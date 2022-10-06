Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
“Mint Foam” And “Light Menta” Cools Down The Nike Dunk Low
Due heavily in part to the silhouette’s success and popularity, Nike is constantly adding new colorways of the Dunk Low to the calendar. And to break up the darker, more muted colors common of Fall/Winter, the brand is delivering a pair clad in both “Mint Foam” and “Light Menta.”
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk High Gets Ready For The Upcoming Lunar New Year
Nike, along with incorporating Asian culture in their designs, often commemorates many of the continent’s most iconic holidays. And with Lunar New Year just around the corner, the brand has prepared a Dunk High lightly dipped in Eastern influences. Unlike some of the Swoosh’s prior efforts — such as...
sneakernews.com
This Air Jordan 1 Low “Hoops” Is High Energy
As one of the more experimental trims of Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe, the Air Jordan 1 Low has introduced handfuls of eye-catching color schemes and themes over the last 37 years. Recently, the lifestyle-oriented sneaker emerged in a high energy ensemble for kids under the “Hoops” banner.
sneakernews.com
Silver Studs And Leather Appliqué Dress Come Tees’ Latest Collaborative Converse
Come Tees, founded by Sonya Sombreuil back in 2009, is near synonymous with LA streetwear. And not very long ago, they were able to take their talents to new mediums, as Converse commissioned the label for a series of customized sneakers. Fall 2022 simply offers Sombreuil and her team yet another opportunity to express themselves, which they’ve more than done atop two of the footwear brand’s most iconic silhouettes: the Chuck 70 and One Star.
sneakernews.com
“French Blue” Animates This Kid’s Air Jordan 1 Low
The Air Jordan 1 Low has recently emerged in a healthy mix of heritage and experimental takes. For its latest proposition, the lifestyle offering has taken on a cool “French Blue” take for kids. Akin to dozens of pairs of the similar Nike Dunk, the newly-surfaced pair indulges...
sneakernews.com
The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” Releases On November 28th
Towards the beginning of Spring, DJ Khaled and Jordan Brand unveiled a colorful range of Air Jordan 5s, all of which featured the artist’s signature motto: “We The Best.” And following quite a few months after the collaboration’s announcement, the two have finally revealed that the collection will be releasing on November 28th.
sneakernews.com
A Lakers-Friendly “Regal Purple” Paints The Retro adidas Crazy 1
As one of the most controversial builds in the late Kobe Bryant’s signature silhouette career with both adidas and Nike, the formerly referenced adidas Kobe 1 is both lauded and discouraged for its simplistic aesthetic and clog-like forefoot design. Now officially rebranded as the Crazy 1, the model has rendered its fourth offering this year after the “Sunshine Yellow”, “Metallic Silver” and “Stormtrooper” propositions previously received the retro treatment from spring to summer.
sneakernews.com
“Light Violet” Accents Grace The “Cloud White” adidas NMD S1
Throughout 2022 the adidas NMD S1 has enjoyed countless collaborative offerings from longtime partner Pharrell to Phillip “Philllllthy” Leyesa. While the models lifecycle remains relatively novel – having received our first look last June – the most recent extension of the NMD lineage could be signaling the return of in-line propositions.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Penny 2 Prepares A Black Patent Leather Outfit
Since 1995 Penny Hardaway’s roster of signature silhouettes with The Swoosh have been professed as some of the most distinct and daring designs Eric Avar’s historic catalog. Thanks to the aid of Social Status, Penny’s first two signature’s have quickly enjoyed the same raucous energy that surrounded them throughout the late 90’s as the latest Air Penny 2 builds off of its predecessors OG outfit, now anchored by black patent leathers.
