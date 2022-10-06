ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

newyorkupstate.com

Must see Upstate NY home: Opulent Saratoga Springs estate inspired by owners’ world travels

Sitting among the grand Victorian houses of Saratoga Springs, the “Palazzo Riggi” at 637 North Broadway is full of splendor. The home took two years to design and three years to build. Each room contains style and decor inspired by the world travels of the owners, a well-known couple who were Saratoga Springs natives, according to real estate agent Julie Bonacio. They took inspiration from Bali, Italy, France, Africa, and more.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy ChowderFest winners announced

ChowderFest returned to downtown Troy on Sunday, October 9. The first, second, and third place winners have been announced on the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District Facebook page.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Celebrating the American Revolution in Saratoga Springs

National history is being celebrated locally as we get closer to the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. This month marks 245 years since British General John Burgoyne surrendered his army to General Horatio Gates in 1777. To honor the occasion, The Saratoga National Historical Park is hosting several days...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Photo of the Week: Fall 2022

Submit your “Photo of the Week” to possibly be included in the print edition of Saratoga TODAY Newspaper. One photo will be published in print each week. All submissions will be added to this gallery. Email your photo to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Ballston Spa hosts car show

Also happening Sunday – downtown Ballston Spa is transforming into a showroom full of classic cars. The Ballston Spa business and professional association is holding its 20th annual “the way we were” car show today, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Front Street. Organizers are expecting...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

The Creation of the Saratoga Battlefield Park: A Short History

Saturday, October 8th, 1927, was a great day for a burglar in Ballston Spa, NY. The Saratogian newspaper announced that “Ballston Spa closed down shop this noon and went to the Saratoga Battlefield celebration. Scores of Ballstonians, many of them taking part in the pageant, went to the historic battlefield this morning, but the great exodus did not take place until early this afternoon. Stores, mills, offices and shops closed at noon and throughout the forenoon there was a hustle and bustle of people getting ready to go to the celebration.”
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Mouth Watering Albany Grilled Cheese Sandwich Named Best in New York

According to one foodie website, the most perfect New York state grilled cheese lives right here in the Capital Region. One of the most underrated and maybe underappreciated comfort foods is a perfect grilled cheese sandwich. Perfectly grilled bread, with that gooey cheese, and maybe some bacon or tomato was thrown in - does it get any better? Ok, maybe a little tomato soup to dip that sandwich in can enhance the experience - but the perfect grilled cheese is a down-home tasty treat that deserves way more love than it gets.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Bakery serves up fun cheesecake flavors around the Capital Region

Husband and wife duo Tahiem Smoot and Alana McCray-Smoot started the specialty bakery Misses Kisses Pies in 2019 and became quite popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although they don't have a brick-and-mortar bakery location, the couple sells their goods at different stores and restaurants throughout the Capital Region.
SCOTIA, NY
theupstater.com

Brews, Bites & Bands coming to Ravena

RAVENA — The village is planning its first adult-only event, complete with adult beverages a la Oktoberfest. “Brews, Bites and Bands” will be held Oct. 8 at Mosher Park. “It is an adult event, 21 and over, if you want to enter the beer garden,” organizer and Village Trustee Caitlin Appleby said at the village board’s Sept. 20 meeting. “The music will be in the beer garden, and the beer garden will be on the basketball and tennis courts.”
RAVENA, NY
WNYT

Another fire erupts in Watervliet

There was another fire in the city of Watervliet Sunday night after a fire there destroyed a home earlier this weekend. The fire occurred on Broadway in Watervliet. Firefighters used a ladder and smashed through windows to check all areas of the house for anyone inside. According to witnesses, a...
WATERVLIET, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Old Navy opening in Amsterdam

Old Navy is set to open in the Town of Amsterdam on Wednesday, October 12. The store is opening in the former Michael's space at 240 Amsterdam Commons, next to Route 30 Wine and Liquor Depot.
AMSTERDAM, NY
104.5 The Team

Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup

Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
ALBANY, NY

