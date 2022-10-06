ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

New Café/Bakery Opening on 48th Avenue in Sunnyside Saturday

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0876BL_0iOmFTwz00
A new café/bakery called Maison De Gateaux Bakery will open on the corner of 43rd Street and 48th Avenue Saturday (Photo provided by Ahmed Rezk)

Two brothers are opening a new café/bakery in Sunnyside Saturday.

The new establishment, called Maison De Gateaux Bakery, will open on the corner of 43rd Street and 48th Avenue and will offer a wide range of baked goods such as cakes, pastries and muffins.

Maison De Gateaux Bakery is owned by Ahmed Rezk, 44, and his brother Mac, 37, who are originally from Egypt. Ahmed currently lives in Westchester, having previously resided in Astoria, while Mac lives on Steinway Street.

The new eatery will be the pair’s first café—and is an extension of a wholesale baking distribution business called Gotham Bagels and Pastries that they established in Manhattan in 2001.

The duo have taken over two empty storefronts on the corner block and renovated those spaces. One of the spaces was previously home to the John Vincent Daniels Jr. Veterans of Foreign Wars post, or Post 2813. The other was a medical practice.

The brothers have been using the space since December after they moved their entire distribution business to the location. The café marks the next step in their enterprise.

Rezk said that the most popular baked items in their distribution business are strawberry and plain-flavored cheesecakes.

He said the new café will offer those cheesecakes as well as fruit tarts, berry tarts, cake pops, cupcakes and pastries such as eclairs and Berry Napoleon’s — which consist of layers of lemon mousse and pastry stacked together and topped with fresh fruit. There will be a variety of cakes such as chocolate mousse, red velvet, tiramisu and strawberry shortcakes. Some of the baked goods will also include vegan options, Rezk said.

The establishment will also offer large cakes for special occasions like birthdays, as well as coffees and teas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nnlRg_0iOmFTwz00
Some of the cakes that will be on offer at Maison De Gateaux Bakery (Photo: Maison De Gateaux Bakery Instagram page)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J3o9G_0iOmFTwz00
The café area inside Maison De Gateaux Bakery (Photo provided by Ahmed Rezk)

The café, which is around 1,500 square feet in size, will seat around 20 people, Rezk said. The owners are looking to have outdoor seating along the establishment’s 43rd Street sidewalk next summer.

Ahmed Rezk said the brothers decided to open in Sunnyside having become familiar with the area on their delivery routes.

“I used to pass this location every day and it was brought to my attention that we could do something good here,” Rezk said. “I also didn’t see many bakeries around here.”

Rezk said there is a growing demand for baked goods which the brothers are looking to capitalize on.

“A lot of people began eating comfort food during the pandemic,” Rezk said. “I feel there is excitement about it in the neighborhood because a lot of people have been stopping by asking, ‘When are we opening?’”

Opening hours will be from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Do you know of a new establishment opening in Queens? Let us know by emailing [email protected] with the details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mcmel_0iOmFTwz00
Some of the cakes which will be on offer at Maison De Gateaux Bakery (Photo: Maison De Gateaux Bakery Instagram page)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c7pmF_0iOmFTwz00
The duo have taken over two empty storefronts on the corner block and renovated those spaces (Photo provided by Ahmed Rezk)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gh186_0iOmFTwz00
A new café/bakery called Maison De Gateaux Bakery will open on the corner of 43rd Street and 48th Avenue Saturday (Photo provided by Ahmed Rezk)

Queens Post

Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation of Hunters Point School Building Tuesday: NYPD

Hundreds of students and staff were evacuated from a school building in Long Island City Tuesday morning following a bomb threat that proved to be a false alarm. The bomb threat, police said, was made at around 10:30 a.m. against the Q404 Hunters Point campus building, located at 1-50 51st Ave. The building houses the Hunters Point Community Middle School, the Academy for TV and Film, and the Riverview High School.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Stop & Shop to Close Its 48th Street Location Oct. 20

Stop & Shop supermarket will be shutting down its 48th Street location in Long Island City later this month, the company has confirmed. A spokesperson for Stop & Shop said the store will close on Oct. 20 after it made a decision at the beginning of the year not to renew its lease at its 34-51 48th St. location.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Drunk Driver Sentenced to Up to 12 Years in Prison for Death of Dirt Bike Rider on Long Island Expressway

A Connecticut man who drove drunk and killed a dirt bike rider on the Long Island Expressway last year has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison. Jorge Serrano, 30, was sentenced today to between 4 1/2 to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty last month to aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. He confessed to fatally striking a 19-year-old dirt bike rider while driving drunk westbound on the Long Island Expressway during the early hours of Sept. 11, 2021.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Officials Cut the Ribbon on the New Bus Lanes Along the 21st Street Corridor in Astoria/LIC

The NYC Department of Transportation and the MTA cut the ribbon on new bus lanes along 21st Street in Astoria Thursday. The lanes, which stretch 3.4 miles and run from Astoria to Long Island City, will serve 29,000 MTA bus riders along three different routes—the Q66, Q69 and Q100. These routes serve two of NYCHA’s largest developments, the Queensbridge and Ravenswood Houses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
