Winslow Township, NJ

Sicklerville, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Drunk pair from NJ disrupt Kevin Hart's standup routine

An intoxicated man and woman from Paterson along with a Pennsylvania woman were charged after disrupting comedian Kevin Hart's show at a Pennsylvania casino on Sunday night. Hart's team notified Wilkes-Barre police that the comedian's show at the Mohegan Sun was being interrupted by rowdy members of the audience who were smoking and would not comply with the hotel staff's orders to leave, according to Wilkes-Barre police.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
CBS Philly

2-Alarm motel fire in Pleasantville, New Jersey

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A motel fire broke out in Pleasantville, Atlantic County early Tuesday morning. It is just outside of Atlantic City.Fire officials tell CBS3 this is now a 2-alarm fire that's burning at the Economy Inn on the Black Horse Pike.At this point, there are no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.But this fire is also causing problems on the roads. The Black Horse Pike is closed in both directions, west of the A.C. Expressway.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Police investigating Prospect Village Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One man is injured after being shot in the side in the Prospect Village near the laundry area of Trenton Housing authority. Trenton Police and Ems responded just before 7:00 Pm. Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics transported the wounded to the Capital trauma center with a trauma alert.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Jerk destroys beloved dinosaur sculptures at NJ state park (Opinion)

If this were a dinosaur movie it would be called "Jerkasskick Park" because whoever this jerk is definitely deserves to get his ass kicked. At Allaire State Park for several years now families with kids have been discovering something truly magical and special hidden in the woods. Dinosaurs. Sculptures of dinosaurs made all from branches, twigs and twine. It's been the work of artist Robin Ruggiero and her work has been loved by many.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Comedy benefit for NJ father in need

On Oct. 21, there will be a Comedy Night Fundraiser along with a gift auction at the Fiorendo Sigismondi Community Center in Cliffwood Beach benefiting Anthony Yepez of Keyport. Anthony is a 36-year-old dad to a 10-year-old daughter and along with his fiancé recently welcomed a baby girl in July....
KEYPORT, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Police Investigating Another Man Shot And Killed in Alley

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton has its 18th Homicide just after Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, was gunned down in an alley on Sunday, October 9th. A man was killed inside a car Monday night on Curry Alley and Greeley Alley Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics pronounced the man dead on scene just after 9:30 Pm . A man that was shot in Prospect Village Monday night. We expect to have details later in the morning.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale

Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

