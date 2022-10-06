Can YOU pick the winner of the World Cup? Will one of the big guns triumph in Qatar or could a smaller team take the top prize? Show your footballing knowledge (and beat your mates!) in our EASY predictor

It's the question on everybody's lips... just who is going to win the World Cup?

England fans remain unconvinced by Gareth Southgate's Three Lions after under-par performances against Italy and Germany in the Nations League, but despite their recent poor results they travel to Qatar as strong contenders to end their 56-year wait for a second triumph.

Brazil, meanwhile, are the bookies' favourites to win the tournament for a sixth time while questions persist over the reigning world champions, France, after they narrowly escaped relegation from their Nations League group.

And now, as fans across the world pick their favourites, dark horses and surprise packages among the minnows, SofaScore has raised the stakes in the pre-tournament discussion with an exciting predictor game - and it's FREE!

SofaScore, who will be providing detailed statistical data for fans to view on Sportsmail and their own website throughout the tournament, have launched the Pick'Em game, where fans can predict the outcome of every single group and knockout game in Qatar.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

First, players will get the chance to pick the two teams automatically qualifying from each World Cup group.

WHO WILL WIN THE WORLD CUP?

Brazil: 4/1

France: 11/2

England, Argentina: 13/2

Spain: 15/2

Germany: 9/1

Belgium: 11/1

Portugal, Netherlands: 12/1

Odds courtesy of Betfair on October 5.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal make it through their tricky Group H? Can Wales emulate their Euro 2016 effort and qualify ahead of England again in Group B? Are Japan or Costa Rica going to knock one of the big countries out by getting through themselves?

Remember, whoever you pick in first and second is really important, as it will determine which side of the knockout draw they end up on - and who they will face on the way to winning the trophy. So, be really precise in your predictions.

Once the knockout matches are finalised, the rest is simple: pick whoever you think is going to win in the last-16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and then the big one at Lusail Stadium... will football be coming home?

Once you're happy with your picks, just register your details and wait to see if your predictions come true.

HOW DO I SIGN UP?

That's very simple too. Scroll above to get full access to the game at the click of a button, and you can start making your predictions straight away.

Once you've completed all your predictions, all you need to do is put down your name and email address, so you're kept right up to date as to how your predictions are faring as the tournament progresses. You can also provide a nickname to accompany your predictions, so get creative!

What's more, why not send a link to your mates? Pit your wits against those closest to you so you can find out who REALLY knows the most about football!

WHAT DO I WIN?

The biggest prize of them all - bragging rights among your mates! So get involved and see how you fare....

Despite their poor form in the Nations League, England are still among the favourites to win it

First, players will get the chance to pick the two teams they think will qualify from their groups