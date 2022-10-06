Smithfield to host ‘Stories & S’mores’
SMITHFIELD — “Stories & S’mores” is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Smithfield Community Park, 650 N. Durwood Stephenson Parkway. The event, open to 20 children ages 5-13, will feature s’mores, stories and jokes around a campfire. The cost is $10 for Smithfield residents and $15 for all others. To register, go to sraconline.com or call 919-934-2148.
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password
The post Smithfield to host ‘Stories & S’mores’ first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .
Comments / 0