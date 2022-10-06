ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draymond Green and Jordan Poole in ‘physical altercation’ as Warriors stars separated after fight, report claims

By Sunni Upal
 5 days ago
DRAYMOND GREEN is facing disciplining after a fight with teammate Jordan Poole, a report claims.

The Golden State Warriors star got into a 'physical altercation' with Poole, The Athletic reported.

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were said to be involved in a 'physical altercation' Credit: Getty
Green reportedly struck Poole after tempers boiled over Credit: Getty

The report states that Green struck his teammate during the incident.

And the practice was reportedly paused in an attempt to calm tempers.

Green and Poole were said to have pushed and shoved each other before things escalated.

That then apparently led to Green striking Poole, and players and staff jumped in.

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski added that Poole was not hurt and finished his workout.

And Yahoo's Chris Haynes said Green was apologetic after the clash.

The NBA season is a little under two weeks away and this incident will concern Warriors staff.

Green could face internal discipline from his team after the clash.

The Warriors are looking to repeat after winning the NBA title last season.

Four-time All-Star Green is entering his 11th season in the league while Poole is in his fourth.

