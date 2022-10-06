Read full article on original website
'A community of caring,' Fayetteville-Manlius CSD holding event for mental health
Fayetteville, N.Y — The Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District is holding an event for all community members Tuesday, at the F-M High School to discuss students' mental health and the resources in place to help. This follows an F-M Sophomore taking his life earlier this year, which was followed by...
Baldwinsville superintendent put on administrative leave
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Baldwinsville Central School District Superintendent Jason Thomson has been placed on administrative leave after his arrest on Friday after the district's homecoming football game. Earlier Friday night, it was reported to police that during the football game against Baker High School, multiple onlookers said Thomson was...
Baldwinsville Board of Education to meet Monday after Superintendent's DWI arrest
Baldwinsville, NY — The Baldwinsville School Board scheduled a special board meeting on Monday, October 10th, according to the district website. The board is holding an executive session to discuss "A matter made confidential by attorney/client privilege & the employment history of a particular person or corporation." The public meeting will be held at 6:30 PM at the Transportation Center, located at 2810 West Entry Road in Baldwinsville.
Syracuse Mayor Walsh tests positive for COVID-19, isolating at home
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The mayor said in a social media post that he is feeling fine and is experiencing mild symptoms. Mayor Walsh will continue to isolate and work from home through the week. The mayor...
Baldwinsville superintendent placed on paid leave after DWI arrest; police investigating
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Baldwinsville Central School District Superintendent Jason Thomson has been placed on paid administrative leave after his DWI arrest on Friday, October 7, an official with the district has confirmed. According to the district, Thomson’s salary for the 2022-23 school year is $203,056. Thomson was arrested...
Syracuse Fire Department celebrates 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week
Syracuse, NY — The Syracuse Fire Department is kicking off its 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. The first event was held at the Salt City Market on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to announce the week's events. Safety demonstrations were put on by firefighters, along with...
Sysco workers say not much has changed over 3 weeks being on strike
WARNERS, N.Y. — Syracuse area Sysco workers are still on strike after three weeks. Current employees are demanding better pay and labor promises. Warehouse Associate Garry Williams says not much has changed since going on strike on September 28th. While concerned about pay, Williams says that is the least...
Baldwinsville superintendent arrested after homecoming football game, charged with DWI
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Baldwinsville superintendent Jason Thomson was arrested last night and charged with driving while intoxicated according to the Baldwinsville police after the school's homecoming game. Prior to the arrest, Thomson was crowd surfing in the student section during the football game. Photos and videos of this quickly...
Syracuse neighbors gather at controversial Columbus statue to celebrate Columbus Day
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Dozens of people gathered around the Christopher Columbus statue in Columbus Circle on Monday for a wreath-laying ceremony in celebration of Columbus Day. Those at odds over the controversial statue say the fight is not over, after an ongoing years-long battle over the fate of the statue.
SPD discusses fentanyl made to look like candy, gun violence, and pink police badges
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed fentanyl that looks like candy, gun violence, and the pink badges the officers are wearing this month. Watch the video...
Karen Eames pleads 'not guilty' to additional charges for theft of $500K with husband
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Karen Eames, the wife of an Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy who carried out a murder-suicide in February, appeared in court Tuesday morning, pleading not guilty to charges of grand larceny and attempted grand larceny. Karen was indicted on these additional charges in mid-September after she...
Meet Roxy: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This is Roxy! Also known as Roxana Banana by her loving caretakers at HumaneCNY in Liverpool. She is an 8 year old pit bull mix, who's about 50 pounds, and has been at HumaneCNY for a year and a half. Things Roxy loves: car rides, walks,...
AAA: National average gas price jumps 12 cents
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in the City of Syracuse is $3.58. That's a drop of 6 cents from last Monday. Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.92, up 12 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.63, up 3 cents since last Monday.
Syracuse football's most highly anticipated game this weekend will boost local businesses
Syracuse, N.Y. — This Saturday #18 Syracuse will take on # 15 North Carolina State in the highest-ranked football matchup here in Syracuse since 1998. Fans and local businesses are preparing for the highly anticipated game during a special weekend on Syracuse’s campus--family weekend. Bill Nester, owner of...
SU to update community on JMA Wireless Dome fan safety ahead of Saturday's game
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University Vice President and Chief Facilities Officer Pete Sala is scheduled update the public on the fan experience inside the JMA Wireless Dome ahead of Saturday's Syracuse football game. One thing the university expected to address are safety concerns when it comes to large crowds....
CNY's O'scugnizzo Pizzeria getting national attention for unique 'upside down' pizza
UTICA, N.Y. — A Central New York pizzeria has been getting national attention lately for its unique style of pizza. At O’scugnizzo Pizzeria in Utica, the same family has been making ‘upside down’ pizza for more than 100 years. O’scugnizzo is the second oldest family-owned pizzeria...
19th Syracuse International Film Festival honoring greatest films, including local one
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 19th annual Syracuse International Film Festival starts this Wednesday in Syracuse, across multiple locations in the city. The festival runs through Saturday and invites all film enthusiasts to enjoy the different films being shown. This year’s festival will feature 33 elite long and short-form films...