sneakernews.com
The Miami Hurricanes Color Scheme Outfits The Reebok Question Mid
When it comes to celebrating university-based color schemes, the Reebok Question almost exclusively associates itself with the Navy and Grey of Iverson’s alma mater in Georgetown. Returning to the collegiate shades last seen with a Michigan State nod back in 2015, the Question Mid is dawning the iconic Miami Hurricanes tonal spectrum.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 37 “Oreo”
The Air Jordan 37 has marched onto a medley of propositions since its debut this past June, including outfitting the brand’s most advanced performance hoops design in their historic catalog of iconic shades and casts. Most recently dawning the controversial “Raptors” scheme widely-associated with the Air Jordan 7, the AJ 4’s commonly employed “Oreo” combination is now treating Jordan’s 37th signature silhouette.
sneakernews.com
Nike Crafts Another Air Force 1 Flyknit For New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft
Since 2014 Nike has continued to pay tribute to one of the winningest owners in all of sports, Robert Kraft, outfitting the heralded Air Force 1 and its various subsequent styles in the New England Patriots tonal spectrum. From the AF1 Low Ultra, AF1 High and Lunar Air Force 1, amongst a myriad of other disparate models, it was only a matter of time before the 40th anniversary silhouette took up the navy, red and white once again.
sneakernews.com
Desert Tones And Cordura Fabric Take On This New Balance 1906R
The New Balance 1906R is a fairly new proposition within the company’s lineup of products, but it’s quickly becoming one of the most exciting due to its mix of strategic partnerships and compelling general releases. Ahead of winter, the updated silhouette emerged in a desert-reminiscent brown complimented by...
sneakernews.com
A Vibrant Purple Strap Emboldens The Latest Nike Air Force 1 High “Moving Co.”
The Swoosh has been known to assume the position of various fictional businesses and professional ventures over the years, as Bruce Kilgore’s iconic 1982 design continues to dominate Nike’s latest inline collection based off a moving company. After receiving a bevy of low-tops and a seldom Air Max 97 proposition, the second Air Force 1 High to join the fold further harkens the established neutral-toned palette.
sneakernews.com
Nike Embosses A Classic Hoops Logo On The Air Force 1
The Nike Air Force 1 is one of the most iconic basketball sneaker designs of all-time. And while the silhouette may no longer be omnipresent in professional basketball, it continues to call back to its roots. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s design emerged in a grey and green ensemble featuring classic hoops...
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 “Gorge Green”
Late last month, Jordan Brand officially unveiled much of their Holiday 2022 line-up, which featured everything from much-anticipated Air Jordan 4s to equally noteworthy Air Jordan 1s. And amongst the latter, the “Gorge Green” is one of the soonest up, currently scheduled to hit shelves on November 26th.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT “Somos Familia”
Nike has pulled out quite a few stops for their “Somos Familia” collection, which has since unveiled a Dunk High, Air Max 1, and Air Force 1. And now, propping up just days after the aforementioned pairs, official images of the pack’s Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT have surfaced.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Luka 1 Prepares Its Very Own “Bred” Colorway
First unveiled during the Spring of 2022, the Jordan Luka 1 is off to a rather exciting start, as many of the shoe’s debut colorways have sold out quickly after release. History should and is very likely to repeat itself for the signature’s latest, as the upcoming pair draws inspiration from one of the most ubiquitous color combos: Black and Red.
sneakernews.com
Releasing This Week: AJ4 “Canyon Purple,” Social Status x Nike Air Max Penny 2, And AURALEE x New Balance XC-72
After catching their Holiday 2022 Preview on SNKRS Live, it’s clear to me that Jordan Brand is saving their best for the last few moments of the year. And while these upcoming days may not impress in terms of the Jumpman’s respective output, there’s still quite a few standouts worth paying attention to from the likes of New Balance, Nike, and Reebok.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Double Swoosh” Appears In Light Grey
The Nike Air Force 1 has offered dozens of styles in celebration of its 40th anniversary. In addition to high-profile collaborations, the Swoosh has prepped Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design in handfuls of general styles. Recently, the model has indulged in yet another “double swoosh” take courtesy of Nike Sportswear....
