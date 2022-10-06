ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yelm, WA

KOMO News

Seattle 5-year-old announced missing, taken by parent

SEATTLE, Wash. — 5-year-old, Sky Sanchez has been announced missing by Seattle PD. She was last seen with braided hair, a pink shirt, a blue skirt, and pink shoes. She was reportedly taken by a parent that was having a supervised visit from the 2800 block of E Madison St.
SEATTLE, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

HS Football: Lakes rolls in Homecoming Game led by Homecoming King

(Lakewood, WA) It was Homecoming for the Lakes Lancers and they weren’t about to allow an upset on their big celebration day. After the kick-off went out at the 40 yard and it took just 1 play as Frosh QB Legend Galeai handed the ball off to Leo Pulalasi who sprinted off left tackle and was gone 60 yards for the touchdown. The Lancers went for 2 but came up shot and led 6-0 just 13 seconds into the game.
LAKEWOOD, WA
Chronicle

Seven Vikings Find End Zone in Saturday Blowout

From the opening kickoff, there was little that Evergreen Lutheran was going to be able to do to slow down Mossyrock, and the Vikings rolled their way to another 8-man victory, 82-26 on Saturday at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma. Mossyrock came out of the coin toss planning to...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

King County doctor files to have medical suspension lifted

KENT, Wash. - A King County doctor who had her license summarily suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) has met the deadline to potentially have that suspension lifted. The WMC said Dr. Kristine Brecht requested a show-cause hearing last week. A show-cause hearing is held when a party wants...
KING COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast

A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Officials: Man dies at Point Defiance trying to escape tide coming in

TACOMA, Wash. - A 42-year-old man was killed after trying to escape the tide coming in at Point Defiance Park on Sunday. According to police, a woman and her husband were walking on the beach under the Dalco Passage viewpoint around 4:11 p.m. when the tide started coming in. The pair became separated.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Brand New Tommy Bahama Shirts – A St. Vinnies Bargain

My wife Peg and I love to visit St. Vinnies South 56th Street in Tacoma. You never know what’s you’ll find. On this Thursday trip I was thrilled to save over a hundred dollars. They have a great selection of brand-new men’s shirts by Tommy Bahama for only a fraction of the original price (some had tags showing $134.00 each). There were several styles . . . most have college names on them. I considered both the maroon Texas A&M and the Johns Hopkins shirts. In the end, I chose the Hawaiian version from Hopkins. I may go back for one of the Texas A&M ones or look at some of the other offerings as well.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

'Shoe Rally' born at T-Mobile Park's Mariners Wild Card watch party

SEATTLE — The Mariners may have been playing in Toronto Saturday, but fans still brought the energy to T-Mobile Park, in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood. Streaming into seats for a hometown watch party, they brought high hopes for a Mariners win, and received one, but only after a nail-biting start to the game.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Photos: Mariners fans during the historic comeback win!

SEATTLE, Wash. — Mariners fans showing support for their team during the historic comeback win in the wild-card series against the Blue Jays!. After the Mariners' 10-9 Victory in Toronto, Seattle will be on to Houston to take on the Astros in the ALDS!. #SeaUsRise #GoMs.
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Ecology fines Tacoma waste company $37,000

TACOMA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Ecology has fined Clean Earth Specialty Waste Solutions, a Tacoma based company, $37,000 for allowing a storage container to leak corrosive waste. According to a press release, the Department of Ecology found that in August of 2021 a metal galvanizing company in Seattle...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Washington breweries win big at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival

While you were busy cheering and celebrating the Mariners' wins this weekend, brewers from Washington were in Denver, Colorado winning awards for themselves at the annual Great American Beer Festival (GABF). The festival is one of the most prestigious in the beer world and every year thousands of breweries and...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Washington State Fair concludes its 116th year, just in time for Oktoberfest

PUYALLUP—The Washington State Fair’s 2022 season came to a close Sunday, September 25 just a week before the fairgrounds reopened for Oktoberfest. The Washington State Fair, formerly the Puyallup Fair, is the largest annual single attraction in Washington State and one of the top ten largest fairs in the country attracting more than 1 million visitors a year since 1980.
PUYALLUP, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Michael Penix threw one of the strangest pick-sixes ever

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw one of the strangest and wildest pick-sixes you will ever see during Saturday’s game against Arizona State. Penix was dropping back to pass during Saturday’s game and released what looked like a laser of a throw. There was just one problem: the pass hit Huskies offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland in the head and flew up in the air, setting up a very easy interception and pick-six.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma locals await results of city crime plan

TACOMA, Wash. — A violent weekend in Tacoma comes at a time when residents are waiting for police to give an update on their new crime-fighting plan. Police found a man dead in the street around 2 a.m. Sunday, less than 12 hours after a shootout outside the Tacoma Mall.
TACOMA, WA
