CLAYTON — The town is seeking entries for this year’s Christmas parade. Registration opens Oct. 10 and continues through Nov. 23 at claytonchristmasparade.org. The 2022 parade will step off at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. The route follows Main Street.

The post Clayton seeking parade entries first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .