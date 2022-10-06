ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

LawLifter
4d ago

The charges should be pursued. Conducting unbecoming an officer and being found guilty of charges that originated while he was Chief may void his rights to a pension

WBRE

Man allegedly videotapes PSP conversation with victim

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say while conducting a missing juvenile investigation a man was arrested after videotaping police’s conversation with the victim. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday troopers were working an active investigation involving missing juveniles. While speaking with a victim of a missing juvenile, police said they saw a man […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police in Lower Saucon investigate hit-and-run crash

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are asking for the public's help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash. A black SUV hit the back of a blue Mack truck Tuesday shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Route 378 at the Saucon Square Plaza in Lower Saucon Township, according to a news release from township police.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Liquor Law Violation Complaints Jumped Last Month

ALLENTOWN PA – The number of complaints about liquor law violations at restaurants and bars that serve alcoholic beverages in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties nearly doubled during September 2022 when compared to August, according to the latest report from the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

Dynamite truck explosion at quarry sends 5 to hospital

MUIR, Pa. — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania. Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township. One person was flown...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Emergency medical services 'broken,' Suburban EMS administrator says

PALMER TWP., Pa. – Suburban EMS, which provides emergency medical services and transportation, is struggling. That was the essence of a presentation made by the organization's officials during the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors meeting Monday night. "Make no mistake, there is a crisis in emergency medical services," said...
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Two women charged in Luzerne County Walmart theft worth over $200

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two women after they were found shoplifting items worth over $200 at Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 14 around 5:19 p.m. police were called for a reported theft at Walmart in Hazle Township. PSP stated as a result, Patty Valeno, 38, of […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 injured in explosion at quarry in Schuylkill County

PORTER TWP., Pa. — Two people were injured after an explosion at a quarry in Schuylkill County, authorities said. The explosion at Summit Quarry in Porter Township was reported at 11:45 a.m. Monday, dispatchers said. Porter Township is about 16 miles north of Bethel, Berks County. According to authorities,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading council hears plan for land bank to fight blight

READING, Pa. — At Monday's meeting of its committee of the whole, the Reading City Council heard a presentation from Jamal Abodalo, the city's community development director, about the possible creation of a land bank for the city. Land banks were established by Pennsylvania in 2012 to help communities...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Charges filed in serious crash, car fire caused by racing, police say

PALMER TWP., Pa. - The driver who was rescued from a burning car in Northampton County is now facing charges for causing the crash, police say. Nyjah Golphin, 23, was charged Tuesday with felony aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment and driving offenses in the May 21 crash on Main Street in Palmer Township, police said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP investigating body found in abandoned hotel

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have discovered a body in an abandoned hotel in Valley Township. Friday, October 7, at approximately 6:30 p.m., State Police reportedly discovered the body of George W. Sholley of Berwick in an abandoned Day’s Inn Hotel. Public officials say the death is not suspicious and that […]
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

RPD: Bar bouncer shot, crashes car on way to hospital

READING, Pa. — A man working as a bouncer at a bar in downtown Reading is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning. The 37-year-old victim showed up at Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound around 2:30 a.m., according to the city police. The man told investigators he was...
READING, PA
lvpnews.com

BREAKING NEWS Four top officials resign at Lowhill Twp meeting

The resignation of four top officials was reported at the Lowhill Township supervisors’ Oct. 6 meeting at the Fogelsville Fire Company. Board Chairman Richard Hughes said the first resignation was from Treasurer/Supervisor Robb Werley. He then read Werley’s resignation letter, which stated, “Due to unforeseen substantial increase of work...
FOGELSVILLE, PA
Pocono Update

Monroe County DA Office To Start Program To Prevent Fatal Overdoses

Starting next month, the Monroe County Office of the District Attorney is set to unveil a new program to prevent fatal overdoses. MONROE COUNTY, PA | On October 7, the Monroe County Office of the District Attorney announced the start of its Overdose Fatality Review Program (OFR). Members from the OFR committee will begin meeting bi-monthly in November to identify system gaps and collectively formulate recommendations for various community resources to prevent future fatal overdoses.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton County Council to hold second hearing on 2023 budget on Wednesday

Northampton County Council will meet Wednesday afternoon for its second session to review the proposed $544.8 million 2023 county budget. County Executive Lamont McClure's spending plan keeps the property tax rate, known as the millage, the same as in 2022. The levy is 10.8 mills. With a mill equal to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed value, the total tax on a property valued at $50,000 will be $540 if council approves the plan.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

