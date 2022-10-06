ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK doctors told to be on high alert for Ebola as outbreak of new ‘vaccine-proof’ strain in Uganda kills 10

By Tariq Tahir
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OqHgC_0iOmHsK600

DOCTORS in the UK have been told to be on high alert after an Ebola outbreak in Uganda killed 10 people.

Health officials say the risk to the public in the UK is very low and there are currently no cases of the disease confirmed in the UK.

Uganda has been hit by the Sudan strain of the deadly virus, for which there is currently no proven vaccine.

There have been 43 confirmed cases in the country, with four health workers among the 10 people confirmed to have died.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) says it’s currently monitoring the outbreak of the disease.

A public health alert has been issued urging healthcare professionals to look out for symptoms in patients who have recently returned from affected areas

It also reminds them of the established procedures for infection control and testing.

Dr Meera Chand, UKHSA Director of Clinical and Emerging Infection, said: “UKHSA constantly monitors emerging infection threats in collaboration with partners across the world.

"We are aware of an outbreak of Ebola cases in Uganda and are monitoring the situation closely. The risk to the public in the UK is very low.”

Uganda has had multiple Ebola outbreaks, including one in 2000 that killed more than 200 people.

The current Ebola outbreak in central Uganda has a 69 per cent case fatality rate.

Ugandan scientists and their partners abroad are looking to test one of two possible vaccines against the Sudan strain, the World Health Organisation has said.

But the UN body said there are currently 100 doses of available.

Meanwhile, the US government has said it will be screening all travellers from Uganda for Ebola.

What are the symptoms of Ebola?

The virus has an incubation period of two to 21 days, meaning symptoms can take up to three weeks to appear from the time of infection.

Early symptoms of Ebola include:

  • fever
  • muscle pain
  • weakness

They are similar to those of other diseases, making diagnosis tricky in some cases.

Later, as the disease progresses, it can cause:

  • vomiting
  • rash
  • impaired kidney and liver function
  • stomach pain
  • internal and external bleeding

The Ebola virus disease - previously called Ebola haemorrhagic fever - is a viral infection that occurs in humans and primates.

It causes an acute, serious illness which is often fatal when left untreated.

The virus begins with symptoms including fever, intense fatigue, muscle pain and a sore throat, before progressing to vomiting and diarrhoea as well as internal and external bleeding.

The virus is part of the Filoviridae family, which also includes the Marburg virus.

It was first detected in regions close to the River Ebola, which gave the disease its name.

How is Ebola treated?

There is currently no licensed treatment or vaccine available in the UK.

Currently, the only vaccines available are for the Zaire strain of the virus and have been used to control outbreaks in Guinea and in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

People who have the infection are treated in isolation in intensive care.

Ebola is very contagious and spreads through contact with the blood, body fluids or organs of a person or animal with the infection.

The disease cannot be caught through routine social contact such as shaking hands with people who do not have symptoms.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?

The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it

There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebola Virus Disease#Ebola River#Disease Outbreaks#Uk#Ukhsa#Ugandan
Shin

What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths

And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: One in three infected, unvaccinated people no longer have detectable antibodies one year after infection

A prospective seroprevalence study in the Catalan population underlines the need to get vaccinated despite having been infected, and confirms that hybrid immunity (vaccination plus infection) is more robust and long-lasting. The study has been published in BMC Medicine. Both infection and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 contribute to building a population's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Public

As the virus behind COVID-19 has mutated and changed, so too have the symptoms associated with infection, and experts believe the dominant strain expected to cause a case surge this winter is no different. While the top symptoms of previous strains have included fever, loss of smell, and a runny...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length

A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
806K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy