Phys.org
Researchers identify potential target for developing broad-spectrum antiviral therapies
Researchers have identified a promising strategy for development of broad-spectrum antiviral therapies that centers around promoting a strong immune response capable of stopping a number of viruses in their infectious tracks. Experiments in cell cultures and mice showed that blocking the function of a specific enzyme present in all cells...
Phys.org
New 'ethics guidance' for top science journals aims to root out harmful research, but can it succeed?
The British journal Nature was founded in 1869 and is one of the world's most influential and prestigious outlets for scientific research. Its publisher, Nature Portfolio (a subsidiary of the academic publishing giant Springer Nature), also publishes dozens of specialized journals under the Nature banner, covering almost every branch of science.
Phys.org
Airborne chemical sends unmistakable biological signal, may show evidence of life on other planets
Broccoli, along with other plants and microorganisms, emit gases to help them expel toxins. Scientists believe these gases could provide compelling evidence of life on other planets. These types of gases are made when organisms add a carbon and three hydrogen atoms to an undesirable chemical element. This process, called...
Phys.org
Landscape of molecular contacts: How SARS-CoV-2 communicates with human cells
What exactly are the molecular interactions between the virus causing COVID-19 and its human host? How might our genetic differences cause different disease courses? And how do still-emerging virus variants differ in their host-virus interactions? To get to the bottom of these questions, an international team of researchers has generated a systematic map of molecular contacts between the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its human host.
Phys.org
Chromosome-scale genome of a gentle giant enables insights into the genetic health of a threatened population
The Aldabra giant tortoise is one of only two giant tortoise species left in the world, and it is currently on the threatened list. Conservation efforts are underway, but more and better tools to improve the chance of long-term success are greatly needed. A study published today by an international team of researchers has provided such a tool: they have completed and released an extremely high-quality genome sequence that will help to ensure a future for this vulnerable species.
Phys.org
New broad-spectrum antibiotic comes from a pathogenic bacterium in potatoes
The growing threat of antimicrobial resistance has led researchers to search for new compounds everywhere. This week in mBio, a multinational team of researchers in Europe report the discovery of a new antifungal antibiotic named solanimycin. The compound, initially isolated from a pathogenic bacterium that infects potatoes, appears to be produced by a broad spectrum of related plant pathogenic bacteria.
Phys.org
Discovery of a new antibiotic against resistant pathogens
For a long time, antibiotics were considered a silver bullet against bacterial infections. Over time, many pathogens have adapted to resist antibiotics, so the search for new drugs is becoming increasingly important. An international team of researchers including scientists at the University of Basel, has now discovered a new antibiotic by computational analysis and deciphered its mode of action. Their study is an important step in the development of new effective drugs.
Phys.org
Maintaining green parks and gardens in cities has the potential to lower the risk of crime, research suggests
More green space in a city is linked with lower risk of crime against property—such as burglary, arson and vandalism—and less risk of violent offenses, as found by a study recently published in Cities. Researchers analyzed data from 301 cities in the United States with populations of more...
Phys.org
Short-term plant-soil feedback experiments fall short in predicting competition outcome of long-term field experiment
The cause-effect sequence or "feedback" between plants and their soil microbial communities plays an important role in structuring plant communities. To predict this synergistic coexistence, researchers conduct short-term, pairwise experiments—measuring growth response of two plant species growing in soil cultivated by each of the species—based on mathematical theory. But does it work?
Phys.org
Scientists develop a new printable, wearable insect repellent
A new type of insect-repellent delivery device has been developed by scientists from the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU). With the help of a 3D printer, the active ingredient is first "encapsulated" and formed into the desired shape, such as a ring, which can then be worn and releases an agent designed to repel mosquitoes for a long time. The team has presented its work in the International Journal of Pharmaceutics.
Phys.org
Long-dead marine organisms may influence next major earthquake
Tiny creatures tens of millions of years old may affect the size of the next destructive earthquake in the Hikurangi subduction zone. The subduction zone, New Zealand's largest fault, marks the boundary where the Pacific Plate is diving under the Australian plate. Huge "megathrust" earthquakes of more than magnitude 8 can be generated in the area.
Phys.org
New CRISPR-Cas approach permits more precise DNA cleavage
A team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) has overcome a major constraint for cutting and editing DNA by CRISPR-Cas enzymes and other technologies. The recent innovation, which is published in Nature Biotechnology, will simplify and expedite molecular cloning approaches and expand their utility. CRISPR-Cas editing has transformed...
Phys.org
Mental health support, not increased policing, needed during pandemic, study finds
A new study finds that while most crime types declined across Canada and internationally as a result of the COVID-19 social restrictions, mental health-related incidents remained relatively stable, counter to claims that mental health related incidents increased across the nation as a result of the pandemic related restrictions. The study,...
Phys.org
The coherent simulation of a quantum phase transition in a programmable 2,000 qubit Ising chain
Quantum computers have the potential to outperform classical computers on several complex tasks, yet many challenges will need to be overcome before they reach their full potential. In the meantime, physicists and computer scientists have been trying to realistically estimate the capabilities that quantum computing technologies will exhibit in the near future.
Phys.org
Topological materials become switchable
A donut is not a breakfast roll. Those are two very clearly distinguishable objects: One has a hole, the other does not. In mathematics, the two shapes are said to be topologically different—you cannot transform one into the other by small, continuous deformations. Therefore, the difference between them is robust to perturbations: Even if you knead and bend the bun it still doesn't look like a donut.
Phys.org
Research finds federal pandemic aid to US public schools was insufficient to address student learning loss
Although the federal government provided an unprecedented level of emergency funding to U.S. public schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, this support was insufficient and poorly targeted to offset the cost of recovering student learning loss, according to new research. The study, by Kenneth A. Shores at the University of Delaware and Matthew P. Steinberg at George Mason University, was published today in Educational Researcher.
Phys.org
High resource use efficiency may explain rapid recovery of epiphyte populations after drought
Studies have shown that epiphytes exhibit high interspecific variability in leaf stoichiometry (i.e., the study of multi-element balances in ecological interactions and processes). However, it remains unclear whether leaf stoichiometry can help explain and predict the dynamics of vascular epiphyte populations under climate change. In a study published in Plant...
Phys.org
Male/female plumage differences in thrushes promote species recognition
In 1868, the naturalist Charles Darwin wrote that differences in plumage coloration between male and female birds of the same species were likely the result of sexual selection: Female birds—he used the peahen and peacock as an example—seemed to prefer the showiest males. A new study of thrushes offers evidence that another dynamic is at play, and helps explain why this phenomenon, called sexual dichromatism, is not universal among birds, its authors say.
Phys.org
The new compound that destroys the MRSA superbug
A compound that both inhibits the MRSA superbug and renders it more vulnerable to antibiotics has been discovered by scientists at the University of Bath led by Dr. Maisem Laabei and Dr. Ian Blagbrough. The novel compound—a polyamine—seems to destroy Staphylococcus aureus, the bacterium that causes (among other things) deadly...
Phys.org
Insect-slapping flower stamens help maximize pollination
Using a mobile stamen to slap away insect visitors maximizes pollination and minimizes costs to flowers, a study published today in eLife shows. For centuries, scientists have observed that when a visiting insect's tongue touches the nectar-producing parts of certain flowers, the pollen-containing stamen snaps forward. The new study proves that this action helps increase the flower's reproductive success while reducing the costs of insects lingering too long and feeding on the flower's nectar, similar to in a restaurant, where table turnover is crucial to maximize profits.
