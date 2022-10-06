ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Monday Sports Headlines and scores presented by Barton Community College

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets. Trent Grisham hit an RBI single and made a terrific catch in center field that helped the Padres take the best-of-three National League wild-card series two games to one. Austin Nola and Juan Soto each had a two-run single. San Diego advanced to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-five Division Series beginning Tuesday.
SPORTS
The Blade

Briggs: Indians fans who swore off Guardians are missing baseball's best story

What’s in a name? As Shakespeare once wrote: That which we call a winning baseball team by any other name would be just as sweet, except in Cleveland. Just look at the Guardians. They drew a grand total of 1.296 million fans to Progressive Field this season — the franchise’s lowest total (by far) in a year without pandemic restrictions since 1992 — and we all know one of the reasons.
NFL
The Blade

Walleye open training camp with status of captain Hensick uncertain

The Toledo Walleye opened their 13th season with the first day of training camp on Monday without key forward T.J. Hensick. The 36-year-old Hensick has played in three seasons for the Walleye and has served as the team's captain for the past two seasons. The status of Hensick, who led the Walleye in scoring last season, is uncertain as the veteran contemplates retirement. Hensick has not signed and is not part of the team's training camp roster as Toledo prepares for its season opener on Oct. 22 at Wheeling. “It’s really up to T.J. at this point,” Walleye coach Dan Watson said. “We’ve had honest and good conversations.”
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
Great Bend Post

Broncos’ Hackett, Wilson haven’t been a good fit so far

DENVER (AP) — Aside from their shared optimism, Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson have proven to be a less-than-ideal fit so far. Shotgun formations are the wrinkle in the rookie head coach’s West Coast philosophies, and they haven’t meshed well with Wilson, who shows off fantastic footwork and meticulous mechanics from under center but looks lost in the shotgun.
DENVER, CO
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy