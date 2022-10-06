Read full article on original website
Syracuse and Camillus men arrested after a multi-county, two-car, police chase, troopers say
Tully, N.Y. — A man from Syracuse and another man from Camillus were arrested after leading police on two chases - both separate but connected - in Onondaga and Cortland counties Friday, troopers said. At 8:54 a.m. on Friday a trooper saw a speeding stolen vehicle on Interstate 81...
25-year-old man stabbed, taken to Upstate
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man was stabbed in the back on Sunday, October 9 around 9:15 p.m., according to Syracuse Police. Officers responded to S. Salina St. and E. Brighton Ave. for a stabbing call and once they arrived they found a 25-year-old man who was stabbed in the back. Police say the man […]
whcuradio.com
Suspect leads police on bicycle and swim pursuit near Ithaca Wegmans
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A brief chase Monday afternoon near the Ithaca Wegmans ended with an arrest. Police say an officer recognized James Kastenhuber because of two active arrest warrants issued. Kastenhuber was spotted by the officer around 2:25 yesterday afternoon and tried getting away on a bicycle. Police say the 32-year-old Ithaca man then swam to the area around Nate’s Floral Estates before he was eventually found hiding underneath a canoe.
Two men arrested after fleeing from Troopers in stolen cars
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two 20-year-old men were arrested in Cortland County on October 7 after they fled from Troopers in stolen cars, New York State Police say. Around 8:54 a.m., a trooper who is assigned to the Traffic Incident Management Unit (TIM) was monitoring traffic on I-81 traveling northbound. The trooper saw a vehicle […]
Tractor-trailer on I-81 in CNY misses overpass, ends up on road below, troopers say
Homer, N.Y. — A trucker from Quebec, Canada, was traveling on Interstate 81 north in Homer, missed an overpass and ended up across the road below the overpass Saturday, troopers said. At 5:30 a.m. troopers arrived at Little York Lake Xing and found a tractor-trailer perpendicular across the road,...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca man arrested in connection with summer crime
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing felony charges related to a July crime in the Town of Dryden. Investigators from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Joshua Payne Friday. Payne is charged with grand larceny and burglary for alleged thefts at Autoworks, including a vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office has warrants for Tashawn Payne and Sky Forest Volckhausen related to the crime as well. Authorities say they are aware of the whereabouts of these two and are working with other law enforcement entities to execute the warrants.
cnyhomepage.com
UPD charge suspect in Grand Larceny Investigation, one at large
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that one suspect has been arrested and a warrant has been issued for the second in connection to a Grand Larceny investigation that started back in June. In early June 2022, officers responded to Lowe’s in North Utica to...
4 officers injured after inmate attack at Seneca County prison: NYSCOPBA
Medical officials treated them for lacerations to the cheek, forehead, abrasions to arms, back pain, shoulder pain and a bite to the forearm.
localsyr.com
Fugitive of the week: Brandon Hammond
(WSYR-TV)- The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Brandon Hammond who is a level 3 Predicate Sex Offender and has been required to maintain his registration for life. Hammond was due to provide the Syracuse Police Department with a current address on...
NBC New York
NY Superintendent Busted for DWI After ‘Crowd Surfing' in Student Bleachers: Cops
The superintendent of a central New York school district was arrested on a DWI charge Friday after multiple students saw him "crowd surfing" in the bleachers during a football game -- and told staff they thought he was drunk, authorities say. Jason Thomson, superintendent of the Baldwinsville School District in...
cnyhomepage.com
UPD wants to identify suspect in Walmart theft
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking the public for information in an ongoing larceny investigation from an incident that occurred at the North Utica Walmart on October 6th. If you know the identity of the individual in the image shown here, please contact UPD Patrol...
WKTV
Man charged with DWI after New Hartford crash
A Tennessee man is accused of driving while intoxicated in New Hartford. Tennessee man charged with DWI after New Hartford crash.
Syracuse man who used USPS to smuggle cocaine into CNY headed to prison
Syracuse, N.Y. - A man who tried to smuggle cocaine from Puerto Rico into Central New York, using the United States Postal Service, was sentenced today to serve time in federal prison, according to federal prosecutors. Alexander Carrasquillo-Rosado, 31, of Syracuse, was sentenced to 70 months in prison, followed by...
Ithaca man charged for home burglary
An Ithaca man has been charged with burglary after police said he was injured by the homeowner during the break-in last week.
Driver rams stolen car into front of Syracuse home, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. – A person crashed a stolen car into a house in Syracuse on Sunday, separating a set of concrete steps from the home, police said. A mother, along with her two-year-old daughter, were upstairs asleep in the home when she heard a loud noise and felt the house shake. Audreanya Pelosi, 32 of Syracuse, came downstairs to discover the car smashed into the front entrance.
Otsego Co. man arrested for meth possession, vehicle violations
An Otsego County man was arrested in the Town of Morris on October 1st on numerous traffic and drug charges.
Syracuse Common Council approves $150,000 settlement in police brutality claim
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Common Council voted unanimously to settle a police brutality claim made against a controversial former Syracuse police officer for $150,000. The agreement, finalized by the council during its regular meeting on Tuesday, ends a lawsuit filed by Dr. Mark Johnston against the city in which he claimed that Vallon Smith, a former officer, broke two ribs by tackling him while he argued with another officer.
Baldwinsville police chief says school superintendent’s alcohol level requires ‘significant amount’
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – Baldwinsville school superintendent Jason Thomson admitted to police he had one beer Friday at a local restaurant before he was pulled over on school grounds that night on suspicions of drunken driving. When asked later at the village police station, again, how much he’d had to...
Crowd-surfing Baldwinsville superintendent arrested for DWI
BALDWINSVILLE — Just over a year into his tenure as Baldwinsville Central School District superintendent, Jason Thomson has been arrested for driving while intoxicated. According to the Baldwinsville Police Department, […]
Onondaga County opioid overdose deaths decline (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 11)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 70; Low: 49. Sunny, warmer and pleasant. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Immigrant teaches life skills in theater: Jose Miguel Hernandez Hurtado, born and raised in Cuba, emigrated to Syracuse 25 years ago. He works as a nurse technician in Upstate University Hospital’s pediatric emergency room and is founder and artistic director of the theater group La Joven Guardia del Teatro Latino. He recently sat down with us to talk about how he empowers children through acting, what it’s like to be a gay Hispanic man in Syracuse, and how he deals with tragedy. (Dennis Nett photo)
