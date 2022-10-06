ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Josh Allen: 3 Words for Bills QB via Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin; Not Ranked No. 1 in NFL?

By David Harrison
 5 days ago

Four games into the new season, if it's not Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, then who's the top passer in the NFL?

It may surprise some to learn that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is not the No. 1 ranked passer in the NFL's latest QB Index .

After all, Allen's Bills are tied for the best record in the AFC, and if it's not for a wildly out-of-character loss to the Miami Dolphins, they'd be one of just two undefeated teams in the entire league.

Even with the loss, Buffalo is one of just eight NFL teams to breach the 100 points scored mark, and the only AFC squad to surrender less than 60.

Of course, the limited opposing scoring doesn't have entirely to do with Allen, although putting up such a high amount of points on offense creates advantages for the Bills ' defense.

"Allen carved out a personal best on Sunday, authoring the largest comeback of his starry career with a 17-point return-from-the-wilderness act against Baltimore," wrote NFL.com while placing Allen as the second-best quarterback in this week's index rankings. "His headiest play came on the team’s game-sealing drive, with Allen plowing for a first down on second-and-2 from Baltimore's 3. A score would have given Lamar Jackson nearly two minutes to work with, but Allen wisely tumbled to the wet grass, allowing Buffalo to drain the clock and set up a game-winning field goal that left Ravens corner Marcus Peters in a tizzy."

High praise for second-best. So who was first?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Meanwhile, what is Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin’s plan to control Allen?

“Build a fence,” Tomlin quipped.

This week's index ranking broke a three-week run by Allen as the NFL's top quarterback, but he's been no worse than third in any of the weeks thus far.

A home contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend provides another opportunity for Allen and the Bills to flex their talents.

And a chance for Allen to regain his seat at the top of the league's quarterback group.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Even Tom Brady couldn't defend the absurd roughing call that went against the Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to escape Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-15 win, but you’re not going to see Tom Brady admit that. After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Falcons scored 15 straight points and had a prime opportunity to set up a potential game-winning drive. Grady Jarrett had appeared to sack Brady cleanly on third down, which would have forced a Tampa Bay punt. But referee Jerome Boger bailed the Bucs out with one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll ever see.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Kicker To Be Cut Today

Browns feds are pretty fed up on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland kicker Cade York had another rough Sunday, missing a couple of critical kicks in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. While York had a big Week 1, fans are now calling for a change at kicker today. "Cut Cade...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
