ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hollywood Hothead Christian Bale Downplays David O. Russell Making Amy Adams Cry On Set

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xmmcA_0iOmIf3g00
mega

Former American Hustle star Christian Bale addressed reports that director David O. Russell made actress Amy Adams cry while working on the set of the 2013 movie, downplaying the drama that transpired between the two.

The 48-year-old, who made headlines for his own expletive-laced blowout on the set of a blockbuster film back in 2009, was grilled about the turmoil between Adams and Russell years after she spoke about it in a 2016 interview .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U441V_0iOmIf3g00
mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Adams admitted Russell was especially "hard" on her. "It was a lot," she said. "I was really just devastated on set."

Bale is starring in Russell's new film, Amsterdam , and he dished about the director's creative process, highlighting that different personalities can clash.

"I genuinely love the films that David and I have made, you know what I mean?" he told GQ , before sharing that he served as mediator between Russell and Adams when they were working on American Hustle .

"You're dealing with two such incredible talents there," continued Bale. As for whether the tension made him feel differently about the finished film, he said not at all.

The Dark Knight star added, "Look, if I feel like we got anywhere close — and you only ever get somewhere close to achieving; our imagination is too incredible to ever entirely achieve it — but if you get anywhere close to it, and when you're working with people of the crazy creative talent of Amy or of David, there are gonna be upsets."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NgJiE_0iOmIf3g00
mega

During the 2016 interview she gave about the drama, Adams was responding to a question sparked by an email that emerged from the Sony leak between journalist Jonathan Alter and his brother-in-law, then Sony CEO Michael Lynton .

Alter claimed Russell "so abused" her on set that Bale intervened on her behalf.

Bale explained that he did what he felt was appropriate "in very Irv style" at the time, referencing his character in the film.

"But they are f------ phenomenal. Also, you got to remember, it was the nature of the characters as well. Right? Those characters were not people who [backed] down from anything, right?" he continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GhNM0_0iOmIf3g00
mega

Years ago, Bale apologized for his own behavior on the set of Terminator: Salvation in July 2008 after his tirade was caught on tape.

"I was out of order beyond belief," Bale told the Kevin & Bean show. "I was way out of order. I acted like a punk. I regret that. And there is nobody that has heard that tape that is hit harder by it than me. I make no excuses for it, it is inexcusable. And I hope that that is absolutely clear."

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

What Family Drama? Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Spotted Dancing At Jack Johnson Concert Despite Netflix & Book Pushback From King

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted dancing at a Jack Johnson concert, marking their first public U.S. outing since returning from the U.K., RadarOnline.com has learned. As the Johnson lyric goes, “it’s always better when we’re together!” The couple appeared to be blowing off steam from a tumultuous few months following the death of Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as well as more Royal family scandals coming to light. While the pair have returned to their home in the United States, it’s speculated they won't be traveling across the pond for Harry’s father, King Charles III's coronation ceremony. The...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Sean Penn’s Mom, Actress Eileen Ryan, Passes Away At 94

Actress Eileen Ryan, mom of legendary actor Sean Penn, has passed away at the age of 94, RadarOnline.com has learned. While the actress led an incredible career in Hollywood in her own right, she was famously the mother to composure and songwriter, Michael Penn, as well as actors Sean and Chris Penn. Ryan died at her home on Sunday. A cause of death has not yet been released at this time. Ryan was born in New York City in 1927. Thirty years later, she married actor and director Leo Penn in 1957 after meeting during rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh....
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'RHOBH' Star Kathy Hilton Slams Sobbing Sister Kyle Richards, Calls Her 'Cruel And Disgusting'

Kathy Hilton has no sympathy left for her sister Kyle Richards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 63, took to social media to slam the mother-of-four, 53, after popular podcaster Christian Gray Snow expressed concern for Richards.The awkward back-and-forth occurred when executive producer Alex Baskin shared a teaser for the Season 12 reunion episode in which Richards is seen visibly upset, openly crying as she tells Andy Cohen, "I'm really not okay right now. I don't want to sit here for a toast. Can I leave?""I'm so worried about why Kyle is so upset," the Christian Gray Snow Show...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Lynton
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Jonathan Alter
Person
Amy Adams
Person
David O. Russell
Person
Christian Bale
RadarOnline

'I Said No Multiple Times': Geena Davis Tells How Hollywood Legend Bill Murray Used Massage Device In Hotel Suite

Geena Davis has opened up about a string of uncomfortable moments with Bill Murray while on set for the '90s crime comedy, Quick Change, RadarOnline.com has learned. The allegations of the famed comedian's crude behavior were released in the actress's upcoming memoir, Dying of Politeness. In her new book, the 66-year-old actress alleged that Murray, 72, made her feel uncomfortable during an audition for the movie, as well as unnecessarily reprimanding her in a patronizing fashion in front of “hundreds” of cast and crew members on set. The bombshell allegations come just after RadarOnline learned of a $100-thousand-dollar hush money...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Meghan Markle SLAMS Hollywood For Labeling Her 'Hysterical' & 'Crazy' — Addresses 'Irrational' Female Stereotypes In Latest Podcast

