Waterbury, CT

Register Citizen

Stamford 'Women’s Wave' attendees rally against the U.S. 'reverting backwards' over abortion rights

STAMFORD — This weekend, Stamford was one of a wave of cities where people assembled to show backing for political candidates that support abortion rights. Jaclyn Williams organized Stamford’s event outside the state Superior Court on Hoyt Street with support from the Women’s March organization and local group PinkWave. Hundreds of “Women’s Wave” events took place around the nation this weekend with a month to go before the 2022 midterm election, according to Women’s March.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Incident at Norwalk gay bar was not a hate crime

NORWALK — The owners of a local LGBTQ bar say they were attacked by a patron last month after they escorted the man out during a drag show. The owners of the bar, Troupe429 on Wall Street, said in a post on the bar's website that they believe the incident was a hate crime. But Norwalk police said Tuesday the incident is not being investigated as a hate crime, and described it as an "isolated incident."
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington High School has WCSU alumni in the music classroom

DANBURY — Torrington Public Schools recently announced that it was recognized as one of the Best Communities for Music Education in America for the 22nd year by the NAMM Foundation. Torrington has received this national designation more than any other community in Connecticut and is one of only two...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Teens, 16, arrested in Wethersfield school bus stop assault and robbery

WETHERSFIELD — Police said they have arrested two teenagers in last month’s assault and robbery of a student waiting for a school bus. The 16-year-olds were expected to appear Tuesday in juvenile court in Middletown on charges of second-degree robbery, risk of injury to a minor, third-degree assault and sixth-degree larceny, police said. They also were charged with conspiracy to commit each of the crimes.
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Hartford man charged with trafficking fentanyl in Vermont

A Connecticut man is facing charges in Vermont after authorities say an investigation revealed he was involved in a fentanyl distribution operation in the area. Vermont State Police said 26-year-old Devontrez Flowers, of Hartford, was arrested last Wednesday and charged with fentanyl trafficking following a "weeks-long investigation" into allegations that he was distributing fentanyl in the Burlington area. Vermont's largest city of about 43,000 sits about 40 miles west of the capital city of Montpelier along the shores of Lake Champlain.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

New Milford couple wins $350K offer from 'Shark Tank' billionaire for share in sandcastle business

NEW MILFORD — Kevin and Laurie Lane, of New Milford, are still a bit dazed by their success on the latest episode of ABC TV’s “Shark Tank." The couple accepted an offer from a billionaire entrepreneur who committed to investing $350,000 in their snow- and- sandcastle-building enterprise, in exchange for a 20 percent share in the business.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Online sneaker sale turns into Cromwell gunpoint robbery, police say

CROMWELL — Two people have been arrested for the gunpoint robbery of a man meeting them to sell sneakers that he had advertised for sale online, police say. The male and female suspects were found in Middletown and arrested on robbery, theft and other charges, police said. According to...
CROMWELL, CT
Register Citizen

Fairfield parents concerned about Dwight Elementary possibly closing

FAIRFIELD — Parents at Dwight Elementary say they are deeply concerned about possible plans to close the school. Nick Aysseh, the school board's vice chair, said the board has not made any decisions or finalized plans about possibly closing Dwight, but some board subcommittees have started to discuss the possibility and whether the district can operate with 10 or 11 elementary schools.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Darien Youth Depot to begin mental health support group for parents

DARIEN — This month, the Darien Youth Depot is partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness to open a new support group for parents concerned about their children's mental health. Beginning Oct. 13, the Depot will begin holding free monthly sessions for parents to talk about their concerns...
DARIEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: New Haven man, 29, stabbed to death on Whalley Avenue

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating the death of 29-year-old city man they say was stabbed to death Monday evening on Whalley Avenue. New Haven police did not immediately release the identity of the man who died. The stabbing occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Whalley between Whittlesey and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Riverton Fair, founded in 1909, draws a crowd in Barkhamsted

BARKHAMSTED — Visitors to the Riverton Fairgrounds in Barkhamsted found plenty of food and fun during the three-day Riverton Fair, which marks the end of fair season in Connecticut. The old-fashioned fair featured animals, food, flower and vegetable judging competitions, a community art show, farm animals, demonstrations, live music,...
BARKHAMSTED, CT
Register Citizen

Middlebury rescue closing, scrambles to find homes for dogs

MIDDLEBURY — A local dog rescue says it has just one month to find permanent or foster homes for all of its animals. In a Facebook post, Brass City Rescue Alliance, a nonprofit, announced that it has no choice but to close its doors until further notice “due to medical circumstances out of our control.” Placements are needed for all of the dogs at the shelter — at least 10 — owing to the impending shutdown.
MIDDLEBURY, CT

