Valve's Steam Deck dock is available for reservation if you're fast enough

What you need to know

The official dock for Valve's handheld Steam Deck console is now available for reservations from the official website or Steam app.

It's priced at $89, with reservations operating in the same manner as the Steam Deck console.

Originally announced alongside the Steam Deck, the dock was delayed due to manufacturing issues.

Valve opened its reservation system for the Steam Deck official dock accessory today, setting the price at $89. Designed to connect the handheld console to a TV or monitor, it doubles as a charging stand, much like the Nintendo Switch. Featuring USB-C, DisplayPort, HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet ports, the dock comes packaged with its own 1.5m AC power supply.

Although Valve plans to update its firmware in the future remotely, it's merely offering the chance to play your games on the big screen without draining battery life. The dock isn't intended to affect the Steam Deck's performance, so the extra power won't make your games run any faster, so these updates will likely relate to charging efficiency instead.

Steam Deck dock store page loading (Image credit: Valve)

As with the Steam Deck launch, traffic has flooded the store page, and many see an endless loading screen. If you've been waiting to grab one of these official docks, you'll likely have to be quick. Production on the Steam Deck console has been ramped up at Valve HQ in recent weeks, so hopefully, the same trend will carry over to the dock.

If it looks like you missed your chance, check out some of the best Steam Deck accessories in the meantime. Third-party docks are available, but some have been unfortunately sidetracked due to manufacturing issues, like dbrand's Killswitch suffering a 'million-dollar' mistake.