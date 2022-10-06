ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China's 'espionage plot' at a US weapons and nuclear lab: Damning report says Beijing infiltrated New Mexico facility for DECADES by recruiting top scientists to report back information - and now Republicans demand an investigation

By Elizabeth Elkind, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
 5 days ago

Beijing recruited leading scientists from a top United States nuclear laboratory in a decades-long plot to advance its own military, a damning report has suggested.

Now Congressional Republicans have demanded an investigation into the claims at least 162 scientists who worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico returned to China to 'support a variety of domestic research and development programs' between 1987 and 2021.

The report suggests that the majority of the scientists were from China and the recipients of Beijing-backed professional development and scholarship programs.

It is the latest worrying development that has seen the Chinese Communist Party looking to increase its influence in the U.S. The GOP have also demanded oversight of China buying farmland near military bases in North Dakota.

Weapons research is among the projects that the former US-based scientists are said to have worked on since returning to China.

The recent findings by Strider Technologies were brought to new light in a letter to the Biden administration spearheaded by Rep. Michael Waltz of Florida.

Waltz's Wednesday letter said China's ruling Communist Party goes after 'seemingly innocuous key civilian technologies, acquires them illicitly, and exploits the “dual-use” potential of these technologies to build up their military capabilities.'

There is new scrutiny on Los Alamos National Laboratory after a report claimed that dozens of scientists who worked there between 1987 and 2021 went on to work for the Chinese government
Los Alamos is one of the top nuclear weapons and research laboratories in the country

'The Chinese domestic programs that former Los Alamos members worked on also included work on weapons development and research in cutting-edge military technologies,' the Florida Republican wrote.

The report states they returned to China to work on projects like 'weapons development, contributing to research in cutting-edge military and dual-use technologies like deep-earth penetrating warheads, unmanned autonomous vehicles (UAVs), hypersonics, jet engines, and submarine noise reduction.'

Waltz pointed out the 'critical role' that labs like Los Alamos play in keeping the US a leader in science and clean energy development.

He said the troubling report shows Beijing 'had been successful at stealing and capitalizing on our research and development.'

'As a result, these malign talent recruitment programs have now resulted in a tangible national security threat to the United States,' he said.

The letter was co-signed by 10 House Republicans on the Science, Space and Technology Committee and addressed to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm as well as White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Arati Prabhakar.

Los Alamos maintains that its mission is to 'solve national security challenges through simultaneous excellence.'

Republican Florida Rep. Michael Waltz is calling on Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to investigate the allegations in the report
The risk of China's ruling Communist Party (pictured: Chinese President Xi Jinping) obtaining US secrets is a national security threat, Waltz says

According to Strider Technologies, 'at least one' former staffer at the lab who's since gone to work for China held a Q-level clearance from Granholm's department, meaning they would have had access to top secret classified information.

But even before the bombshell report, Los Alamos has not been without controversy.

In 2015, the Energy Department's Inspector General highlighted managerial deficiencies that led to the improper handling of data and shortfalls in its 'corrective action' processes.

And in 2004, the pivotal nuclear lab had to freeze work on all of its classified projects after it discovered that important data was missing from two of its hard drives.

That happened five years before a Los Alamos scientist named Wen Ho Lee was indicted on charges linked to stealing US nuclear secrets on China's behalf.

Fifty-eight of 59 counts against him ended up dropped after the federal government failed to find sufficient information to back the myriad of charges.

Lee ended up pleading guilty to one count of mishandling sensitive data in an agreement with prosecutors.

Bull Moose
5d ago

Yup, why fight us in a war when they can beat us by stealing all our secrets and buying hundreds of thousands of acres next to nuclear launch facilities? They would know if something was going to happen by looking out the window and calling home.

Anthony Silva
4d ago

wtf does this have to do with Republicans. EVERYONE SHOULD BE DEMANDING AN INVESTIGATION THIS IS A THREAT TO NATIONAL SECURITY OF ALL AMERICANS.

Mary Just Mary
4d ago

about time someone did! repbulican or democrat doesn't matter, ya'll lollygagging and pointing fingers while our nation is being weakened! we are vunerable and no one is doing a dang thing!

