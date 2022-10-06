Arsenal 3-0 Bodø/Glimt: Europa League – as it happened

10.03pm BST

That’s it for tonight. I’ll leave you with Nick Ames’ report from the Emirates – goodnight!

10.02pm BST

Eddie Nketiah speaks

It’s a good win. It’s nice to have a European night in front of our fans – the atmosphere was electric. We dominated the first half, dropped a bit in the second half but then picked it up towards the end. I’m pleased to score. I’ll just keep doing what I can to help the team.

10.00pm BST

9.52pm BST

Full time: Arsenal 3-0 Bodo/Glimt

Peep peep! Another very comfortable night for Arsenal, who made eight changes but were still far too good for Bodo/Glimt. Eddie Nketiah and Rob Holding scored in the first half, and the impressive Fabio Vieira added a late third after great play by the substitute Gabriel Jesus. Arsenal are top of the Premier League and top of Europa League Group A. Life is sweet.

9.50pm BST

90+3 min Nelson has a close-range shot blocked after good play by Odegaard.

9.50pm BST

90+1 min Holding keeps Arsenal’s sheet clean with a goalline clearance. Saltnes’s shot on the turn was half stopped by Turner, but it looked like it was going in until Holding hooked the ball away.

9.48pm BST

90 min Three minutes of added time.

9.46pm BST

88 min Gabriel’s header into the ground bounces just over the bar. Bodo/Glimt make three more changes: Lars-Jorgen Salvesen, Morten Konradsen and Marius Hoibraten replace Espejord, Sampsted and someone else . Lode, it says here.

9.44pm BST

87 min Almost a fourth. Jesus plays a simple pass to Nelson, who cuts into the area and hits a low shot that deflects off the stretching Sampsted and spins behind for a corner.

9.43pm BST

Jesus received a throw-in near the byline on the left . He left Sampsted for dead, dribbled past Moe in a phonebox-sized space – that was the best part – and then laid the ball back to Vieira. He roofed it emphatically.

9.42pm BST

GOAL! Arsenal 3-0 Bodo/Glimt (Vieira 85)

Fabio Vieira scores, but the goal will be remembered for a thrilling run by Gabriel Jesus!

Arsenal’s Fabio Vieira fires in their third goal. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Vieira celebrates his goal. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

9.39pm BST

82 min Reiss Nelson replaces Eddie Nketiah, who scored the opening goal and had a good night.

9.37pm BST

79 min Nketiah misses a great chance to get his second. Odegaard put him through on goal with a defence-splitting pass of Bergkampian simplicity, but Nketiah wafted over from 15 yards.

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah shoots over the bar. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Action Images/Reuters

Nketiah reacts to his miss. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

9.35pm BST

77 min Gronbaek is pushed over by Odegaard on the right wing. Pellegrino’s dangerous free-kick is headed up in the air by Tomiyasu and claimed by Turner.

9.32pm BST

74 min Jesus’s cross hits Sampsted and goes behind. Nothing comes of the corner.

9.30pm BST

73 min Two changes for Bodo/Glimt: Ola Solbakken and Albert Gronbaek replace Hugo Vetlesen and Joel Mugisha.

9.30pm BST

72 min Espejord has a shot blocked by Gabriel and then Saltnes shoots over from 12 yards. It wouldn’t have counted as the flag went up against Espejord as soon as the ball went out of play.

9.29pm BST

71 min As you were.

9.28pm BST

70 min Another change for Arsenal. Ben White replaces the ever excellent Kieran Tierney, which means Tomiyasu will move to left-back.

9.24pm BST

67 min Nothing much is happening. Bodo/Glimt had a good spell at the start of the second half but it feels like Arsenal have the game under control again.

9.22pm BST

64 min “I know this match isn’t a blowout,” says Alex, “but I thought I understood the idea of resting some key players for this match... only for all of them to come on before 60 minutes.”

Managers do that quite a lot when they rest players. It happens with Man City too. I have no idea why, but then I failed my GCSE in strength & conditioning.

9.17pm BST

60 min Jesus is playing as the left-sided attacker, with Nketiah still the No9.

9.16pm BST

59 min A triple change for Arsenal. Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and Buyako Saka replace Xhaka, Marquinhos and Martinelli.

9.15pm BST

57 min: Excellent save from Turner! It’s a different game now. Pellegrino somehow makes room in a very crowded area for a low shot that is brilliantly stopped, low to his right, by Turner. He must have seen that late because it went through the legs of both Gabriel and Holding.

9.12pm BST

54 min Another half chance for Bodo/Glimt, with Saltnes spraying high and wide from 20 yards.

9.11pm BST

53 min Sampsted is booked for a foul on Martinelli.

