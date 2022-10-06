Swimming: North moves up in state poll

A Sept. 29 victory over Apple Valley helped Lakeville North move to its highest ranking of the girls swimming and diving season.

The Panthers, who won their first five South Suburban Conference dual meets, rose to fifth in the Class AA rankings after defeating Apple Valley 92-78. Entering Tuesday night’s round of South Suburban Conference meets (which will be recapped next week), Lakeville North and sixth-ranked Prior Lake were the only two SSC teams in the state’s top 10.

Lakeville North’s talent was too much for the host Eagles, even though they won three individual events. Apple Valley ninth-grader Greta Marcott won the 100-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 24 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 1:03.80. Senior Alison Groeller was the other Apple Valley victor in 1-meter diving with a score of 153.85 points.

The Panthers won five individual events and the first two relays of the evening, sending the meet into exhibition by the 100 Breaststroke. Captain Payton Warns won the 200 Freestyle (2:06.12), followed by Ashley Miranda-Limon in the 200 individual medley (2:26.54) and Izzy Satterlee in the 50 freestyle (25.03). Coming back after the diving break, Veyda Wilson secured the 100 freestyle in 57.76 and sprinter Payton Hultgren switched up her events and won the 500 freestyle (5:34.99).

Eastview rallies to defeat South

It came down to the last relay of the evening.

Lakeville South hosted a fired-up Eastview squad Sept. 29 in a closely matched contest. Eastview came out strong, scoring the surprise victory of the evening with their B-squad in the 200 medley relay. Aimee Birmingham, Madalyn Lindgren, Stella Bushard and Emma Patterson was one second ahead of South’s A relay, winning in 1:59.97.

South tried to gain impetus behind a 200 freestyle victory from Taylor Hintz (2:04.19) and seventh-grader Madi Parent’s 50 freestyle win (26.74). The Cougars headed into diving still in contention and added 12 points behind a 1-2-4 finish. Daphne Fox set a Blanchard Aquatic Center record, scoring 247.95 points for first place. Captain Juli Holt was second with 180.45 and Quinn Weaver fourth with 136 points.

Back from break, South sophomore Kayla Gross added six points to the Cougars’ total, winning the 100 butterfly in 1:03.63. Ana Clemon added another six with her victory in the 100 freestyle (55.30), and South had the momentum and lead going into the distance event.

Eastview refused to capitulate. Bushard cruised to the second pool record of the night at Blanchard Aquatic Center in the 500 freestyle (5:24.04), then turned around and joined Eastview’s 200 freestyle relay in victory (1:46.70). Lakeville South’s top 200 freestyle relay team was second in 1:47.30.

Eastview’s Maggie Anderson added a win in the 100 backstroke (1:06.53) to tie things up going into the final individual event of the night.

Lightning sophomore Madalyn Lindgren set the third and final pool record of the night by winning the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.44. Eastview went 1-3-4 in the event to pull ahead of South by six points. The Lightning followed with a victory in the 400 freestyle relay, where Patterson, Bushard, Lily Sisson and Emma Vogen finished in 3:49.88.

Eastview’s dual meet record improved to 2-3 with its 98.5-86.5 victory over South (1-4).

The South-Eastview meet featured three ties. South teammates Sophia Cowley and Lillian Launsbach touched the wall together in the junior varsity 50 freestyle (31.16). Eastview’s Felicia Symreng and South’s Lily Wilkinson had identical times of 27.24 in the varsity 50 freestyle. Alexis Lee of Eastview and Kaci Phan from South tied for fifth in the junior varsity 100 freestyle in 1:09.24.