crash that killed a teenager in Alexander County. Deputies responded to the crash on Barrett Mountain Road around 4:05 pm on Oct. 9, where a dirt bike motorcycle was traveling south, drove left of center and collided head-on with a northbound 2016 Ford F350 pickup truck.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Woman Dead After Lincoln County Crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a woman has died after a crash between her car and a dump truck. On October 10th, around 11 a.m., troopers were sent to an accident at the intersection of Reeps Grove Church Road and Hulls Grove Church Road.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

‘Full-blown SWAT deployment’ underway at Vale home, officials say

VALE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several law enforcement departments are on scene in Vale at what officers are calling a “full-blown SWAT deployment.”. Officers told WBTV they were originally called out to a home off Keeneland Trail for a domestic dispute Tuesday morning. When they arrived, a woman was found to be inside the home but would not come out. One person was able to leave the house.
VALE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health First Aid#Behavioral Health#Health System#Health Equity#The County Health Report#Last Updated#Sotch#Community Health Report#Social Supports
FOX Carolina

Police investigating three shooting incidents that happened in Forest City

FOREST CITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is investigating three shooting incidents that have happened over the last three weeks in the Seitz Drive and Dogwood Lane neighborhoods. According to police, officers say these incidents were reported to law enforcement by third party individuals, but no...
FOREST CITY, NC
kiss951.com

What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like

Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Public Health

Comments / 0

Community Policy