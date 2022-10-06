Read full article on original website
Maine Things To Do | Calais Annual Harvest Festival, Fright at The Fort, Maine Antique Tractor Club Fall Fun Day
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do for the week of Oct. 11 through Oct. 17. When: Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 15 through Oct. 29. When: 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.
Portland’s Equality Community Center to host grand opening on Oct. 16
PORTLAND, Maine — The Equality Community Center, a space for a wide array of LGBTQ+ and social justice values-aligned nonprofit organizations, will host the grand opening of its new home on Sunday. The center is at 15 Casco St., and the grand opening starts at 11:30 am with a...
Restaurante El Corazón y Casita serves up authentic Mexican flavors in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — All this week on NEWS CENTER Maine, reporter Hannah Yechivi will be featuring Hispanic community members who call Maine home and are contributing to make Maine a better place to live and work for all. Laura and Joseph Urtuzuastegui moved to Maine nine years ago, after...
Amid uptick in Portland crime, tourists and residents still feel safe
PORTLAND, Maine — While Portland has seen an uptick in violent crimes this year, many residents and tourists said they are not phased by the increase. "You've got to be careful wherever you go, but like I said, I wouldn't bring my granddaughter down here if I didn't feel safe in the city of Portland," North Yarmouth resident Nelson Parise, who was visiting the Old Port area with his granddaughter on Monday, said.
Casco Bay High School teacher awarded 2023 Maine Teacher of the Year
PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Department of Education announced the winner of the 2023 Maine Teacher of the Year in a news release on Tuesday morning. The Maine DOE and Educate Maine named Matthew Bernstein, a ninth-grade humanities and social studies teacher from Casco Bay High School in Portland, with the award in a ceremony Tuesday at the high school, the release said.
$50M to go toward farm-to-table efforts in Maine schools
GORHAM, Maine — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited Maine Tuesday, lauding the state's school meal programs and promising help from the Biden administration after districts worked overtime to feed kids during the pandemic. After touring Gorham Middle School, Vilsack called Maine the “mecca” for supporting farmers and connecting...
Police investigate Monday night shooting in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating a shooting and altercation that happened Monday night. Officers responded to Washburn Avenue, in the area of St. John Street, around 8 p.m. for a report of "an altercation followed by the sound of gunshots," according to a release from Portland police.
Freeport farm gets $35 million to spread climate-friendly farming practices
FREEPORT, Maine — Every year, tens of thousands of people come to Freeport to visit Wolfe's Neck Center for Agriculture and the Environment. The sustainable farm is located right on the ocean and produces organic dairy products and fruits and vegetables. Staff members there are on a mission to transform how people look at farming and the food system.
Portland police investigating after Old Port shooting
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in the Old Port. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, according to a press release issued by the Portland Police Dept. Officers were walking around when they noticed a disturbance...
Mainers learn more about life and death planning
FREEPORT, Maine — The aging process can bring up a lot of questions for Mainers across the state. It's well-known Maine has the oldest population in the country, so there's an emphasis on helping older people in Vacationland. Maine Senior Guide began hosting Successful Aging expos about 10 years...
Neighbors chip in to help Berwick couple rebuild their home and business
BERWICK, Maine — Michele Sturgis waved her hands with excitement as the big crane lifted the first heavy roof truss into place. It was the next big step, and a step closer, to having a new home. It's been a long, two-year wait. Michele and Arron Sturgis had a...
Portland police investigate two overnight burglaries
PORTLAND, Maine — Two Portland homes were burglarized Sunday night into early Monday while residents were asleep inside. The two homes are located in the same neighborhood, with one on Dirigo Street and one on Brighton Avenue near Stevens Avenue, a news release from the Portland Police Department said Monday afternoon.
Mobile Stand Down events to help Maine's homeless veterans
ELLSWORTH, Maine — For the third year in a row, the Mobile Homeless Veterans' Mobile Stand Downs are back. The Stand Downs are events that provide homeless vets access to housing, winter clothes, non-perishable food, and housing opportunities. “There is a great need to not only identify veterans who...
Man shot in Lewiston early Friday morning
LEWISTON, Maine — A 36-year-old Lewiston man was taken to an area hospital early Friday morning after suffering what police said were "apparent gunshot wounds." Officers reported hearing several gun shots in the area of College and Bartlett streets at about 1 a.m. Friday, and police received additional similar reports, Lewiston Police Chief Dave St. Pierre said Friday afternoon.
LePage, Mills offered different approaches to economic challenges
AUGUSTA, Maine — As the economy took center stage in Maine’s gubernatorial race last week, attention focused on how the two major party candidates responded to very different economic challenges that took place during their terms in office. The contrast emerged when former Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican,...
Berwick issues boil water order for residents
BERWICK, Maine — The Town of Berwick Water Department has issued a boil water order, effective immediately. On Saturday, October 8, at 8:30 a.m., Berwick's town manager, James Bellissimo, issued a release. It said all consumers are asked to boil all water for one minute at a rolling boil before drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth, or doing anything else that involves water consumption.
Portland police execute search warrant on Grant Street
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department's Special Reaction Team executed a search warrant at an apartment on Grant Street around 12 p.m. on Friday. Police said the apartment was found to be in connection with a criminal investigation, a news release issued by the department said. The Special...
Community left with questions after Maine construction titans die in plane crash
ARUNDEL, Maine — Two titans of Maine's construction industry died when their plane flew into the woods near route one in Arundel. A news release from the York County Sheriff's Office stated a single-engine Beechcraft airplane crashed in the woods just north of Sam's Road, a dead-end street that abuts route one, at 2:11 p.m.
Students are helping Maine businesses, municipalities stay ahead of cyber threats
AUGUSTA, Maine — Cybersecurity attacks continue to rise in Maine, but an effort is underway to better protect businesses and municipalities from these types of threats. Currently, six state partners across the state are working with the Maine Cyber Range. These partners include L.L. Bean, the cities of Bath and Presque Isle, the Greater Augusta Utility District, Kennebec Savings Bank, and Piscataquis County.
Auburn police investigate Turner Street shooting
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police responded to a call reporting that "someone had just shot the caller's TV" on Turner Street around 10 p.m. on Monday, a news release from the Auburn Police Department said. When officers arrived at the scene, it was determined a shot had been fired...
