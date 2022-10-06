ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Amid uptick in Portland crime, tourists and residents still feel safe

PORTLAND, Maine — While Portland has seen an uptick in violent crimes this year, many residents and tourists said they are not phased by the increase. "You've got to be careful wherever you go, but like I said, I wouldn't bring my granddaughter down here if I didn't feel safe in the city of Portland," North Yarmouth resident Nelson Parise, who was visiting the Old Port area with his granddaughter on Monday, said.
Casco Bay High School teacher awarded 2023 Maine Teacher of the Year

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Department of Education announced the winner of the 2023 Maine Teacher of the Year in a news release on Tuesday morning. The Maine DOE and Educate Maine named Matthew Bernstein, a ninth-grade humanities and social studies teacher from Casco Bay High School in Portland, with the award in a ceremony Tuesday at the high school, the release said.
$50M to go toward farm-to-table efforts in Maine schools

GORHAM, Maine — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited Maine Tuesday, lauding the state's school meal programs and promising help from the Biden administration after districts worked overtime to feed kids during the pandemic. After touring Gorham Middle School, Vilsack called Maine the “mecca” for supporting farmers and connecting...
Police investigate Monday night shooting in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating a shooting and altercation that happened Monday night. Officers responded to Washburn Avenue, in the area of St. John Street, around 8 p.m. for a report of "an altercation followed by the sound of gunshots," according to a release from Portland police.
Portland police investigating after Old Port shooting

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in the Old Port. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, according to a press release issued by the Portland Police Dept. Officers were walking around when they noticed a disturbance...
Mainers learn more about life and death planning

FREEPORT, Maine — The aging process can bring up a lot of questions for Mainers across the state. It's well-known Maine has the oldest population in the country, so there's an emphasis on helping older people in Vacationland. Maine Senior Guide began hosting Successful Aging expos about 10 years...
Portland police investigate two overnight burglaries

PORTLAND, Maine — Two Portland homes were burglarized Sunday night into early Monday while residents were asleep inside. The two homes are located in the same neighborhood, with one on Dirigo Street and one on Brighton Avenue near Stevens Avenue, a news release from the Portland Police Department said Monday afternoon.
Man shot in Lewiston early Friday morning

LEWISTON, Maine — A 36-year-old Lewiston man was taken to an area hospital early Friday morning after suffering what police said were "apparent gunshot wounds." Officers reported hearing several gun shots in the area of College and Bartlett streets at about 1 a.m. Friday, and police received additional similar reports, Lewiston Police Chief Dave St. Pierre said Friday afternoon.
Berwick issues boil water order for residents

BERWICK, Maine — The Town of Berwick Water Department has issued a boil water order, effective immediately. On Saturday, October 8, at 8:30 a.m., Berwick's town manager, James Bellissimo, issued a release. It said all consumers are asked to boil all water for one minute at a rolling boil before drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth, or doing anything else that involves water consumption.
Students are helping Maine businesses, municipalities stay ahead of cyber threats

AUGUSTA, Maine — Cybersecurity attacks continue to rise in Maine, but an effort is underway to better protect businesses and municipalities from these types of threats. Currently, six state partners across the state are working with the Maine Cyber Range. These partners include L.L. Bean, the cities of Bath and Presque Isle, the Greater Augusta Utility District, Kennebec Savings Bank, and Piscataquis County.
Auburn police investigate Turner Street shooting

AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police responded to a call reporting that "someone had just shot the caller's TV" on Turner Street around 10 p.m. on Monday, a news release from the Auburn Police Department said. When officers arrived at the scene, it was determined a shot had been fired...
