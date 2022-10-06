Come Tees, founded by Sonya Sombreuil back in 2009, is near synonymous with LA streetwear. And not very long ago, they were able to take their talents to new mediums, as Converse commissioned the label for a series of customized sneakers. Fall 2022 simply offers Sombreuil and her team yet another opportunity to express themselves, which they’ve more than done atop two of the footwear brand’s most iconic silhouettes: the Chuck 70 and One Star.

