KOMO News
Seattle 5-year-old announced missing, taken by parent
SEATTLE, Wash. — 5-year-old, Sky Sanchez has been announced missing by Seattle PD. She was last seen with braided hair, a pink shirt, a blue skirt, and pink shoes. She was reportedly taken by a parent that was having a supervised visit from the 2800 block of E Madison St.
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Football: Lakes rolls in Homecoming Game led by Homecoming King
(Lakewood, WA) It was Homecoming for the Lakes Lancers and they weren’t about to allow an upset on their big celebration day. After the kick-off went out at the 40 yard and it took just 1 play as Frosh QB Legend Galeai handed the ball off to Leo Pulalasi who sprinted off left tackle and was gone 60 yards for the touchdown. The Lancers went for 2 but came up shot and led 6-0 just 13 seconds into the game.
Chronicle
Seven Vikings Find End Zone in Saturday Blowout
From the opening kickoff, there was little that Evergreen Lutheran was going to be able to do to slow down Mossyrock, and the Vikings rolled their way to another 8-man victory, 82-26 on Saturday at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma. Mossyrock came out of the coin toss planning to...
q13fox.com
King County doctor files to have medical suspension lifted
KENT, Wash. - A King County doctor who had her license summarily suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) has met the deadline to potentially have that suspension lifted. The WMC said Dr. Kristine Brecht requested a show-cause hearing last week. A show-cause hearing is held when a party wants...
Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast
A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
q13fox.com
Officials: Man dies at Point Defiance trying to escape tide coming in
TACOMA, Wash. - A 42-year-old man was killed after trying to escape the tide coming in at Point Defiance Park on Sunday. According to police, a woman and her husband were walking on the beach under the Dalco Passage viewpoint around 4:11 p.m. when the tide started coming in. The pair became separated.
The Suburban Times
Brand New Tommy Bahama Shirts – A St. Vinnies Bargain
My wife Peg and I love to visit St. Vinnies South 56th Street in Tacoma. You never know what’s you’ll find. On this Thursday trip I was thrilled to save over a hundred dollars. They have a great selection of brand-new men’s shirts by Tommy Bahama for only a fraction of the original price (some had tags showing $134.00 each). There were several styles . . . most have college names on them. I considered both the maroon Texas A&M and the Johns Hopkins shirts. In the end, I chose the Hawaiian version from Hopkins. I may go back for one of the Texas A&M ones or look at some of the other offerings as well.
'Shoe Rally' born at T-Mobile Park's Mariners Wild Card watch party
SEATTLE — The Mariners may have been playing in Toronto Saturday, but fans still brought the energy to T-Mobile Park, in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood. Streaming into seats for a hometown watch party, they brought high hopes for a Mariners win, and received one, but only after a nail-biting start to the game.
KOMO News
Photos: Mariners fans during the historic comeback win!
SEATTLE, Wash. — Mariners fans showing support for their team during the historic comeback win in the wild-card series against the Blue Jays!. After the Mariners' 10-9 Victory in Toronto, Seattle will be on to Houston to take on the Astros in the ALDS!. #SeaUsRise #GoMs.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Dozens of crimes committed during Patty Murray’s Seattle public safety photo op
Senator Patty Murray, struggling to generate excitement for her candidacy, is adopting a new strategy. She’s pretending Seattle isn’t experiencing a crime crisis. But while she was at a campaign stop for a photo op, there were dozens of crimes being committed by beneficiaries of her light-on-crime approach across the city.
KUOW
Where is the 'best' place to live in Western Washington?: Today So Far
Kirkland is the best. Wait, Sammamish is the best. Maybe it's Bellevue?. Almost Live! is back! (sort of) Langley on Whidbey Island is building a solution to its lack of worker housing. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 7, 2022. Kirkland ranks high on...
nbcrightnow.com
Ecology fines Tacoma waste company $37,000
TACOMA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Ecology has fined Clean Earth Specialty Waste Solutions, a Tacoma based company, $37,000 for allowing a storage container to leak corrosive waste. According to a press release, the Department of Ecology found that in August of 2021 a metal galvanizing company in Seattle...
KOMO News
Washington breweries win big at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival
While you were busy cheering and celebrating the Mariners' wins this weekend, brewers from Washington were in Denver, Colorado winning awards for themselves at the annual Great American Beer Festival (GABF). The festival is one of the most prestigious in the beer world and every year thousands of breweries and...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Washington State Fair concludes its 116th year, just in time for Oktoberfest
PUYALLUP—The Washington State Fair’s 2022 season came to a close Sunday, September 25 just a week before the fairgrounds reopened for Oktoberfest. The Washington State Fair, formerly the Puyallup Fair, is the largest annual single attraction in Washington State and one of the top ten largest fairs in the country attracting more than 1 million visitors a year since 1980.
KOMO News
Photos: Juvenile humpback whale Malachite spotted near the Tacoma Narrows Bridge
TACOMA, Wash — Local photographer Craig Craker captured these stunning photos of Malachite, a juvenile humpback whale, in the waters off Point Defiance on Friday. Malachite was born in 2021. He is the calf of Slate and has been in the inland Puget Sound waters for over two months feeding, the Orca Network said.
Teenage Hiker Falls To Their Death After Slipping At Waterfall
Authorities don't suspect any foul play in the young hiker's death.
Video: Michael Penix threw one of the strangest pick-sixes ever
Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw one of the strangest and wildest pick-sixes you will ever see during Saturday’s game against Arizona State. Penix was dropping back to pass during Saturday’s game and released what looked like a laser of a throw. There was just one problem: the pass hit Huskies offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland in the head and flew up in the air, setting up a very easy interception and pick-six.
KOMO News
Tacoma locals await results of city crime plan
TACOMA, Wash. — A violent weekend in Tacoma comes at a time when residents are waiting for police to give an update on their new crime-fighting plan. Police found a man dead in the street around 2 a.m. Sunday, less than 12 hours after a shootout outside the Tacoma Mall.
Seattle police seek help identifying man who entered home near UW, assaulted female student
Seattle police detectives are looking for a man seen on surveillance video prowling around a home near the University of Washington before entering the house and assaulting a resident, the police department announced. Officers received a call from residents of the house in the 4700 block of 18th Avenue Northeast...
q13fox.com
Family of Seattle man killed in Yesler Terrace neighborhood call for end to 'senseless' gun violence
SEATTLE - The rising tide of gun violence in Seattle has shaken yet another family this year. Loved ones of Joshua Blackwood, killed Friday, are now asking how many more lives will be lost before something is done to stop the senseless gunfire. Sunday during a candlelight vigil to honor his life, family and friends called for justice.
247Sports
