walls102.com
Community joins together to help harvest late farmer’s crop
EARLVILLE – Over 20 neighbors and friends of the late Tom Sampson brought farm equipment to his fields Monday to harvest soybeans. Coordinated by fellow Earlville farmer R.E. Larkin, the 8 or so combines made quick work of the 165 acres. Tom passed away unexpectedly in early August, leaving behind a wife and son. Gloria Sampson couldn’t thank the community enough for their support.
Tasty New BBQ Spot in Illinois Will Benefit Vets, First Responders
The first location opened exactly 10 years after the 9/11 attacks with a "mission" to give back, and now the fourth location in Illinois is about to have its grand opening. The restaurant was conceived after two friends traveled the country to find the best barbecue and sauces while wanting to start a business that has "meaning and purpose."
One of Illinois’ Most Unique Restaurants Only Serves One Dessert… and It’s To Die For
So you're looking for the perfect dessert on a summer night... look no further, it's right here in Rockford just across the river. Dessert is my life, you know this, I know you do. I've said it a million times, it's way more important to me than anything else, it just makes me happy.... unless it's terrible.
Wheaton man carves place in history books, grows biggest pumpkin in Illinois
Good gourd, that's a big pumpkin!
wjol.com
Hollywood Casino Joliet announces move to Rock Run Crossings And Aurora Casino Moving Too
As WJOL reported back in November of 2021 a big move has finally been confirmed. PENN Entertainment has announced that they will be constructing a new land-based casino as part of the Rock Run Crossings development in the city of Joliet. The development, which is currently under construction, is located at the interchange of I-55 and I-80. The facility is several miles from the current Hollywood Casino Joliet, which will be replaced by the new land-based casino.
Star Buds Becomes Illinois’ First Predominantly Black-Owned Licensed Cannabis Company
Illinois’ first predominately Black-owned craft grow house is open for business and providing licenses to social equity applicants. Rockford, Illinois welcomed the 2/3 Black-owned cannabis business, thanks to a partnership with Star Buds, an established weed company from Colorado. According to Black Cannabis Magazine the Illinois Department of Agriculture...
Cold Case: ‘Baby Noah’
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, July 13, 2012, the body of a newborn baby boy was found on a conveyor belt inside a recycling center at 13125 N. Second St., Roscoe. Detectives say the infant likely arrived at the business by a truck belonging to one of several regional garbage companies after being placed in […]
starvedrock.media
Despite Mayor's Objection, Peru Council Brings Aboard Full-Time Attorney
The newest full-time employee of the city of Peru is a very familiar face inside city hall. A divided Peru City Council voted 6 to 2 in favor of making Scott Schweickert a full-time employee with vacation and benefits. Prior to the change he had provided legal counsel for the city on an hourly basis and was paid a monthly retainer fee.
WSPY NEWS
Parents owe $1.2 million to Oswego School District 308
Failure to pay student and activity fees has cost the Oswego School District 308 some big money. In a 308 document, an August survey reveals that parents have failed to pay their bills, resulting in a $1.2 million loss. Revisiting fees that were raised during budget cuts, the Oswego School...
wcsjnews.com
Woman Accused of Fabricating Story Wanted in Grundy Co.
A woman is wanted in Grundy County after a grand jury returned a felony indictment on Wednesday, October 5th. Erica Farmer, 30, of Joliet was charged with Disorderly Conduct, a class four felony and violating an order of protection, a class A misdemeanor. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said Farmer...
Rockford man shot in the face
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was shot in the face in Rockford Sunday night. It happened in the 1200 block of West Street around 6:38 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. An adult male was reportedly shot in the face, those the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. Police asked residents to avoid […]
959theriver.com
Hollywood Casino Moving Out Of Downtown Aurora.
Hollywood Casino is moving out of downtown Aurora!. Hollywood Casino Aurora has announced its intention to leave downtown and move to a site near the Interstate 88 interchange with Farnsworth Avenue in the city. Officials at Penn Entertainment Inc., owners of Hollywood Casino, made the announcement Monday on its website,...
Racer Killed Sunday at Illinois Raceway When His Car Hit a Tree
Tragedy struck at a raceway in Illinois Sunday night when a racer's vehicle left the track and struck a tree. The accident cost the man his life. WCIA is reporting that the racer was 69-year-old Charles Mack. He was competing in a Sunday night event at Blackhawk Farms Raceway in South Beloit, IL. The track is located in northern Illinois near the Wisconsin border.
starvedrock.media
Lack of rain affecting area rivers
With little rain these days, area rivers, are startlingly low in some places. On the Illinois, all National Weather Service measuring stations show lower depths, but in some spots...it's very low. On Saturday morning, the Illinois at Ottawa was about 459 feet. But, down river at La Salle, it's only 10.5 feet deep. At Henry, it's 14 feet, and, way east in Morris, it's about 5 feet.
starvedrock.media
Wanted Man Tracked Down At Peru Shelter
Going from the shelter to county jail. A Peru officer Thursday evening went to Illinois Valley PADS for a wanted person. Thirty-nine-year-old Rafael Hernandez who has past addresses in Mendota and La Salle was found to be wanted on failure to appear in court warrants for felony charges of possession of meth and aggravated fleeing. Both alleged crimes occurred last year in La Salle County.
KMOV
Attempted burglary in St. Charles is 7th gun store targeted recently
ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- The St. Charles Police Department and the ATF are investigating an attempted break-in around 5 a.m. at Kevin’s Guns on Duchesne Drive. Police say the thieves stole a 2013 Hyundai Elantra a few blocks from the store and attempted to drive the car through the front of the store.
Aurora police seek help in locating missing boy
The Aurora Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a teenage boy that is missing. Izayah Clayborn, 15 is approximately 5’08” and 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a gray hoodie.
Police: Woman arrested in DeKalb County after domestic battery
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Kirkland woman was arrested Monday after reports of domestic battery. Officers received reports of the battery in progress around 2:38 p.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. The offender, 34-year-old Sophie DeMoss, had fled the residence before officer arrived and could not be found. DeMoss returned after deputies […]
2 car crash leaves 5 hurt, 2 critically injured
Deputies with Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 40 (Luther Road) and Genesee Road on October 9 that left five people hurt, two with life threatening injuries. A preliminary investigation shows that a gray 2010 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 16-year-old from Milledgeville, IL was […]
KWQC
Sheriff: Reports of mountain lion sightings near Morrison
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sherrif’s office says the department has recently received several reports of mountain lion sightings in a rural part of the county near Morrison, Illinois. In a statement, Sheriff John Booker writes, “We receive lots of unique calls, but we have not received...
