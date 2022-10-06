Read full article on original website
With fall wildfire season underway in North Carolina, Forest Service agencies urge the public to use caution
RALEIGH — With the impending arrival of fall wildfire season, the USDA Forest Service and N.C. Forest Service are reminding the public to exercise caution when engaging in recreational burning. Peak months for the fall fire season run from October through early December and fires left unattended can get...
Mount Airy woman arrested after chase across state lines involving four-wheeler, deputy-involved shooting, Surry County deputies say
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mount Airy woman was arrested on Monday after a deputy shot at a suspect trying to run them over during a chase and crash involving a four-wheeler, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release. At 4:25 a.m., the SCSO Patrol Division responded to help the Patrick County […]
Interstate pursuit ends with crash, gunshot on Riverside Dr.
Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were on the grounds of Olympia Family Restaurant Monday morning. Police tape marked off Olympia’s parking lot while an investigation took place in the parking lot and grounds off of Linville Rd. in front of Olympia. Ryan Kelly | The News.
13-year-old dies in Alexander County after dirt bike crash
TAYLORSVILLE N.C. (WBTV) - The NC State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal dirt bike crash that killed a teenager in Alexander County. Deputies responded to the crash on Barrett Mountain Road around 4:05 pm on Oct. 9, where a dirt bike motorcycle was traveling south, drove left of center and collided head-on with a northbound 2016 Ford F350 pickup truck.
School district paints over mural celebrating diversity at East Burke High
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A school district painted over portions of a mural at East Burke High School, which celebrates people’s differences. In the video at the top of this webpage, why the district painted over it. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Nurse practitioner joins medical group
Lake Norman Medical Group, Primary Care Fern Creek, welcomes Bethany Low, APRN, MSN, FNP-BC, who is joining Dr. Samuel Inkumsah and David Zahm, PA-C. Low is a board-certified nurse practitioner, focusing on family medicine. Her medical education includes a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and a Master of Science in nursing-family nurse practitioner from Georgetown University in Washington.
North Carolina deputy dies on duty at elementary school
Deputy Marty Joe Lewis experienced a 'critical medical incident' before passing away.
Crime scene probe at Olympia Family Restaurant?
2022 largest single-day influx of traffic to occur Saturday, single busiest traffic weekend of the year
It's that time once again when the annual single busiest traffic weekend for the High Country is here. The Valle Fair in Valle Crucis and the Woolly Worm Festival in Banner Elk will bring the most massive influx of motorists for the year both Saturday & Sunday (Oct 15-16). Add in what is usually considered peak leaf viewing weekend, along with other events, and High Country roads will be jammed packed.
NC high school paints over student artwork meant to show support for Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ community
A group of students at a Burke County high school say their nod to equality in a school mural prompted officials to paint over a portion of the artwork. “When I first saw it, I was in tears,” one student who participated in the project told The News Herald on the condition of anonymity. “Not only because we had spent a lot of time, money and effort, also because it shows that we aren’t allowed to have equality.”
Wanted: Woman, man accused of stealing Kia SUV in Hildebran, deputies say
Bridget Bessette, 25, and Dustin Brewton, 33, are being charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods.
Utility worker seriously hurt in hit-and-run in Iredell County; driver charged, police say
CHARLOTTE — A utility worker was seriously injured Friday after being hit on Highway 150 at Perth Road in Mooresville by a white Dodge Ram flatbed dually truck that left the scene, police said. The driver of the truck, Andrew Terry, 18, of Georgia, was identified, arrested and charged.
‘Nothing like it’: North Carolina mansion on the market for $30M
The 5.8-acre property sits on top of a rocky ridge in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like
Mountain estate hits market as most expensive home listing in Carolinas
LINVILLE, N.C. — An estate within a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Charlotte that offers sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains came on the market this week with a price of nearly $30 million. The property in Linville, some 110 miles from Charlotte, is said to even offer views of uptown from its perch on a ridge top up 5,000 feet.
