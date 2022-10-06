Read full article on original website
How to Watch the Mariners vs Astros MLB ALDS Playoffs Live
After an impressive comeback at Saturday’s Wild Card game against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Seattle Mariners secured a spot
Monday Sports Headlines and scores presented by Barton Community College
NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets. Trent Grisham hit an RBI single and made a terrific catch in center field that helped the Padres take the best-of-three National League wild-card series two games to one. Austin Nola and Juan Soto each had a two-run single. San Diego advanced to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-five Division Series beginning Tuesday.
Briggs: Indians fans who swore off Guardians are missing baseball's best story
What’s in a name? As Shakespeare once wrote: That which we call a winning baseball team by any other name would be just as sweet, except in Cleveland. Just look at the Guardians. They drew a grand total of 1.296 million fans to Progressive Field this season — the franchise’s lowest total (by far) in a year without pandemic restrictions since 1992 — and we all know one of the reasons.
Walleye open training camp with status of captain Hensick uncertain
The Toledo Walleye opened their 13th season with the first day of training camp on Monday without key forward T.J. Hensick. The 36-year-old Hensick has played in three seasons for the Walleye and has served as the team's captain for the past two seasons. The status of Hensick, who led the Walleye in scoring last season, is uncertain as the veteran contemplates retirement. Hensick has not signed and is not part of the team's training camp roster as Toledo prepares for its season opener on Oct. 22 at Wheeling. “It’s really up to T.J. at this point,” Walleye coach Dan Watson said. “We’ve had honest and good conversations.”
No. 4 Clemson looks to extend Florida State’s slide
No. 4 Clemson will aim to keep its unbeaten record intact when it visits Florida State in Atlantic Coast Conference
Green Bay Packers host football outreach camp at Huntley Elementary in Appleton
The Green Bay Packers hosted a Football Outreach Camps in Appleton to give elementary school students the opportunity to get active and have fun, in conjunction with the NFL Play 60 program.
Broncos’ Hackett, Wilson haven’t been a good fit so far
DENVER (AP) — Aside from their shared optimism, Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson have proven to be a less-than-ideal fit so far. Shotgun formations are the wrinkle in the rookie head coach’s West Coast philosophies, and they haven’t meshed well with Wilson, who shows off fantastic footwork and meticulous mechanics from under center but looks lost in the shotgun.
Chiefs' Travis Kelce keeps evolving along with TE position
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — There was a time in Travis Kelce's career that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end could simply line up against a linebacker, or even a safety, and know that his speed and agility would be able to get him open downfield. Kelce turned 33...
