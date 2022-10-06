ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashe County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Mount Airy woman arrested after chase across state lines involving four-wheeler, deputy-involved shooting, Surry County deputies say

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mount Airy woman was arrested on Monday after a deputy shot at a suspect trying to run them over during a chase and crash involving a four-wheeler, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release. At 4:25 a.m., the SCSO Patrol Division responded to help the Patrick County […]
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Interstate pursuit ends with crash, gunshot on Riverside Dr.

Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were on the grounds of Olympia Family Restaurant Monday morning. Police tape marked off Olympia’s parking lot while an investigation took place in the parking lot and grounds off of Linville Rd. in front of Olympia. Ryan Kelly | The News.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WBTV

13-year-old dies in Alexander County after dirt bike crash

TAYLORSVILLE N.C. (WBTV) - The NC State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal dirt bike crash that killed a teenager in Alexander County. Deputies responded to the crash on Barrett Mountain Road around 4:05 pm on Oct. 9, where a dirt bike motorcycle was traveling south, drove left of center and collided head-on with a northbound 2016 Ford F350 pickup truck.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ashe County, NC
Government
County
Ashe County, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Nurse practitioner joins medical group

Lake Norman Medical Group, Primary Care Fern Creek, welcomes Bethany Low, APRN, MSN, FNP-BC, who is joining Dr. Samuel Inkumsah and David Zahm, PA-C. Low is a board-certified nurse practitioner, focusing on family medicine. Her medical education includes a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and a Master of Science in nursing-family nurse practitioner from Georgetown University in Washington.
STATESVILLE, NC
Mount Airy News

Crime scene probe at Olympia Family Restaurant?

Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were on the grounds of Olympia Family Restaurant Monday morning. Police tape marked off Olympia’s parking lot while an investigation took place in the parking lot and grounds off of Linville Rd. in front of Olympia. Ryan Kelly | The News.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health First Aid#Behavioral Health#Health System#The County Health Report#Last Updated#Sotch#Community Health Report#The Ashe Health Alliance
wataugaonline.com

2022 largest single-day influx of traffic to occur Saturday, single busiest traffic weekend of the year

It's that time once again when the annual single busiest traffic weekend for the High Country is here. The Valle Fair in Valle Crucis and the Woolly Worm Festival in Banner Elk will bring the most massive influx of motorists for the year both Saturday & Sunday (Oct 15-16). Add in what is usually considered peak leaf viewing weekend, along with other events, and High Country roads will be jammed packed.
BANNER ELK, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

NC high school paints over student artwork meant to show support for Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ community

A group of students at a Burke County high school say their nod to equality in a school mural prompted officials to paint over a portion of the artwork. “When I first saw it, I was in tears,” one student who participated in the project told The News Herald on the condition of anonymity. “Not only because we had spent a lot of time, money and effort, also because it shows that we aren’t allowed to have equality.”
BURKE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Public Health
kiss951.com

What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like

Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy