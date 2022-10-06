Read full article on original website
Beast Mode
5d ago
ethics. like being ethical. anyone can choose to do the right thing at anytime. it's not just what your doing when people are watching. it's what your doing when your alone as well is what makes you
KOLO TV Reno
State of Nevada launches website for abortion access in Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the state of Nevada are launching a website related to abortion access in the state. The website, which can be found here, outlines the legality of abortion in the Silver State, how to report Crisis Pregnancy Centers, as well as the cost and types of abortions.
KOLO TV Reno
Republican 1/6 committee member endorses Nevada’s Aguilar; a Democrat
WASHINGTON D.C. (KOLO) - Republican House member and January 6th committee member, Adam Kinzinger, has announced his endorsement of Cisco Aguilar for Nevada Secretary of State. Aguilar, a Democrat, is running against Republican Jim Marchant in the Nov. 8 election. Kinzinger had the following to say of Aguilar:. “(Cisco) Aguilar...
KOLO TV Reno
State agencies team up to stop drunk drivers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police is joining with other law enforcement agencies across the state in an effort to stop impaired drivers. Starting today through Oct. 31, police agencies across Nevada will be joining forces to apprehend impaired drivers. 135 people died on Nevada roadways in 2020 due...
KOLO TV Reno
More than $100 million approved for Nevada small businesses
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Treasury has approved $112.9 million for Nevada’s State Small Business Credit Initiative. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Biden signed into law in March of 2021. Nevada will receive an initial tranche of $35 million. “This level of...
KOLO TV Reno
Newsom to call special legislative session over gas prices
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday he will call a special session of the state Legislature in December to pass a new tax on oil company profits to punish them for what he called “rank price gouging.”. Gas prices soared across the nation this...
KOLO TV Reno
World Mental Health Day: WCSD wants to add more social workers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Monday is World Mental Health Day and Nevada ranks last in the nation when it comes to access to care for our youth, according to Mental Health America. Earlier this year, NAMI Western Nevada launched a teen text line, a non-crisis peer support service for those ages 14-24.
KOLO TV Reno
Harvest Train at the Nevada State Museum
Expect quiet weather through the week and weekend. Mornings will be cool and seasonal, with warm afternoons. No storms are expected through at least the next 10 days. -Jeff.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada gas prices starting to decline
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The average cost of a gallon of gas in Nevada is starting to decline, falling six cents in the last week. The average cost of a gallon of gas in Nevada sat at $5.38 Tuesday, according to GasBuddy. But prices are still historically high. The statewide...
