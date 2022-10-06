ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornets Make a Pair of Roster Moves

By Schuyler Callihan
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17M1wa_0iOmCAFN00

The roster remains at 20 players.

Thursday morning, the Charlotte Hornets waived forward Isaiah Whaley, an undrafted free agent out of UConn.

Whaley spent time with the Hornets in the 2k23 Summer League but did not see any game action. He did, however, record one rebound in four minutes of the team's preseason opener against the Boston Celtics.

The team upped the roster back to 20 players a few hours later by signing a familiar face in Xavier Sneed. Sneed started and appeared in 18 games for the Greensboro Swarm last season, averaging 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. He also saw limited action in the NBA last season, spending time with the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.

