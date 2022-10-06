Read full article on original website
Related
Register Citizen
Stamford 'Women’s Wave' attendees rally against the U.S. 'reverting backwards' over abortion rights
STAMFORD — This weekend, Stamford was one of a wave of cities where people assembled to show backing for political candidates that support abortion rights. Jaclyn Williams organized Stamford’s event outside the state Superior Court on Hoyt Street with support from the Women’s March organization and local group PinkWave. Hundreds of “Women’s Wave” events took place around the nation this weekend with a month to go before the 2022 midterm election, according to Women’s March.
Register Citizen
New Haven man pleads not guilty to federal carjacking charges, awaits hearing to discuss release
A New Haven man pleaded not guilty Friday to charges alleging he stole cars from Uber drivers and other residents at gunpoint, according to federal records. The plea comes a little more than a week before Tihaja "TJ" Ortiz-Tucker, 19, of New Haven, is expected to appear in court again to discuss whether he can be released from custody.
Register Citizen
Quinnipiac University grads killed in Boston crash were 'inseparable,' professor says
HAMDEN — Two Quinnipiac University graduates who died over the weekend were "the closest of friends" who "aspired to do great things in physical therapy," a former professor said Tuesday. Urushi Madani and Delanie Fekert, both 25, were killed Saturday after the ride-share vehicle they were passengers in was...
Register Citizen
Police: Incident at Norwalk gay bar was not a hate crime
NORWALK — The owners of a local LGBTQ bar say they were attacked by a patron last month after they escorted the man out during a drag show. The owners of the bar, Troupe429 on Wall Street, said in a post on the bar's website that they believe the incident was a hate crime. But Norwalk police said Tuesday the incident is not being investigated as a hate crime, and described it as an "isolated incident."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
'Ethan was a huge protector and rescuer of animals.' Meet rescue horses at SongStrong Sanctuary
GUILFORD — When rescue horses Darla and Mooney arrived at SongStrong Sanctuary they were both emaciated. The Quarter Horse and the registered Morgan, respectively, needed food and immediate attention for their neglected teeth and hooves. “They just needed food and TLC,” said Amanda Hughart, the barn manager at the...
Register Citizen
Torrington High School has WCSU alumni in the music classroom
DANBURY — Torrington Public Schools recently announced that it was recognized as one of the Best Communities for Music Education in America for the 22nd year by the NAMM Foundation. Torrington has received this national designation more than any other community in Connecticut and is one of only two...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport man pleads guilty to fatally shooting 12-year-old boy in 2018
BRIDGEPORT — A 22-year-old man is facing up to 35 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing a 12-year-old boy during a drive-by shooting nearly four years ago. Dressed in a white prison jumpsuit, Tajay Chambers showed no emotion as he stood before Superior Court Judge...
Register Citizen
Police: Teens, 16, arrested in Wethersfield school bus stop assault and robbery
WETHERSFIELD — Police said they have arrested two teenagers in last month’s assault and robbery of a student waiting for a school bus. The 16-year-olds were expected to appear Tuesday in juvenile court in Middletown on charges of second-degree robbery, risk of injury to a minor, third-degree assault and sixth-degree larceny, police said. They also were charged with conspiracy to commit each of the crimes.
RELATED PEOPLE
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man charged with trafficking fentanyl in Vermont
A Connecticut man is facing charges in Vermont after authorities say an investigation revealed he was involved in a fentanyl distribution operation in the area. Vermont State Police said 26-year-old Devontrez Flowers, of Hartford, was arrested last Wednesday and charged with fentanyl trafficking following a "weeks-long investigation" into allegations that he was distributing fentanyl in the Burlington area. Vermont's largest city of about 43,000 sits about 40 miles west of the capital city of Montpelier along the shores of Lake Champlain.
Register Citizen
Litchfield's Katalyst Kennels serves families, law enforcement with dogs trained for K9 units, narcotics detection
LITCHFIELD — A sign in front of Katalyst Kennels shows the face of a black Labrador retriever and the words, “Welcome. We already know you’re here.”. Judging from the spontaneous canine chorus from inside the building at 568 Torrington Road when a visitor arrives, the sign is accurate.
Register Citizen
New Milford couple wins $350K offer from 'Shark Tank' billionaire for share in sandcastle business
NEW MILFORD — Kevin and Laurie Lane, of New Milford, are still a bit dazed by their success on the latest episode of ABC TV’s “Shark Tank." The couple accepted an offer from a billionaire entrepreneur who committed to investing $350,000 in their snow- and- sandcastle-building enterprise, in exchange for a 20 percent share in the business.
Register Citizen
Online sneaker sale turns into Cromwell gunpoint robbery, police say
CROMWELL — Two people have been arrested for the gunpoint robbery of a man meeting them to sell sneakers that he had advertised for sale online, police say. The male and female suspects were found in Middletown and arrested on robbery, theft and other charges, police said. According to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Good Samaritan brings Hartford shooting victim to fire station for help, police say
HARTFORD — A wounded 19-year-old showed up at a city firehouse Monday after he had been shot, police said. He is expected to survive, Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection alert signaling gunfire in the 200-block of Barbour Street in the North...
Register Citizen
Fairfield parents concerned about Dwight Elementary possibly closing
FAIRFIELD — Parents at Dwight Elementary say they are deeply concerned about possible plans to close the school. Nick Aysseh, the school board's vice chair, said the board has not made any decisions or finalized plans about possibly closing Dwight, but some board subcommittees have started to discuss the possibility and whether the district can operate with 10 or 11 elementary schools.
Register Citizen
Many CT movie theaters have closed or struggled since pandemic: 'You will see more of this'
This year has resulted in profound changes on the movie theater business in Connecticut with multiple movie theater locations closing and others getting new owners as the effects the pandemic and changes within the film industry reshape the landscape. Five theater locations have closed permanently since the start of the...
Register Citizen
Darien Youth Depot to begin mental health support group for parents
DARIEN — This month, the Darien Youth Depot is partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness to open a new support group for parents concerned about their children's mental health. Beginning Oct. 13, the Depot will begin holding free monthly sessions for parents to talk about their concerns...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Police: New Haven man, 29, stabbed to death on Whalley Avenue
NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating the death of 29-year-old city man they say was stabbed to death Monday evening on Whalley Avenue. New Haven police did not immediately release the identity of the man who died. The stabbing occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Whalley between Whittlesey and...
Register Citizen
Ridgefield teen one of 369 students in the world to achieve perfect score on college level test
RIDGEFIELD – A local high school senior's plans to study computer science in college are off to a strong start after he achieved a perfect score on the Computer Science Advanced Placement (AP) test. Ryan Williams, 17, a Ridgefield High School senior, was one of 369 students in the...
Register Citizen
Riverton Fair, founded in 1909, draws a crowd in Barkhamsted
BARKHAMSTED — Visitors to the Riverton Fairgrounds in Barkhamsted found plenty of food and fun during the three-day Riverton Fair, which marks the end of fair season in Connecticut. The old-fashioned fair featured animals, food, flower and vegetable judging competitions, a community art show, farm animals, demonstrations, live music,...
Register Citizen
Middlebury rescue closing, scrambles to find homes for dogs
MIDDLEBURY — A local dog rescue says it has just one month to find permanent or foster homes for all of its animals. In a Facebook post, Brass City Rescue Alliance, a nonprofit, announced that it has no choice but to close its doors until further notice “due to medical circumstances out of our control.” Placements are needed for all of the dogs at the shelter — at least 10 — owing to the impending shutdown.
Comments / 0