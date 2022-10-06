ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Leonard Wood, MO

Missouri Task Force One to return home from Florida Wednesday

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. — After responding to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Missouri Task Force One is headed home. According to the Boone County Fire Protection District's Facebook page, the type III team completed their last assignment to search a large condominium complex in Fort Myers Beach on Friday.
Annual Walk to End Alzheimer's breaks participant record this year

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are over 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s and 120,000 of them are living in Missouri. On Saturday, family and friends rallied together at Memorial Stadium for the 14th Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Fundraiser. According to event organizers this year’s...
'House of 1,000 Pumpkins' collecting donations for American Cancer Society

CRANSTON, R.I. (TND) — A Rhode Island man has carved 1,000 craft pumpkins and assembled them on his front lawn for visitors to see during the Halloween season. Guests were admiring the Jack-o-lanterns at the "House of 1,000 Pumpkins" while The National Desk visited the display Monday night. I'm...
