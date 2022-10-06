Read full article on original website
k105.com
Breckinridge Co. inmate with 7 felony convictions, 7.5 years left to serve in prison, captured after assaulting jailer, fleeing custody
An escaped Breckinridge County Detention Center inmate with a lengthy conviction history, and scheduled to serve at least another 7.5 years in prison, tasted freedom for less than nine hours before being captured. Kentucky State Police said that on Monday morning at approximately 1:20, Breckinridge County inmate Kody A. Claycomb,...
14news.com
Trial for former ISP trooper accused of arson pushed to 2023
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial for a former ISP trooper accused of arson has been postponed to 2023. Troopers say Jeremy Galloway is accused of setting fires at his Tell City property in October of 2020. [Former trooper accused of setting house on fire appears in court]. He was...
OPD: Fully automatic handgun recovered by officers, juvenile arrested
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Officers with the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) say they arrested a juvenile who had an illegally manufactured fully automatic handgun. OPD says on October 10 at 2:19 a.m., an officer saw two juveniles walking in a residential area. Police say one of the juveniles matched the clothing description given for a […]
wevv.com
Juvenile arrested after being found with modified handgun in Owensboro
A juvenile was arrested in Owensboro, Kentucky early Monday morning after being found with a handgun that had been illegally converted to be fully automatic, according to police. Authorities with the Owensboro Police Department say the incident started around 2:20 a.m. on Monday when an officer saw two juveniles walking...
14news.com
Mo’s House reopening after murder incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mo’s House is reopening Tuesday after a murder that took place over the weekend. On Saturday, Evansville police were called to the bar for an assault in progress. When crews arrived, they found 30-year-old Colin McHargue had been stabbed. Officials say McHargue was stabbed in...
wevv.com
Victim in fatal stabbing at Evansville apartment identified by coroner
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who died after being stabbed on Friday. According to the coroner's office, 42-year-old Jermon Weathers of Evansville died at the hospital on Friday after being taken there for a stab wound. Police said that 26-year-old Zachary Page was...
911 hang-up call leads to arrest of ‘Serious Violent Felon’
The Mount Vernon Police Department collaborated with the Posey County Sheriff's Office in response to a hang-up 911 call in the 2900 block of Port Road at the McFadden Creek Bridge on Thursday.
Mo’s House closed after murder
Mo's House announced on Facebook they will be closed. Officials say the closure is to allow their team some time to digest recent events.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Criminal Abuse
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant Friday night for criminal abuse of a child after an investigation into injuries the child had on September 7th. Hopkinsville Police say on September 7th 35-year-old Darryne Hurt struck a child under 12 years old causing large red welts to their neck, face, arms, and legs consistent with being hit with a belt.
EPD responds to shots fired on Sunday Evening
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police Department (EPD) officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Hatfield drive on Sunday at 11 p.m. in response to shots fired. According to dispatch, the caller reported that they heard a noise that sounded like a fire cracker and exited her home to see what was going on. […]
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Deputies: Man facing multiple charges after leading deputies on chase in Webster Co. Deputies: Man facing multiple charges after leading deputies on chase in Webster Co.
POLICE: Man ‘joyrides’ stolen truck in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after police say he claimed “joyriding” was not a crime after allegedly stealing a truck from a business parking lot. Around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Evansville Police Department officers responded to a stolen vehicle call at Melchiors Trailers. The victim told police he walked outside and […]
104.1 WIKY
Suspects Wanted In Sunday Night Shooting
Evansville Police detectives are investigating after a man was shot Sunday night. The call — for a man shot in the leg — came in a few minutes before 11pm. The victim reportedly told officers three men jumped him as he was walking home from work. He said...
14news.com
EPD investigating shooting after man shot in leg
14news.com
3 arrested in separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three men are facing charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after police were called to three separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville. Police records show the first was right around 10:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of S. Fares Avenue. Officers say...
wevv.com
Evansville man charged with murder following stabbing at apartment
An Evansville man was charged with Murder after a stabbing late Friday night. According to Evansville Police, Zachary Page is accused of killing the victim inside an apartment along Park Street after 8:30PM. In the affidavit, a witness told police that Page and another person were in the apartment when...
k105.com
Morgantown woman charged after DUI crash results in ejection of passenger
A Morgantown woman has been charged after a rollover DUI crash that seriously injured her passenger. Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor said officers responded to the crash Wednesday night on South Main Street. The crash, “a single-vehicle rollover with multiple injuries,” resulted in the ejection of the passenger, who Taylor did not identify.
Man who died after being stabbed in a bar identified
Evansville Police Department (EPD) Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Parrett Street on Saturday at 5 p.m. for an assault in progress.
Daviess County Coroner identifies West 10th Street shooting victim
(WEHT) - The Daviess County Coroner's office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Owensboro on Thursday as 42-year-old Christopher Green.
OPD: Man charged with murder after West 10th Street shooting
Owensboro Police say a suspect, identified as Keith Bryant, 33, of Sorgho, was located and detained a short time later.
