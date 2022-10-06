Hollywood Hothead Christian Bale Downplays David O. Russell Making Amy Adams Cry On Set

mega

Former American Hustle star Christian Bale addressed reports that director David O. Russell made actress Amy Adams cry while working on the set of the 2013 movie, downplaying the drama that transpired between the two.

The 48-year-old, who made headlines for his own expletive-laced blowout on the set of a blockbuster film back in 2009, was grilled about the turmoil between Adams and Russell years after she spoke about it in a 2016 interview .

mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Adams admitted Russell was especially "hard" on her. "It was a lot," she said. "I was really just devastated on set."

Bale is starring in Russell's new film, Amsterdam , and he dished about the director's creative process, highlighting that different personalities can clash.

"I genuinely love the films that David and I have made, you know what I mean?" he told GQ , before sharing that he served as mediator between Russell and Adams when they were working on American Hustle .

"You're dealing with two such incredible talents there," continued Bale. As for whether the tension made him feel differently about the finished film, he said not at all.

The Dark Knight star added, "Look, if I feel like we got anywhere close — and you only ever get somewhere close to achieving; our imagination is too incredible to ever entirely achieve it — but if you get anywhere close to it, and when you're working with people of the crazy creative talent of Amy or of David, there are gonna be upsets."

mega

During the 2016 interview she gave about the drama, Adams was responding to a question sparked by an email that emerged from the Sony leak between journalist Jonathan Alter and his brother-in-law, then Sony CEO Michael Lynton .

Alter claimed Russell "so abused" her on set that Bale intervened on her behalf.

Bale explained that he did what he felt was appropriate "in very Irv style" at the time, referencing his character in the film.

"But they are f------ phenomenal. Also, you got to remember, it was the nature of the characters as well. Right? Those characters were not people who [backed] down from anything, right?" he continued.

mega

Years ago, Bale apologized for his own behavior on the set of Terminator: Salvation in July 2008 after his tirade was caught on tape.

"I was out of order beyond belief," Bale told the Kevin & Bean show. "I was way out of order. I acted like a punk. I regret that. And there is nobody that has heard that tape that is hit harder by it than me. I make no excuses for it, it is inexcusable. And I hope that that is absolutely clear."