9.10pm BST

52 min This is better from Bodo/Glimt. Berg runs 60 yards unchallenged and flicks the ball out to Mugisha on the right. He hits a low cross shot that evades the stretching Espejord and goes wide of the far post.

9.09pm BST

51 min Pellegrino threads a good pass into Vetlesen in the D. The ball gets stuck under his feet, however, and he hits a tame shot straight at Turner.

9.05pm BST

47 min Here’s Rob Holding’s goal, which I forgot to post in the first half.

9.04pm BST

46 min Xhaka almost scores after 25 seconds. Martinelli roasted Mugisha and poked a cross towards the near post. It was half cleared to Xhaka, 15 yards out, and his shot was beaten away by Haikin.

9.02pm BST

46 min Peep peep! Bodo/Glimt begin the second half.

9.00pm BST

“Another fun fact re: Hugo Vetlesen,” begins Allan Castle. “I was at uni with his dad, Johan Vetlesen, in London in the 1980s. Johan was a footballer of no small ability but had his career ended prematurely through a knee injury, hence graduate school. A fine fellow with whom I toured the terraces of Football League Division One in those pre-Premier League days, and whose nickname amongst our group of friends was ‘the Mad Scando’. Johan is at the match tonight. He’s wearing yellow so should be easy to spot.”

8.48pm BST

Half-time reading

8.47pm BST

Half time: Arsenal 2-0 Bodo/Glimt

Even without eight regulars, Arsenal have been far too good for Bodo/Glimt. Eddie Nketiah and Rob Holding scored, Fabio Vieira hit the bar and the goalkeeper Matt Turner had the square root of bugger all to do.

8.45pm BST

44 min Xhaka’s fierce cutback evades Nketiah and runs to Vieira on the edge of the area. He takes a touch, gives the keeper the eyes and whips a shot just wide of the right-hand post.

8.42pm BST

42 min Xhaka falls over then deliberately handles the ball to stop a Bodo/Glimt break. Yellow card!

8.42pm BST

40 min “Some large footballers just look enormous,” says Kári Tulinius. “Andy Carroll, for instance, always looks like he’s standing closer to the camera than anyone else on the field. But Holding somehow looks normal sized, even though he’s just two inches shorter than Carroll. Until, that is, you put Holding next to another player. When he picked up Vieira to celebrate the goal I thought, at first, that he’d picked up a mascot.”

8.41pm BST

39 min Vieira’s deep corner is headed over by Nketiah at the far post. That wasn’t a bad chance.

8.39pm BST

38 min At the other end, Pellegrino curls well wide from 20 yards. I think that’s Bodo/Glimt’s first shot.

8.39pm BST

37 min Another chance for Nketiah, who is too unselfish for his own good. He led a two v one and tried to find Martinelli to his left when he should probably have taken the shot himself. The pass was blocked.

8.38pm BST

37 min After a nice dummy from Xhaka, Tierney pokes high and wide from the edge of the area. This is so easy for Arsenal.

8.36pm BST

35 min Vieira touches the ball off to Xhaka, whose fierce rising drive is pushed over by Haikin. It was well struck but close enough for the keeper to save relatively comfortably.

8.35pm BST

34 min The free-kick is 18.1 yards from goal, slightly to the right of centre. Xhaka, Vieira and Martinelli are over the ball…

8.34pm BST

33 min Wembangomo handles the ball just outside the area and is booked.

8.32pm BST

31 min Here’s the opening goal from Eddie Nketiah.

8.30pm BST

29 min Arsenal are in total control of this game. Bodo/Glimt have kept the ball reasonably well but they’ve done nothing in the final third.

8.30pm BST

A corner was headed back out to Vieira near the right corner of the area. He curled a gorgeous ball to the far post, where Holding lost his marker and planted an excellent header into the bottom corner. Bodo/Glimt thought Holding fouled his man, but the goal stands.

8.28pm BST

GOAL! Arsenal 2-0 Bodo/Glimt (Holding 27)

Big Rob Holding makes it two!

Rob Holding heads goalwards … Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

And Arsenal’s lead is doubled. Photograph: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Then celebrates doubling the Gunners’ lead. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

8.27pm BST

26 min Haikin springs from his line to make a good save from Vieira, who tried to lift the ball over the keeper from a tight angle.

8.26pm BST

25 min If it stays like this, Arsenal will move above Bodo/Glimt with a game in hand.

8.24pm BST

Martinelli beat two players in midfield and played a good pass out to Tierney on the left side of the area. He whistled a spectacular shot that thumped off the inside of the far post, and Nketiah reacted smartly to put the rebound away from 12 yards.

