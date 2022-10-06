Read full article on original website
Related
krcgtv.com
Missouri Task Force One to return home from Florida Wednesday
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. — After responding to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Missouri Task Force One is headed home. According to the Boone County Fire Protection District's Facebook page, the type III team completed their last assignment to search a large condominium complex in Fort Myers Beach on Friday.
krcgtv.com
7 people from 6 states arrested after climate crisis activists block Maryland traffic
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Seven people from six different states were arrested after climate crisis activists blocked traffic on the Inner Loop of the I-495 Beltway in Maryland Monday morning, demanding that President Biden declare a climate emergency. More than 10 people wearing neon vests were sitting in...
krcgtv.com
Over $11 million in funding announced for 2023 road projects in Mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission (MHTC) approved over $11 million in contracts to improve roads across mid-Missouri. Among the projects approved by the Commission are the diamond grinding and pavement repair of over ten miles of pavement along eastbound Interstate 70 in Callaway County. The...
krcgtv.com
Annual Walk to End Alzheimer's breaks participant record this year
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are over 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s and 120,000 of them are living in Missouri. On Saturday, family and friends rallied together at Memorial Stadium for the 14th Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Fundraiser. According to event organizers this year’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcgtv.com
'House of 1,000 Pumpkins' collecting donations for American Cancer Society
CRANSTON, R.I. (TND) — A Rhode Island man has carved 1,000 craft pumpkins and assembled them on his front lawn for visitors to see during the Halloween season. Guests were admiring the Jack-o-lanterns at the "House of 1,000 Pumpkins" while The National Desk visited the display Monday night. I'm...
Comments / 0