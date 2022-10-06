Read full article on original website
KTSA
Texas is one of 22 states turning to Supreme Court to overturn lower court decision on illegal immigration law
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas is one of 22 states now petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a recent decision by the San Francisco-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit on illegal immigration policy. In a release, Attorney General Ken Paxton says the Ninth Circuit...
KTSA
Paxton accusing Biden executive order of encouraging left-leaning influence in electoral process
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Numerous states are sending a letter to President Joe Biden demanding that one Executive Order be rescinded because of the power it gives federal agencies to influence the electoral process. Attorney General Ken Paxton says Texas is one of the States demanding the action...
PACER users rejoice! You may be getting a refund.
A proposed settlement would end class-action litigation over overcharging for court files.
Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search
The Biden administration on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to steer clear of a legal fight over classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate.
Idaho Republicans supporting Democrat for attorney general
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Nearly 50 longtime Idaho Republicans, including a former governor and dozens of other past and current officeholders, on Tuesday endorsed the Democratic candidate for attorney general in November’s election. Republicans attended a news conference at the Statehouse with Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh, who has said he has no political ambitions other than to run the office fairly. “Tom Arkoosh is the first candidate on the Democratic ticket I have supported in my 66 years of work with the Republican Party,” said Republican Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, the powerful chairwoman of the Senate’s State Affairs Committee who is retiring this year. The three other current officeholders endorsing Arkoosh are also leaving office this year, either through retirement or primary losses. But the list of Arkoosh supporters includes many well-known Republicans.
