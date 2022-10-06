ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit police searching for missing man with Schizophrenia

By Alisha Dixon
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47OxNV_0iOmHZkP00

The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing man.

Allen Roscoe, 64, of Detroit, was last seen on September 20 at approximately 1:00 a.m. in the 800 block of Gladstone in Detroit when he left his residence without permission and failed to return home.

Roscoe, a black male, is approximately 6 feet and one inch tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has salt and pepper hair, a mustache, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a hat, jacket and long pants.

According to his caregiver, Roscoe suffers from Schizophrenia.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Allen Roscoe, please contact DPD’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-5301.

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

Protestors demand names of Detroit police who fatally shot Porter Burks

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Protestors gathered Monday outside the Detroit Police Headquarters, demanding that the department release the names of the officers who shot Porter Burks. Burks, 20, was shot and killed early Oct. 2 after his family called 911 and reported that he was armed with a knife. Police...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted after stealing bike on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a thief who stole a bike on the east side. Police said the suspect took the bike from 1535 Franklin Street around 10 a.m. Sept. 15. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman killed by hit-and-run driver on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A woman was killed Tuesday by a hit-and-run driver on Detroit’s east side. The incident happened around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) in the area of Rochelle Avenue and Chalmers Street. A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed, according to authorities. She has not...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police searching for missing 61-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman. Geri White left her residence on the 3700 block of Vicksburg Street and did not return home on Friday, September 30, 2022. It is unknown what she was last wearing. Anyone with information about this missing person is...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Gladstone, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Teen driving stolen car throws pistol, trips over own feet before police arrest him in Detroit

DETROIT – A teenager who was seen driving a stolen car overnight threw a pistol before tripping over his own feet, allowing police to catch up and arrest him in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers said they were on Greenfield Road near West Chicago Road at 11:55 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) when they noticed a speeding Chrysler 200 that had been stolen on Sept. 26.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 shot before crashing car on Detroit’s west side, police say

DETROIT – One person was killed and another was injured Monday morning in a shooting in Detroit. Detroit police tell Local 4 that a fatal shooting occurred early Monday morning in the area of Grand River Avenue and Telegraph Road on the city’s west side. Two people were reportedly shot near the intersection of Bennett and Fenton streets.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Police Precinct#Schizophrenia#Dpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Ann Arbor News

Man shot by Detroit police is ‘known gang member’ wanted for murder, police say

DETROIT - A “known gang member” is in critical condition after he was shot by police during a pursuit Monday morning, officials said. During a press conference Monday afternoon, Detroit Police Chief James White said the suspect is a “known gang member” whose DNA recently matched with evidence collected from a murder in February, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The man is also suspected in a crime spree on Friday, Oct. 7, which included an armed robbery home invasion, firing shots at a house and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Bloomfield Township cops recover stolen $100K construction vehicle in Detroit

Bloomfield Township police recently recovered stolen construction equipment valued at more than $100,000. The equipment, a newer model Kubota Skid Steer, was reported stolen from a company’s property in the 5000 block of Franklin Road on Oct. 6, police said. Detectives located and recovered the vehicle at a property in Detroit, and also spotted two other pieces of equipment on the property that had been reported stolen out of other jurisdictions, police said.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Man and woman fatally shot Sunday on Detroit's west side

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting Sunday on the city's west side. Around 3:40 a.m. a woman was discovered shot inside a GMC Envoy at the intersection of Wadsworth and Meyers, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital but was...
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy