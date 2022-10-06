Read full article on original website
Related
kidnewsradio.com
Historic home tour
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Community members in Pocatello hat the opportunity to visit 10 historic homes and churches on Saturday. This is the first year that a tour of historic homes has been offered. Attendees got to see some of the beautiful and unique architecture in these buildings, as...
kidnewsradio.com
Model train show brings families together
IDHAO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Idaho Falls Recreation Center on Memorial Drive once again was home to a model train show. The show is making its return after a few years due to the pandemic. The show provides an opportunity for model train enthusiasts to learn more about the hobby and get new cars, or models for their own home displays.
kidnewsradio.com
Wall of Warmth accepting donations now
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Is your closet filled with coats you no longer use? The Wall of Warmth is a great place to donate them. This project is put together in efforts to to keep East Idaho warm this winter by giving thousands of coats to those in need.
kidnewsradio.com
‘Falls’ lit blue to honor local law enforcement
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The falls were lit up in blue Saturday night to honor the men and women who serve in law enforcement. The lighting was part of the third annual Faith and Blue weekend. Executive Director for the Chaplins of Idaho Christa Trinchera said the local event called...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kidnewsradio.com
Freeze Warning for Tonight
We continue to get the benefit of dry conditions for the region. Above average temperatures will keep us in a dry pattern for the next 8 days. Some clouds mixed with smoke today and lower temps than yesterday, upper 60’s for the valley and freeze warning for tonight from American Falls to Island Park.
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – October 10, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has issued an advisory to not touch the water of Henrys Lake. People, pets, and livestock exposed to the water are at increased risk of illness and possibly liver or kidney damage.
kidnewsradio.com
Mountain View Middle School opens $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Students at Mountain View Middle School in Blackfoot received a special gift on Monday. The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) selected Mountain View as one of three schools in Idaho to receive a new $100,000 Don’t Quit Fitness Center. “Part of...
kidnewsradio.com
Agencies seek input on local trail system
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello, US Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Department of Fish and Game and Bannock County need your help assessing authorized and social/unauthorized trails in the Portneuf to Peaks area for future improvements. They are asking the public to visit arcg.is/1jrGmL0...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kidnewsradio.com
Pocatello man sentenced to federal prison for discharging firearm during robbery
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A Pocatello man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for the discharge of a firearm during a robbery that occurred on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation on June 23, 2021. According to court records, 41-year-old Jose Acosta, Jr. entered a camping trailer and...
Comments / 0