8.23pm BST

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Bodo/Glimt (Nketiah 23)

Eddie Nketiah gives Arsenal the lead!

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah scores his side's first goal. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

Nketiah celebrates his goal. Photograph: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

8.21pm BST

20 min Nketiah, who looks bright, slides a dangerous low cross that is pushed away by the diving Halkin.

8.19pm BST

19 min Tomiyasu wafts a crossfield pass straight out of play. Arsenal are showing a few little signs of frustration.

8.17pm BST

16 min Tierney angles a penetrative pass into Xhaka on the left edge of the area, but he overhits his cross towards Nketiah.

8.14pm BST

13 min Bodo/Glimt look pretty confident in possession, and they certainly haven’t come with any bus-parking intent. It’s a decent game so far.

8.11pm BST

9 min: Vieira hits the bar! Xhaka lobbed a good ball down the left to Tierney, who rifled a low cross into the middle. Lode stretched to clear but could only give the ball to Vieira, who chested the ball down and slapped it off the top of the crossbar.

8.09pm BST

8 min Holding hoofs a crossfield pass straight out of play.

8.08pm BST

6 min Berg accidentally stands on the toes of Vieira, who slaps the ground in pain. After a bit of treatment, he’s fine to continue.

8.06pm BST

5 min Nketiah bursts forward from the halfway line, leaving Vetlesen in his slipstream. He moves to within 20 yards of goal, shifts the ball onto his right foot and floats a curler that drifts wide of the far post. A decent.

8.03pm BST

2 min Tierney’s high, hanging cross is controlled deftly by Vieira beyond the far post. He opens his body to slick a low shot that is kicked away by Wembangomo in the six-yard box.

8.01pm BST

1 min Peep peep! Arsenal kick off from left to right.

7.59pm BST

“It’s good to see Rob Holding back in the starting lineup,” says Charles Antaki. “He’s one of those players Arsenal have featured over the years who look innocent, freshfaced to the point of near goofiness – you might make a case also for the younger Theo Walcott and even maybe Emmanuel Eboué before it all went horribly wrong - but I imagine that if you ever took them on at anything competitive they would take a devilish delight at ruthlessly thrashing you.

“Anyway, good luck to him tonight; he’s not liable to break into the first team again, at least not for league games, so this is probably as good as it’s going to get.”

7.57pm BST

“Fun fact,” says Alexander Ediassen. “Bodø/Glimt midfielder Hugo Vetlesen is a lifelong Arsenal fan, and was at the Emirates as a 12-year-old seeing a game.”

I wonder if he’ll celebrate if he scores.

7.46pm BST

“Hi Rob,” says Peter Oh. “How do you say the name of the Norwegian club? ‘Bodo and or Glimt’? And which version of the home team will show up today? The Invincibles/Oh Arsenal?”

7.39pm BST

Full time: FC Zurich 1-5 PSV Eindhoven

The other game in this group was an early kick-off, and PSV ran riot in Zurich. They were 5-0 up after 55 minutes before easing off. This is how Group A looks as a result .

7.23pm BST

6.51pm BST

Team news

Mikel Arteta picks the same XI that won 2-1 away to FC Zurich last month. That includes three players who started the victory over Spurs at the weekend: Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli and Granit Xhaka.

Arsenal (4-1-2-3) Turner; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Sambi Lokonga; Fabio Vieira, Xhaka; Marquinhos, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Hein, White, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Jesus, Saliba, Cedric, Nelson, Cirjan, Smith.

Bodo/Glimt (4-1-2-3) Haikin; Sampsted, Moe, Lode, Wembangomo; Berg; Vetlesen, Saltnes; Mugisha, Espejord, Pellegrino.

Substitutes: Faye Lund, Sery, Hoibraten, Amundsen, Gronbaek, Solbakken, Konradsen, Hagen, Sorli, Zugelj, Salvesen.

Referee Harm Osmers (Germany)

6.51pm BST

Preamble

Hello, good evening and welcome to live coverage of the Europa League match between Arsenal and Bodo/Glimt at the Emirates. It’s another test/demonstration of Arsenal’s strength in depth, which looks far better than it did when they blew up at the end of last season. They play Liverpool on Sunday, so Mikel Arteta has rested eight of his Premier League-leading XI. The second string were good enough to beat FC Zurich in the opening game, and a win tonight would put Arsenal top of Group A with a game in hand on a couple of teams.

Bodo/Glimt are useful opponents, who famously beat Roma 6-1 in the group stages last season, but almost all of their recent success in Europe has been at home. Everyone at the Emirates is high on life right now, and Arsenal will expect to win – even with a reserve side.

Kick off 8pm.