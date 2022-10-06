Read full article on original website
LawLifter
4d ago
The charges should be pursued. Conducting unbecoming an officer and being found guilty of charges that originated while he was Chief may void his rights to a pension
Reply
2
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Stockertown to retain consultant to help rebuild police force amid turmoil over chief's resignation
STOCKERTOWN, Pa. - We're learning more about plans to rebuild a Northampton County borough's police department after its chief stepped down. In a preview of Stockertown's newsletter, borough President Amy Richards told 69 News the council is laying the groundwork for a new police department. She says the borough plans...
Man allegedly videotapes PSP conversation with victim
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say while conducting a missing juvenile investigation a man was arrested after videotaping police’s conversation with the victim. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday troopers were working an active investigation involving missing juveniles. While speaking with a victim of a missing juvenile, police said they saw a man […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown teacher fired after attending Jan. 6 rally wants lawsuit moved to federal court
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown teacher who was fired after attending a Jan. 6 rally wants his lawsuit moved to federal court. Jason Moorehead, a former social studies teacher at Raub Middle School, says he was wrongfully terminated and is suing over his right to free speech. Moorehead originally filed...
wrnjradio.com
Wanted man arrested after walking in roadway and refusing to move for vehicles in Warren County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was arrested and facing several charges after allegedly walking in roadway and refusing to move for vehicles, police said. On September 25, at around 6:34 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Route 31 south. in Washington Township...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Police in Lower Saucon investigate hit-and-run crash
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are asking for the public's help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash. A black SUV hit the back of a blue Mack truck Tuesday shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Route 378 at the Saucon Square Plaza in Lower Saucon Township, according to a news release from township police.
Work release inmate fails to return to facility in Easton, authorities say
A Northampton County Department of Corrections work release inmate didn’t return as scheduled at noon Sunday to the facility in Easton and is now being sought, according to a news release. Tan Van Tran, 52, was serving a four-month sentence in a domestic relations case, the department of corrections...
sanatogapost.com
Liquor Law Violation Complaints Jumped Last Month
ALLENTOWN PA – The number of complaints about liquor law violations at restaurants and bars that serve alcoholic beverages in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties nearly doubled during September 2022 when compared to August, according to the latest report from the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.
FOX43.com
Dynamite truck explosion at quarry sends 5 to hospital
MUIR, Pa. — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania. Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township. One person was flown...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Emergency medical services 'broken,' Suburban EMS administrator says
PALMER TWP., Pa. – Suburban EMS, which provides emergency medical services and transportation, is struggling. That was the essence of a presentation made by the organization's officials during the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors meeting Monday night. "Make no mistake, there is a crisis in emergency medical services," said...
Two women charged in Luzerne County Walmart theft worth over $200
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two women after they were found shoplifting items worth over $200 at Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 14 around 5:19 p.m. police were called for a reported theft at Walmart in Hazle Township. PSP stated as a result, Patty Valeno, 38, of […]
WFMZ-TV Online
2 injured in explosion at quarry in Schuylkill County
PORTER TWP., Pa. — Two people were injured after an explosion at a quarry in Schuylkill County, authorities said. The explosion at Summit Quarry in Porter Township was reported at 11:45 a.m. Monday, dispatchers said. Porter Township is about 16 miles north of Bethel, Berks County. According to authorities,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading council hears plan for land bank to fight blight
READING, Pa. — At Monday's meeting of its committee of the whole, the Reading City Council heard a presentation from Jamal Abodalo, the city's community development director, about the possible creation of a land bank for the city. Land banks were established by Pennsylvania in 2012 to help communities...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Man accused of ramming car into crowd at fundraiser facing more charges
BERWICK, Pa. - A man accused of ramming his car into a crowd at a fundraiser and killing a woman is now facing more charges. Authorities Monday added 19 counts of attempted homicide to the two counts of homicide against Adrian Reyes. He is now also facing 19 counts of aggravated assault.
WFMZ-TV Online
Charges filed in serious crash, car fire caused by racing, police say
PALMER TWP., Pa. - The driver who was rescued from a burning car in Northampton County is now facing charges for causing the crash, police say. Nyjah Golphin, 23, was charged Tuesday with felony aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment and driving offenses in the May 21 crash on Main Street in Palmer Township, police said.
Pa. man arrested after groping girls at high school football game, authorities say
A 69-year-old Slate Belt man was arrested after he “groped and behaved inappropriately toward several female students” during a football game Friday night at Palisades High School in Nockamixon Township, Bucks County, according to the district’s superintendent and Pennsylvania State Police. “The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested...
PSP investigating body found in abandoned hotel
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have discovered a body in an abandoned hotel in Valley Township. Friday, October 7, at approximately 6:30 p.m., State Police reportedly discovered the body of George W. Sholley of Berwick in an abandoned Day’s Inn Hotel. Public officials say the death is not suspicious and that […]
WFMZ-TV Online
RPD: Bar bouncer shot, crashes car on way to hospital
READING, Pa. — A man working as a bouncer at a bar in downtown Reading is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning. The 37-year-old victim showed up at Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound around 2:30 a.m., according to the city police. The man told investigators he was...
lvpnews.com
BREAKING NEWS Four top officials resign at Lowhill Twp meeting
The resignation of four top officials was reported at the Lowhill Township supervisors’ Oct. 6 meeting at the Fogelsville Fire Company. Board Chairman Richard Hughes said the first resignation was from Treasurer/Supervisor Robb Werley. He then read Werley’s resignation letter, which stated, “Due to unforeseen substantial increase of work...
Monroe County DA Office To Start Program To Prevent Fatal Overdoses
Starting next month, the Monroe County Office of the District Attorney is set to unveil a new program to prevent fatal overdoses. MONROE COUNTY, PA | On October 7, the Monroe County Office of the District Attorney announced the start of its Overdose Fatality Review Program (OFR). Members from the OFR committee will begin meeting bi-monthly in November to identify system gaps and collectively formulate recommendations for various community resources to prevent future fatal overdoses.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County Council to hold second hearing on 2023 budget on Wednesday
Northampton County Council will meet Wednesday afternoon for its second session to review the proposed $544.8 million 2023 county budget. County Executive Lamont McClure's spending plan keeps the property tax rate, known as the millage, the same as in 2022. The levy is 10.8 mills. With a mill equal to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed value, the total tax on a property valued at $50,000 will be $540 if council approves the plan.
Comments / 1