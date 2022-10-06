ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NC

Clayton seeking parade entries

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 5 days ago

CLAYTON — The town is seeking entries for this year’s Christmas parade. Registration opens Oct. 10 and continues through Nov. 23 at claytonchristmasparade.org. The 2022 parade will step off at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. The route follows Main Street.

Smithfield, NC