Meghan Markle came for Hollywood, slamming the business she desperately wanted to be part of after Tinseltown turned its back on the former Suits actress. The Duchess of Sussex lashed out on her podcast Archetypes, claiming she's been labeled "hysterical" and "crazy," adding the "irrational" stereotypes of women have been perpetuated by television, RadarOnline.com has learned. In the episode called Decoding of Crazy, which dropped on Tuesday, Meghan began by telling her listeners, "Raise your hand if you've ever been called crazy or hysterical, or what about nuts? Insane out of your mind, completely irrational, okay? You get the point."Prince...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Kanye West Laughing Off Backlash, Snickers On Phone Before Tucker Carlson Interview Where He Exploded On 'Karen' Gigi Hadid, 'WLM' Death Threats & Sexualization Of Kim — All The Wild Things He Said

Kanye West appeared carefree as he touched down in Los Angeles ahead of his explosive tell-all interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday afternoon, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The Yeezy designer was in great spirits ahead of the weekend, looking down at his phone and smiling from ear to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Hollywood#American#Adams And Russell Years#Radaronline Com
RadarOnline

Tucker Carlson DEFENDS Pal Kanye West After Rapper Declared 'Death Con 3' On Jewish People

Tucker Carlson wasn't no time, doubling down on defending Kanye West after the rapper unleashed an anti-Semitic tweet where he declared "death con 3" on Jewish people. The conservative FOX news host continued to praise the rapper despite the firestorm of controversy surrounding Ye stemming before and after their sit-down interview last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.In his explosive two-part interview with Carlson, Ye compared himself and Candace Owens to the 1989 protesters at Tiananmen Square after they wore "White Lives Matter" shirts during the Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week.During the pro-democracy protest against the Chinese government, students and adults,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Marvel's Blade reboot is put on hold amid search for new director after Bassam Tariq exited the vampire film starring Mahershala Ali

The highly anticipated vampire slayer superhero movie Blade has been put on hold. Marvel Studios has decided to 'temporarily shut down production-related activities in Atlanta' as they search for a new director, after Bassam Tariq exited the project two weeks ago according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie - which...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

All Eyes On Kanye: Rapper Set To Sit Down With Fox News Host Tucker Carlson After Explosive Tirade & 'White Lives Matter' Controversy

Kanye West is ready to speak his truth — by sitting down with Fox News host Tucker Carlson for a one-on-one interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.The rapper-turned-designer has been at the center of controversy due to his social media antics, which have kicked off yet again amidst backlash over him wearing a "White Lives Matter" slogan during his Yeezy season 9 fashion show. Insiders claimed Ye met up with Carlson soon after touching down in Los Angeles from Paris. He will apparently discuss being misunderstood in Hollywood as well as the belief that he is a "bully," a label the Eazy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RadarOnline

‘The Wild Lad Died The Day Harry Met Meghan’: Book Details Ex-Party Antics, How Marriage Saved Him From Becoming ‘Seedy Old Roué’

A new book revealed a bombshell on Prince Harry’s past and claimed his relationship with Meghan Markle saved him from going down a scandalous path of out-of-control behavior, RadarOnline.com has learned. Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown by Valentine Low shared wild detailed accounts of Harry’s party life before meeting and marrying Meghan. Now, Harry lives a much more refined life as a father of two in California, albeit not without some regret of stepping away from a life of full-time Royal duties. A chaotic scene involving the prince playing the air guitar with a pool stick while naked...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RadarOnline

'Murder, She Wrote' Star Angela Lansbury Dies At 96, Five Days Before Birthday

Legendary actress Angela Lansbury has died. The Murder, She Wrote star, who was also the singing teapot in Beauty & The Beast, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 96, RadarOnline.com can confirm. Lansbury died peacefully in her sleep at her Los Angeles home just days before her 97th birthday.Her family made the sad announcement following her passing.“The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday," the family's statement...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Beyond 'Monster': Five Bone-Chilling Jeffrey Dahmer Books, Podcasts & Documentaries To Enjoy This Spooky Season

All products featured on Radar Online are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, Radar Online may earn an affiliate commission.It’s the real-life scary story that’s captured the nation yet again: The chilling case surrounding serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer. Between the years of 1978 and 1991, Dahmer killed 17 people in a series of particularly brutal murders. He was ultimately caught and sentenced to 16 life sentences in prison before he was beaten to death by a fellow inmate in 1994. EVAN PETERS SLATED TO PLAY SERIAL KILLER JEFFREY DAHMER IN UPCOMING RYAN...
MOVIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

91K+
Followers
2K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy