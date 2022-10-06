ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Baldwinsville superintendent put on administrative leave

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Baldwinsville Central School District Superintendent Jason Thomson has been placed on administrative leave after his arrest on Friday after the district's homecoming football game. Earlier Friday night, it was reported to police that during the football game against Baker High School, multiple onlookers said Thomson was...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Baldwinsville Board of Education to meet Monday after Superintendent's DWI arrest

Baldwinsville, NY — The Baldwinsville School Board scheduled a special board meeting on Monday, October 10th, according to the district website. The board is holding an executive session to discuss "A matter made confidential by attorney/client privilege & the employment history of a particular person or corporation." The public meeting will be held at 6:30 PM at the Transportation Center, located at 2810 West Entry Road in Baldwinsville.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse Mayor Walsh tests positive for COVID-19, isolating at home

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The mayor said in a social media post that he is feeling fine and is experiencing mild symptoms. Mayor Walsh will continue to isolate and work from home through the week. The mayor...
SYRACUSE, NY
Education
Sysco workers say not much has changed over 3 weeks being on strike

WARNERS, N.Y. — Syracuse area Sysco workers are still on strike after three weeks. Current employees are demanding better pay and labor promises. Warehouse Associate Garry Williams says not much has changed since going on strike on September 28th. While concerned about pay, Williams says that is the least...
SYRACUSE, NY
SPD discusses fentanyl made to look like candy, gun violence, and pink police badges

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed fentanyl that looks like candy, gun violence, and the pink badges the officers are wearing this month. Watch the video...
SYRACUSE, NY
Meet Roxy: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This is Roxy! Also known as Roxana Banana by her loving caretakers at HumaneCNY in Liverpool. She is an 8 year old pit bull mix, who's about 50 pounds, and has been at HumaneCNY for a year and a half. Things Roxy loves: car rides, walks,...
LIVERPOOL, NY
AAA: National average gas price jumps 12 cents

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in the City of Syracuse is $3.58. That's a drop of 6 cents from last Monday. Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.92, up 12 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.63, up 3 cents since last Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY

