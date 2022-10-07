ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Latin America’s left raises pressure on Venezuela’s Guaido at OAS summit

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ps4Hb_0iOmC42G00

LIMA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A bloc of leftist Latin American nations ramped up pressure against Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Thursday at a diplomatic summit, although they failed to pass a motion to discuss ousting his representation from the organization.

Guaido has claimed to be Venezuela's rightful president since 2019 and the Organization of American States, which is hosting its General Assembly in Lima, has recognized him.

But Guaido has never actually held power, and the country remains led by socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

At the OAS Summit, major Latin American nations led by leftist leaders voted in favor of discussing the possibility of ousting Guaido's representation to the OAS.

While 19 nations voted in favor and only four against, the motion fell short of the necessary 24 votes. The OAS counts 35 nation members.

"I would ask those 19 countries that voted against the permanence of Venezuela in the OAS, which side would (Venezuelan independence hero Simon) Bolivar be on? That of Maduro, a criminal against humanity ... or with the Venezuelans who persist and ask for free elections?," Guaido said in a video posted on social media.

The Venezuelan politician also asked those 19 countries to stand for democracy and thanked the countries who supported his delegation.

The vote was symbolic of a recent shift in Latin America, with leftist leaders replacing more conservative governments in Chile, Colombia and Peru since last year.

Nations voting against Guaido included Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru. Brazil and Ecuador abstained.

Guaido's OAS representation announced ahead of the Assembly that they would not attend. Maduro announced his withdrawal from the OAS in 2017.

Peru's vote was notable as the Andean nation was once the driving force behind the so-called Lima Group, a bloc of nations opposing Maduro that once backing Guaido's claim to the presidency.

Peruvian foreign minister Cesar Landa told Reuters last week that the Lima group had "ceased to exist."

"Countries have been stepping away and Peru is promoting dialogue so Maduro's government is recognized, as well as a legitimate opposition and for transparent elections to be held," Landa said.

Reporting by Marco Aquino and Marcelo Rochabrun; Additional reporting by Sarah Morland and Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
The Hill

We need a response to Haiti

The failure of Haiti’s state is likely imminent. This week, in a step that is unusual for Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry, he requested international assistance to “help [Haiti] fight this humanitarian crisis.” Though he did not specify, the gangs are the root cause and have increasingly grown in power since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise a year ago. They have now virtually seized Port-Au-Prince, most recently blockading the entrance to the Varreux fuel terminal.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin American#Oas#General Assembly#The Oas Summit#Venezuelans
Reuters

Panama replaces foreign minister in surprise move

PANAMA CITY, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Panama on Monday announced the appointment of Janaina Tewaney as its new foreign minister, a surprise move which makes her the third person to hold the post since President Laurentino Cortizo took office.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Markets Insider

Germany's takeover of Russian refineries frees the nation from dependence on Moscow, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says

Germany took control Friday of Russian-owned Rosneft's subsidiary in the country, which included three oil refineries. The move signals freedom for Germany from Russian dependence, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We are making ourselves independent of Russia, and any decisions that are taken there," he said at a news conference.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
msn.com

Turkey issues direct warning to Russia as Erdogan orders Putin to return 'occupied' land

Turkey has issued a huge warning to Russia after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered Vladimir Putin to return all "occupied" land - including Crimea. Olga Lautman, an analyst and researcher with a focus on the Kremlin who is also a Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, took to Twitter to share the explosive news. She wrote: "Turkey's President Erdoan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must return all land that Russia has occupied, including Crimea."
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS DFW

Mexican drug lord — the "Boss of Bosses" — out of prison after 33 years

A veteran Mexican drug lord convicted of the murder of a U.S. undercover agent has been granted house arrest due to his deteriorating health, authorities said Tuesday. Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo was considered Mexico's most powerful drug trafficker when he was arrested for the murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.Known as the "Boss of Bosses" ("Jefe de jefes"), the 76-year-old founder of the Guadalajara cartel has been in prison since 1989 and is blind in one eye and deaf in one ear."He needs treatment that cannot be given in prison because he has many...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Iranian president says the 'Holocaust probably happened' but needs proper 'investigation' and then calls Israel 'malignant cancerous tumor' during 60 Minutes interview

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke out during his first interview with a Western reporter Sunday, telling 60 Minutes that Israel is a 'malignant cancerous tumor' and claiming the 'Holocaust probably happened' but it needs to 'be investigated and researched.'. President Ebrahim Raisi, whose full name is Ebrahīm Raʾīs al-Sādātī, 60,...
WORLD
iheart.com

German Diplomat Who Laughed At Trump UN Speech Refuses Comments Now

Back in 2018 in remarks made to the UN General Assembly, Trump warned that German that they’ve “become totally dependent on Russian energy” and that “reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation.”. Video of the speech, shows German...
POTUS
Reuters

Reuters

622K+
Followers
359K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy