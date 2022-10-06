GMA’s Ginger Zee shares cryptic quote about ‘quiet reflection’ as she gives a glimpse into relationship with co-host

GOOD Morning America's Ginger Zee has shared a glimpse into her weekend plans which she said include her costar and some 'quiet reflection.'

Ginger Zee posted a tweet on Thursday revealing what she and her cohost, T.J. Holmes have planned for their weekend together.

Ginger has been on Good Morning America's weekend team since 2011 while T.J joined the ABC news team in 2014 as a freelance journalist Credit: Getty

"The plans for the weekend, @tjholmes, is quiet reflection & embracing of the fast forward to winter while leaf peeping," Ginger tweeted with a laughing emoji.

The meteorologist added: "That is my kinda weekend," along with a giggling emoji and another with heart eyes.

She proceeded to credit the video in her tweet, which she said was shot in New Hampshire, to John Rowe.

Not too long after making her announcement on Twitter, T.J. quoted her tweet.

He added: "Leaf peeping. Quiet reflection. I gotta hang with you more often, GZ!"

Ginger has been on Good Morning America's weekend team since 2011 while T.J joined the ABC news team in 2014 as a freelance journalist.

She has faced controversy recently after one of her tweets was slammed as untruthful and questioned by her followers recently.

Ginger shot back with a tweet to defend herself against the allegations.

The accusations came after her report about Hurricane Ian when she shared images of the damage it had wreaked.

They included before and after pictures of Sanibel Island’s Ocean’s Reach in Florida.

"Due west of where my team & I rode out the storm," he said.

"The power of water on display. I imagine this is a minimum 12-foot surge but no official numbers yet."

One of her followers replied saying: "Due west over the bridge on the mainland, not on Sanibel. Be truthful."

But Ginger was quick to respond that not only was she correct, but the photos had been taken by a satellite.

"This photo was taken from a satellite, not me…" she tweeted in response.