ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 2

Beast Mode
5d ago

ethics. like being ethical. anyone can choose to do the right thing at anytime. it's not just what your doing when people are watching. it's what your doing when your alone as well is what makes you

Reply
2
Related
KOLO TV Reno

State of Nevada launches website for abortion access in Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the state of Nevada are launching a website related to abortion access in the state. The website, which can be found here, outlines the legality of abortion in the Silver State, how to report Crisis Pregnancy Centers, as well as the cost and types of abortions.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Republican 1/6 committee member endorses Nevada’s Aguilar; a Democrat

WASHINGTON D.C. (KOLO) - Republican House member and January 6th committee member, Adam Kinzinger, has announced his endorsement of Cisco Aguilar for Nevada Secretary of State. Aguilar, a Democrat, is running against Republican Jim Marchant in the Nov. 8 election. Kinzinger had the following to say of Aguilar:. “(Cisco) Aguilar...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

State agencies team up to stop drunk drivers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police is joining with other law enforcement agencies across the state in an effort to stop impaired drivers. Starting today through Oct. 31, police agencies across Nevada will be joining forces to apprehend impaired drivers. 135 people died on Nevada roadways in 2020 due...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

More than $100 million approved for Nevada small businesses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Treasury has approved $112.9 million for Nevada’s State Small Business Credit Initiative. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Biden signed into law in March of 2021. Nevada will receive an initial tranche of $35 million. “This level of...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Health
State
Nevada State
City
Carson City, NV
Local
Nevada Government
KOLO TV Reno

Newsom to call special legislative session over gas prices

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday he will call a special session of the state Legislature in December to pass a new tax on oil company profits to punish them for what he called “rank price gouging.”. Gas prices soared across the nation this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

World Mental Health Day: WCSD wants to add more social workers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Monday is World Mental Health Day and Nevada ranks last in the nation when it comes to access to care for our youth, according to Mental Health America. Earlier this year, NAMI Western Nevada launched a teen text line, a non-crisis peer support service for those ages 14-24.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Harvest Train at the Nevada State Museum

Expect quiet weather through the week and weekend. Mornings will be cool and seasonal, with warm afternoons. No storms are expected through at least the next 10 days. -Jeff.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada gas prices starting to decline

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The average cost of a gallon of gas in Nevada is starting to decline, falling six cents in the last week. The average cost of a gallon of gas in Nevada sat at $5.38 Tuesday, according to GasBuddy. But prices are still historically high. The statewide...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy