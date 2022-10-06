ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeville, MN

Swimming: North moves up in state poll

By by Michelle Boushee Contributing Writer
Sun ThisWeek
Sun ThisWeek
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f2DwN_0iOmCPF200

A Sept. 29 victory over Apple Valley helped Lakeville North move to its highest ranking of the girls swimming and diving season.

The Panthers, who won their first five South Suburban Conference dual meets, rose to fifth in the Class AA rankings after defeating Apple Valley 92-78. Entering Tuesday night’s round of South Suburban Conference meets (which will be recapped next week), Lakeville North and sixth-ranked Prior Lake were the only two SSC teams in the state’s top 10.

Lakeville North’s talent was too much for the host Eagles, even though they won three individual events. Apple Valley ninth-grader Greta Marcott won the 100-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 24 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 1:03.80. Senior Alison Groeller was the other Apple Valley victor in 1-meter diving with a score of 153.85 points.

The Panthers won five individual events and the first two relays of the evening, sending the meet into exhibition by the 100 Breaststroke. Captain Payton Warns won the 200 Freestyle (2:06.12), followed by Ashley Miranda-Limon in the 200 individual medley (2:26.54) and Izzy Satterlee in the 50 freestyle (25.03). Coming back after the diving break, Veyda Wilson secured the 100 freestyle in 57.76 and sprinter Payton Hultgren switched up her events and won the 500 freestyle (5:34.99).

Eastview rallies to defeat South

It came down to the last relay of the evening.

Lakeville South hosted a fired-up Eastview squad Sept. 29 in a closely matched contest. Eastview came out strong, scoring the surprise victory of the evening with their B-squad in the 200 medley relay. Aimee Birmingham, Madalyn Lindgren, Stella Bushard and Emma Patterson was one second ahead of South’s A relay, winning in 1:59.97.

South tried to gain impetus behind a 200 freestyle victory from Taylor Hintz (2:04.19) and seventh-grader Madi Parent’s 50 freestyle win (26.74). The Cougars headed into diving still in contention and added 12 points behind a 1-2-4 finish. Daphne Fox set a Blanchard Aquatic Center record, scoring 247.95 points for first place. Captain Juli Holt was second with 180.45 and Quinn Weaver fourth with 136 points.

Back from break, South sophomore Kayla Gross added six points to the Cougars’ total, winning the 100 butterfly in 1:03.63. Ana Clemon added another six with her victory in the 100 freestyle (55.30), and South had the momentum and lead going into the distance event.

Eastview refused to capitulate. Bushard cruised to the second pool record of the night at Blanchard Aquatic Center in the 500 freestyle (5:24.04), then turned around and joined Eastview’s 200 freestyle relay in victory (1:46.70). Lakeville South’s top 200 freestyle relay team was second in 1:47.30.

Eastview’s Maggie Anderson added a win in the 100 backstroke (1:06.53) to tie things up going into the final individual event of the night.

Lightning sophomore Madalyn Lindgren set the third and final pool record of the night by winning the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.44. Eastview went 1-3-4 in the event to pull ahead of South by six points. The Lightning followed with a victory in the 400 freestyle relay, where Patterson, Bushard, Lily Sisson and Emma Vogen finished in 3:49.88.

Eastview’s dual meet record improved to 2-3 with its 98.5-86.5 victory over South (1-4).

The South-Eastview meet featured three ties. South teammates Sophia Cowley and Lillian Launsbach touched the wall together in the junior varsity 50 freestyle (31.16). Eastview’s Felicia Symreng and South’s Lily Wilkinson had identical times of 27.24 in the varsity 50 freestyle. Alexis Lee of Eastview and Kaci Phan from South tied for fifth in the junior varsity 100 freestyle in 1:09.24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

U.S. Bank Stadium hosts marching band championships

The 2022 Youth In Music championship Saturday consisted of 34 schools competing from 5 states to be crowned the champions of the upper midwest. Minnesota State Championship Winners are Class A Hastings, Class AA Lakeville South, Class AAA Irondale and Class AAAA Rosemount. The Youth In Music Grand Championship winner is Rosemount!
ROSEMOUNT, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman on bicycle struck by vehicle on county road in Waconia

WACONIA, Minn. – The Carver County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash in Waconia Saturday that injured a Bloomington bicyclist.A 67-year-old woman was biking in the southbound shoulder of County Road 10 when she was struck by a vehicle at about 4 p.m. at the intersection with Waconia Parkway North.The vehicle, driven by a 53-year-old Watertown man, hit the woman while he was turning west from the parkway onto C.R. 10. Authorities say he stopped at a stop sign before making the turn. He also stayed at the scene after the crash and "is fully cooperating with the investigation."The victim was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis, where she is in stable condition. Investigators say she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
WACONIA, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition

DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Minnesota man dies after crash at South Beloit raceway

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is dead after his race vehicle veered off a race track and hit a tree Sunday at a South Beloit raceway. 69-year-old Charles Mack of Ham Lake, Minn. was rushed to a local hospital after the crash where he later died from his injuries. Preliminary reports say that Mack was driving at Blackhawk Farms Raceway when his vehicle left the race track, hitting a tree.
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeville, MN
City
Apple Valley, MN
Lakeville, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
Bring Me The News

Boy struck by driver in Elk River remains in coma

A 15-year-old boy struck by a driver in Elk River last week remains in a medically-induced coma, according to a fundraiser for the boy's family. The boy, identified on GoFundMe 15-year-old Brady Johnson, was airlifted from the scene of the crash at Twin Lakes Road and Industrial Circle on Oct. 4.
ELK RIVER, MN
Fun 104.3

This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale

Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Giant pumpkins draw big crowds in Stillwater, Minn.

Competitive pumpkin growers gathered at the Stillwater Harvest Fest this weekend for its popular pumpkin weigh-off. Tanner Conway, from Austin, estimates his entry this year may be about 1,500 lbs. But getting the huge fruit there isn’t easy. He said other drivers can get really distracted as they pass him...
STILLWATER, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freestyle Swimming#Diving#Backstroke#Ssc#Eastview#Lakeville South
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Man Killed in Barefoot Waterskiing Accident

Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Thursday that a Brooklyn Center man was killed in a barefoot waterskiing accident last month. The report says 69-year-old Paul Oman was injured while skiing on Twin Lakes in Brooklyn Center. The fatal accident occurred on September 12.
Bring Me The News

Girl missing in Bloomington is found safe

Police say the girl has been found safe. Police in Bloomington are seeking the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl. The girl, named Lily, was last seen at Walmart in Bloomington on Sunday morning. Police claim she is a runaway with special needs. She is described as about...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Mix 97-3

This Tiny Minnesota Town is Growing Faster Than Any Other

These days, there is no shortage of growing communities in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. People are moving in droves to spots all over the map. But one small town seems to be getting bigger almost by the day. With a thriving economy, strong school system, and affordable housing,...
ROGERS, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Found girl reunited with parents after Brooklyn Park police put out alert

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say they have located the parents of a young girl they found in Brooklyn Park earlier Saturday evening.Officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Zane Avenue North at 7:05 p.m. but were not able to locate the child's parents.After asking for the public's help locating the child's parents, police were able to reunite the child with her family.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Monday is a #Top10WxDay, but big changes arrive midweek

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you haven't yet gotten out to see the fall colors, the next couple of days will provide perfect weather for it. Monday, in particular, will be a #Top10WxDay!A warming trend will bring temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above average to start the work week. That means a high of 70 on Monday. Mild temperatures, a lot of sunshine and a slight breeze will make it a #Top10WxDay. Expect a high around 78 on Tuesday in the metro, with southwestern Minnesota likely reaching the 80s.We're in for a big change midweek, though, when showers, thunder and wind will cool things down. That will likely happen Tuesday night and Wednesday.On Thursday, highs will plummet, with the Twin Cities topping out at 48 -- a full 30 degrees cooler than the high on Tuesday. Flurries are also possible on Thursday, along with other nuisance-type precipitation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sun ThisWeek

Sun ThisWeek

Dakota County, MN
255
Followers
299
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun ThisWeek and Dakota County Tribune serve the Apple Valley, Burnsville, Farmington, Eagan, Lakeville & Rosemount communities. Published Fridays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1884. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.sunthisweek.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_thisweek/

Comments / 0

Community Policy