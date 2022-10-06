Read full article on original website
qcnews.com
Swimming Advisory issued after 900 gallons of sewage possibly spilled into part of Lake Norman
DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Health officials issued a Swimming Advisory Sunday for an area of Lake Norman in Lincoln County after around 900 gallons of untreated sewage may have leaked into the water. Officials said a wastewater spill happened Sunday due to a sewer forcemain break. The...
parentherald.com
North Carolina Dad Dies in Avoidable Tragedy After Driving on Bridge to Nowhere
North Carolina dad of two, Philip Paxson, died after traveling over a bridge already destroyed nearly a decade ago. His family called the accident an avoidable tragedy. The victim was driving home in Hickory, North Carolina, when he crossed the bridge on September 30. According to a news release shared by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) with TODAY, officials and emergency responders arrived at the scene at around 9:45 a.m. on October 1.
School district paints over mural celebrating diversity at East Burke High
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A school district painted over portions of a mural at East Burke High School, which celebrates people’s differences. In the video at the top of this webpage, why the district painted over it. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Nurse practitioner joins medical group
Lake Norman Medical Group, Primary Care Fern Creek, welcomes Bethany Low, APRN, MSN, FNP-BC, who is joining Dr. Samuel Inkumsah and David Zahm, PA-C. Low is a board-certified nurse practitioner, focusing on family medicine. Her medical education includes a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and a Master of Science in nursing-family nurse practitioner from Georgetown University in Washington.
Statesville Record & Landmark
NC high school paints over student artwork meant to show support for Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ community
A group of students at a Burke County high school say their nod to equality in a school mural prompted officials to paint over a portion of the artwork. “When I first saw it, I was in tears,” one student who participated in the project told The News Herald on the condition of anonymity. “Not only because we had spent a lot of time, money and effort, also because it shows that we aren’t allowed to have equality.”
wataugaonline.com
2022 largest single-day influx of traffic to occur Saturday, single busiest traffic weekend of the year
It's that time once again when the annual single busiest traffic weekend for the High Country is here. The Valle Fair in Valle Crucis and the Woolly Worm Festival in Banner Elk will bring the most massive influx of motorists for the year both Saturday & Sunday (Oct 15-16). Add in what is usually considered peak leaf viewing weekend, along with other events, and High Country roads will be jammed packed.
North Carolina deputy dies on duty at elementary school
Deputy Marty Joe Lewis experienced a 'critical medical incident' before passing away.
WLOS.com
Police seek information on 3 separate reports of gunfire that took place in same area
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Forest City police are seeking the community's help with information related to multiple incidents of gunfire that took place in the same area in less than a month. The Forest City Police Department has responded to three reported incidents of gunfire in a span...
WBTV
13-year-old dies in Alexander County after dirt bike crash
TAYLORSVILLE N.C. (WBTV) - The NC State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal dirt bike crash that killed a teenager in Alexander County. Deputies responded to the crash on Barrett Mountain Road around 4:05 pm on Oct. 9, where a dirt bike motorcycle was traveling south, drove left of center and collided head-on with a northbound 2016 Ford F350 pickup truck.
wccbcharlotte.com
Woman Dead After Lincoln County Crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a woman has died after a crash between her car and a dump truck. On October 10th, around 11 a.m., troopers were sent to an accident at the intersection of Reeps Grove Church Road and Hulls Grove Church Road.
WBTV
‘Full-blown SWAT deployment’ underway at Vale home, officials say
VALE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several law enforcement departments are on scene in Vale at what officers are calling a “full-blown SWAT deployment.”. Officers told WBTV they were originally called out to a home off Keeneland Trail for a domestic dispute Tuesday morning. When they arrived, a woman was found to be inside the home but would not come out. One person was able to leave the house.
‘Nothing like it’: North Carolina mansion on the market for $30M
The 5.8-acre property sits on top of a rocky ridge in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Wanted: Woman, man accused of stealing Kia SUV in Hildebran, deputies say
Bridget Bessette, 25, and Dustin Brewton, 33, are being charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods.
Utility worker seriously hurt in hit-and-run in Iredell County; driver charged, police say
CHARLOTTE — A utility worker was seriously injured Friday after being hit on Highway 150 at Perth Road in Mooresville by a white Dodge Ram flatbed dually truck that left the scene, police said. The driver of the truck, Andrew Terry, 18, of Georgia, was identified, arrested and charged.
FOX Carolina
kiss951.com
Mountain estate hits market as most expensive home listing in Carolinas
LINVILLE, N.C. — An estate within a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Charlotte that offers sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains came on the market this week with a price of nearly $30 million. The property in Linville, some 110 miles from Charlotte, is said to even offer views of uptown from its perch on a ridge top up 5,000 feet.
Troopers: 4 high schoolers hurt after chase ends in crash in Hickory; driver killed
HICKORY, N.C. — A man was killed and four high school students were hurt in a deadly crash following a police chase Wednesday night in Hickory, troopers said. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned the students were in the wrong place at the wrong time when the suspect crashed his car at the intersection of McDonald Parkway and Springs Road in northeast Hickory.
