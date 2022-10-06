ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Can YOU pick the winner of the World Cup? Will one of the big guns triumph in Qatar or could a smaller team take the top prize? Show your footballing knowledge (and beat your mates!) in our EASY predictor

By Sportsmail Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

It's the question on everybody's lips... just who is going to win the World Cup?

England fans remain unconvinced by Gareth Southgate's Three Lions after under-par performances against Italy and Germany in the Nations League, but despite their recent poor results they travel to Qatar as strong contenders to end their 56-year wait for a second triumph.

Brazil, meanwhile, are the bookies' favourites to win the tournament for a sixth time while questions persist over the reigning world champions, France, after they narrowly escaped relegation from their Nations League group.

And now, as fans across the world pick their favourites, dark horses and surprise packages among the minnows, SofaScore has raised the stakes in the pre-tournament discussion with an exciting predictor game - and it's FREE!

SofaScore, who will be providing detailed statistical data for fans to view on Sportsmail and their own website throughout the tournament, have launched the Pick'Em game, where fans can predict the outcome of every single group and knockout game in Qatar.

HERE'S THE PICK'EM... Play NOW or scroll down for full instructions

HOW DOES IT WORK?

First, players will get the chance to pick the two teams automatically qualifying from each World Cup group.

WHO WILL WIN THE WORLD CUP?

Brazil: 4/1

France: 11/2

England, Argentina: 13/2

Spain: 15/2

Germany: 9/1

Belgium: 11/1

Portugal, Netherlands: 12/1

Odds courtesy of Betfair on October 5.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal make it through their tricky Group H? Can Wales emulate their Euro 2016 effort and qualify ahead of England again in Group B? Are Japan or Costa Rica going to knock one of the big countries out by getting through themselves?

Remember, whoever you pick in first and second is really important, as it will determine which side of the knockout draw they end up on - and who they will face on the way to winning the trophy. So, be really precise in your predictions.

Once the knockout matches are finalised, the rest is simple: pick whoever you think is going to win in the last-16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and then the big one at Lusail Stadium... will football be coming home?

Once you're happy with your picks, just register your details and wait to see if your predictions come true.

HOW DO I SIGN UP?

That's very simple too. Scroll above to get full access to the game at the click of a button, and you can start making your predictions straight away.

Once you've completed all your predictions, all you need to do is put down your name and email address, so you're kept right up to date as to how your predictions are faring as the tournament progresses. You can also provide a nickname to accompany your predictions, so get creative!

What's more, why not send a link to your mates? Pit your wits against those closest to you so you can find out who REALLY knows the most about football!

WHAT DO I WIN?

The biggest prize of them all - bragging rights among your mates! So get involved and see how you fare....

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1esyIg_0iOmC39X00
Show off your expert football knowledge and have a go at our World Cup predictor! 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37uPHh_0iOmC39X00
Despite their poor form in the Nations League, England are still among the favourites to win it
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RfShM_0iOmC39X00
First, players will get the chance to pick the two teams they think will qualify from their groups
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tFo1n_0iOmC39X00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bUuRT_0iOmC39X00
From there, you pick whoever you think will win the knockout rounds all the way to the final!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cV954_0iOmC39X00

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo's new celebration is ALREADY catching on... Benfica youth player copies the Manchester United veteran's reaction to his winner at Everton during UEFA Youth League clash with PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo's revealed a brand new celebration during Manchester United's clash with Everton and it appears to be catching on already. The Portuguese star normally carries out his trademark 'SIUUU' celebration after scoring but decided to mark his 700th club level goal on Sunday with something new. Having scored the...
UEFA
Daily Mail

England Women 0-0 Czech Republic: Lucy Bronze makes her 100th appearance for Lionesses... but Sarina Wiegman's side are held to a goalless draw in Tuesday evening's friendly

This was perhaps destined to be an underwhelming night for England. Brighton is a place that holds special memories for the Lionesses and boss Sarina Wiegman with their two Euro 2022 fixtures here producing an 8-0 win over Norway and a tense quarter-final victory against Spain. A friendly against the...
WORLD
Daily Mail

British Paralympian George Peasgood, 27, who won silver and bronze in Tokyo, suffers serious head injury after falling from his bike in a 'freak accident'

A Paralympian is fighting for his life after suffering a brain injury by crashing his bike in a 'freak accident'. George Peasgood, 27, is in a critical condition after suffering severe injuries when he fell from his bike last Saturday, according to his partner Frankie Hall. The Paralympian, originally from...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Daily Mail

'The world's gone mad!': Man City star Rodri's SCREAMER against Copenhagen is harshly ruled out by VAR after the ball brushed Riyad Mahrez's hand in the build-up... leaving BT pundits baffled

Steve McManaman hit out at VAR after Rodri's stunning strike in Manchester City's Champions League clash with Copenhagen was disallowed on Tuesday. The Spanish midfielder looked like he had given Pep Guardiola's side the lead in the 11th minute when he fired home a long-range strike. However, the referee was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Wigan 1-0 Blackburn: Nathan Broadhead nets second half winner as the Latics pick up their first home win of the season to move into the top half of the Championship

Blackburn’s bizarre see-saw form struck again as Wigan claimed their first home win since April in a dire Lancashire derby. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s team knew at the start of the night that a win would have seen them go into the weekend games sharing top spot with early pace-setters Norwich and Sheffield United, but Nathan Broadhead’s goal continued their see-saw sequence of results.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Harry Kane bats away Bayern Munich links and insists 'all my concentration is on Tottenham' as the Bundesliga side target the England captain as a Robert Lewandowski replacement

Harry Kane insists he is fully focused on playing for Tottenham amid transfer links to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. Kane, whose contract runs out in the summer of 2024, has been linked with a move to the Bundesliga club. Bayern are still looking for their direct replacement for Robert Lewandowski,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea: Blues complete double over 10-man Italian champions to go TOP of their Champions League group... with Jorginho and Aubameyang netting after Tomori was sent off

For a team that struggles to score goals, it’s eight in one week for Chelsea. That five of them have come against AC Milan suggests a corner has been turned under Graham Potter, and possibly on two wheels. It could be argued that Thomas Tuchel never got proper time...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qatar#The Big One#Guns#Wales#Three Lions#The Nations League#11 2 England#Betfair
Daily Mail

'No Haaland, no party!': Fans react to Man City failing to score without their star striker... as Pep Guardiola's side are held to a goalless draw by Copenhagen in the Champions League

Fans feel that Manchester City missed Erling Haaland after the striker was an unused substitute in their 0-0 draw with Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday. Haaland has scored 20 goals in just 12 matches this season since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, but he was rested by Pep Guardiola in Denmark, with City already on the brink of qualifying from their group.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal duo Saka and Martinelli are new entries after dominating Liverpool, while West Ham's Scamacca rises after scoring AGAIN... but can anyone topple No 1 Haaland in this week's Premier League POWER RANKINGS?

The latest round of Premier League action saw plenty of surprises and saw some trends continue in what has been a fascinating campaign so far. Leaders Arsenal edged out a struggling Liverpool side 3-2 at the Emirates, while Manchester City kept the pressure on the Gunners with a dominant win over Southampton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Top surgeon jumps to the defence of Dr Charlie Teo after he was restricted from performing his 'miracle' surgeries in Australia

A world-leading neurosurgeon has jumped to the defence Dr Charlie Teo to describe him as world-class as he fights to end restrictions on operating in Australia. For the last 15 months, Dr Teo has been unable to operate without written approval from a fellow surgeon due to restrictions placed on him by the Medical Council of NSW after the body received three complaints.
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

'They are really exhausted': Pep Guardiola insists he could not risk Erling Haaland against Copenhagen as the Norway star was 'so, so tired'... as the goal machine was left on the bench for Man City's controversial 0-0 draw

Pep Guardiola revealed he did not want to risk Erling Haaland in Manchester City's Champions League draw at FC Copenhagen because the striker was 'so, so tired'. The prolific Haaland was named on the bench and watched as City, reduced to 10 men after the sending off of Sergio Gomez, played out a goalless stalemate in the Danish capital on Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Japan
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Celtic 0-2 RB Leipzig: Timo Werner's header and Emil Forsberg's strike seal the win for the German visitors, as the hosts are eliminated from the Champions League

Timo Werner's header and Emil Forsberg's strike secured RB Leipzig all three points away at Celtic in the Champions League. The hosts have had problems scoring in Europe this season, and that continued against the Germans at Celtic Park, but they did hold out their opponents for 75 minutes. At...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus: SHOCK defeat for Italian giants heaps even more pressure on Max Allegri... with Omer Atzili's double earning a first Champions League win in 20 years for Israelis

Juventus slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Maccabi Haifa side who won their first Champions League game for 20 years as Omer Atzili's double helped the Israelis to a famous victory at a rocking Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday. The result leaves third-placed Juve's chances of qualifying for the...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'Have you been hacked or are you in Greece?': Iker Casillas gets quizzed by followers over his trip to Crete, after the Real Madrid legend said he would 'travel far' following controversial gay 'joke'

Iker Casillas has been asked by Instagram followers: 'Have you been hacked?' after posting a photo from Greece following his controversial 'I am gay' joke. The former Real Madrid shot-stopper left Spain after being slammed over his comments about coming out as gay on Twitter on Sunday. The 41-year-old had...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

ALVISE CAGNAZZO: Paulo Dybala faces a race against time to be fit for the World Cup after playing through the pain for Roma... it is a familiar position for a man whose injury record deterred the likes of Man United and Barcelona from signing him

Paulo Dybala risks seeing his life dream shattered in the year of Lionel Messi's last World Cup, the one at which all Argentines hope he can finally triumph. Dybala, nicknamed 'La Joya', was forced to leave the field five minutes into the second half of Roma's match against Lecce on Sunday due to an usual muscular problem. He immediately understood the severity of his injury as Roma physio Walter Martinelli pressed a cold pack on his thigh while the player said in front of the DAZN cameras: 'It hurts me terribly.'
UEFA
Daily Mail

'Didi Hamann? A fantastic source, well respected everywhere': Jurgen Klopp hits back at ex-Liverpool star after he claimed his fellow German's days at Anfield are numbered… before insisting he's ready for the 'challenge' of turning things around

Liverpool's form is currently so bad that many are questioning whether they will finish in the top four at the end of the season. Critics are lining up to take shots and Dietmar Hamann, who won the Champions League with the club in 2005, has suggested Klopp's time at Anfield may soon be up.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City are held to a 0-0 draw in Copenhagen without rested Erling Haaland after Sergio Gomez was SENT OFF... with Riyad Mahrez's penalty saved and Rodri's goal harshly ruled out by VAR

They rarely make light work of the weeks before Anfield. There is always something. A bizarre quirk, but Manchester City never seem to prepare for Merseyside with the clearest of minds. This was the third strange European night during the days before Liverpool away in four seasons. And given they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

645K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy