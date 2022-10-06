Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
82-year-old Elderly New Jersey Woman on Oxygen Loses $8K in a Targeted ‘Grandson in Jail’ ScamZack LoveDeptford Township, NJ
Ambra Restaurant Reopens After Two-Year HiatusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
N.J. residents charged after drunken disturbance disrupts Kevin Hart show, police say
Two New Jersey residents and a Pennsylvania woman were arrested Sunday night after a drunken disturbance at a Kevin Hart standup show at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, authorities said. Police were called to the Casey Plaza venue after Hart’s staff members reported three people were disrupting the show,...
Willingboro, NJ, man arrested in series of swatting incidents
Police have made an arrest in a series of swatting incidents that targeted businesses in Gloucester County. Monroe Township Police say between June 23 and July 20, 2022, a series of calls were made indicating a person with a gun was threatening to shoot themselves. In each case, a business...
Gun pulled during Gloucester Township, NJ road rage incident, cops say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A man has been charged with weapons offenses and aggravated assault after pointing a a gun at another driver in an apparent road rage incident, police say. Kyle Boyce, 34, of the Glendora section of Gloucester Township, was taken into custody at his home, according to...
3 shootings in 9 hours are connected, NJ prosecutor says
Three shootings within nine hours in Monmouth County on Monday are believed to be connected, according to Acting Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. Two of the shootings took place in the evening. A customer was reported struck by gunfire at a convenience store at 800 Broadway in West Long Branch around...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teens charged in stabbing outside Home Depot in South Brunswick, NJ
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Two teens were charged in a pair of stabbings near a Home Depot store Saturday night. A 19-year-old man called police from inside the store around 7:50 p.m. and said he had been stabbed during a fight in the parking lot off Route 1, according to Deputy Police Chief James Ryan.
Drunk pair from NJ disrupt Kevin Hart’s standup routine
An intoxicated man and woman from Paterson along with a Pennsylvania woman were charged after disrupting comedian Kevin Hart's show at a Pennsylvania casino on Sunday night. Hart's team notified Wilkes-Barre police that the comedian's show at the Mohegan Sun was being interrupted by rowdy members of the audience who were smoking and would not comply with the hotel staff's orders to leave, according to Wilkes-Barre police.
2-Alarm motel fire in Pleasantville, New Jersey
PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A motel fire broke out in Pleasantville, Atlantic County early Tuesday morning. It is just outside of Atlantic City.Fire officials tell CBS3 this is now a 2-alarm fire that's burning at the Economy Inn on the Black Horse Pike.At this point, there are no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.But this fire is also causing problems on the roads. The Black Horse Pike is closed in both directions, west of the A.C. Expressway.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Police investigating Prospect Village Shooting
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One man is injured after being shot in the side in the Prospect Village near the laundry area of Trenton Housing authority. Trenton Police and Ems responded just before 7:00 Pm. Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics transported the wounded to the Capital trauma center with a trauma alert.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driver Pointed Gun In South Jersey Road Rage Incident: Police
A 34-year-old man from Gloucester County was arrested in a road rage incident, authorities said. On Sunday, Oct. 9, at 10:34 a.m,, Gloucester Township Police received a 9-1-1 call reporting an erratic driver near Blackwood Clementon Road and Peters Lane. The caller reported that the driver rolled down his window...
Fugitive applies for job at sheriff’s office — and other dumb NJ criminals
From the You Can't Make This Stuff Up file... Authorities say Zyeama Y. Johnson was a fugitive from justice who thought why not apply for a job at the Hudson County Sheriff's Office? It didn't end well for her. According to Sheriff Frank Schillari, she was wanted in Pennsylvania on...
NJ freezes some property tax bills: Top 10 towns gaining (or melting) the most
TRENTON – Less than three weeks remain for New Jersey senior citizens and disabled people living in homes they own to essentially freeze their property taxes by signing up for a state tax-relief program. The Senior Freeze application deadline for 2021 taxes is Oct. 31. There is a list...
Camden County, NJ, Man Killed in Car-Dump Truck Crash
Authorities in Monroe Township say a man from Camden County died in a crash between a car and a dump truck late last week. The accident happened around 11:50 Thursday night, October 6th, at Glassboro (U.S. Route 322) and Fries Mill Roads. According to police, a 2017 Kenworth T880 tri-axle...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trenton, NJ man dead after broad daylight fatal shooting
TRENTON — A man is dead after a weekend shooting in the capital city, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office. Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, was found by police on Kersey Alley shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, authorities said. Trenton police arrived at the scene after the city's...
Jerk destroys beloved dinosaur sculptures at NJ state park (Opinion)
If this were a dinosaur movie it would be called "Jerkasskick Park" because whoever this jerk is definitely deserves to get his ass kicked. At Allaire State Park for several years now families with kids have been discovering something truly magical and special hidden in the woods. Dinosaurs. Sculptures of dinosaurs made all from branches, twigs and twine. It's been the work of artist Robin Ruggiero and her work has been loved by many.
NJ gambling addicts charged with crimes could get help, not jail
TRENTON – New Jersey’s criminal justice system has a fairly well-known drug court, now referred to as a recovery court, and a newer, less frequently used diversionary program for veterans. To that mix might soon be added a gambling treatment diversion court, as the state expands the availability...
Comedy benefit for NJ father in need
On Oct. 21, there will be a Comedy Night Fundraiser along with a gift auction at the Fiorendo Sigismondi Community Center in Cliffwood Beach benefiting Anthony Yepez of Keyport. Anthony is a 36-year-old dad to a 10-year-old daughter and along with his fiancé recently welcomed a baby girl in July....
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Police Investigating Another Man Shot And Killed in Alley
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton has its 18th Homicide just after Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, was gunned down in an alley on Sunday, October 9th. A man was killed inside a car Monday night on Curry Alley and Greeley Alley Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics pronounced the man dead on scene just after 9:30 Pm . A man that was shot in Prospect Village Monday night. We expect to have details later in the morning.
The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale
Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
Father-son duo charged with burglary in North Wildwood, NJ
Police in North Wildwood have been trying to identify two men who were caught on surveillance video at 3:30 am on Aug. 11 burglarizing a business at 25th and the boardwalk. Officials say one man forced his way into the business's basement and stole $4,500 in cash while the second man stood guard outside.
Judge: Jury in West Windsor, NJ wife slaying won’t be told about earlier conviction
TRENTON — A judge has decided that jurors who are asked to decide whether a man killed his wife in New Jersey will not be told that he was convicted earlier of having killed his first wife in Ohio. NJ.com reports that the decision last week by Judge Peter...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
65K+
Followers
19K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 1