ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing felony charges related to a July crime in the Town of Dryden. Investigators from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Joshua Payne Friday. Payne is charged with grand larceny and burglary for alleged thefts at Autoworks, including a vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office has warrants for Tashawn Payne and Sky Forest Volckhausen related to the crime as well. Authorities say they are aware of the whereabouts of these two and are working with other law enforcement entities to execute the warrants.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO