NORWALK — The owners of a local LGBTQ bar say they were attacked by a patron last month after they escorted the man out during a drag show. The owners of the bar, Troupe429 on Wall Street, said in a post on the bar's website that they believe the incident was a hate crime. But Norwalk police said Tuesday the incident is not being investigated as a hate crime, and described it as an "isolated incident."

NORWALK, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO