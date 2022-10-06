Read full article on original website
The Reason Longhorn Steakhouse's Steaks Taste So Delicious
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While Texas Roadhouse feels more like a honky-tonk Saturday night and Outback Steakhouse delivers an Americanized version of Australia to your backyard, Longhorn Steakhouse is all about cowboys. Ever since its conception in 1981 in Atlanta, Georgia (via Atlanta Business Chronicle), this cowboy-themed restaurant offers customers a Wild West experience in a casual dining atmosphere — and that, obviously, includes serving up some supposedly delicious steaks.
What Really Happened To Cracker Barrel's Trendy Offshoot, Holler & Dash
When you think of Cracker Barrel, you're thinking more along the lines of biscuits, rocking chairs, and those peg games you find at every table than any sort of start-up company. In fact, just the word "trendy" isn't exactly ringing any bells in a place that bills itself as an old country store from the early 20th century. But, once upon a time, Cracker Barrel actually did try its hand at a trendy offshoot geared towards millennials and hipsters alike: Holler & Dash. Or, wait, is it the Maple Street Biscuit Company now?
Why Lidia Bastianich's Tuna Salad May Surprise You
Interestingly enough, the history of tuna salad is intricately woven into women's independence in the U.S. As middle-class women at the end of the 19th century began venturing out of the home more, restaurants started to cater to them, per Smithsonian Magazine. With more women entering the workforce, lunch counters began placing fish salads (popular among ladies) between two slices of bread to make lunch portable, accommodating a quick break.
Reddit Is Blowing Up Over Aldi's Chilling Halloween Pumpkin Pie Dessert
Once fall begins and the weather starts to cool off, most of us probably start to reach for our favorite warm treats to ring in the season. After all, what could be a better autumn pick-me-up than a mug of warm cider, a hot pumpkin spice latte, or even a baked apple pie fresh from the oven? But while hot beverages and warm desserts might take over menus this time of year, Aldi's new pumpkin pie dessert shows that just because the weather is getting cold, that doesn't mean you have to put away all your frozen treats. While frozen popsicles are traditionally thought of as a summer food, Jonny Pop's pumpkin pie with fresh cream popsicle proves that this classic fall dessert doesn't have to be warm to be delicious.
Trader Joe's New Pumpkin Vinegar Is Dividing Shoppers
Each year, Trader Joe's introduces or reintroduces a bevy of pumpkin-flavored items for the fall season and, each year, Trader Joe's fans have a lot to say about them all. Trader Joe's new lightly spiced pumpkin spread turned heads on Instagram at the start of the fall 2022 season, with fans raving that the sweet-savory spread is great in coffee or on charcuterie boards. A new pumpkin cake offering had fans running to stores as well, to snap up boxes of the pumpkin sticky toffee cakes that are filled with not just pumpkin, but also dates, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves. Instagram also raved about Trader Joe's new pumpkin gnocchi and added the chain's new pumpkin spice cookies to their grocery lists. So ... you get the idea — Trader Joe's has a lot of pumpkin goodness to love, and it seems people do indeed love it.
The Spooky Deals Coming To Wendy's This October
The unique, robust, and sometimes cantankerous on social media fast food chain Wendy's has joined in on the October festivities, serving up a few spooky deals in the process. Wendy's may not be the most prolific food chain in America or the number-one selling burger joint — although per Forbes it's close — but it is the only chain that sells square burger patties (per CNN). And Wendy's patties are really the only square thing about the chain. The brand has a scary amount of confidence rooted in these angular pieces of beef, per Thrillist, often seen on the Wendy's Twitter account as barbed comebacks and roasts. The gingery, pigtail-emblazoned brand is fearless in this regard compared to its competitors on the fast food scene, who also regularly find themselves at the rough end of the food chain's humor (per Agora Pulse).
Ina Garten Reveals The Hardest Recipe She's Ever Created
Ina Garten is the face of home cooking. Now on her 12th cookbook and counting, the food guru has been in the industry for as long as it will take us to perfect a Thanksgiving turkey (which is still yet to happen). Nevertheless, Garten has proven herself to be the go-to "Barefoot Contessa" with 28 seasons to boot. "Be My Guest" is Garten's most recent television venture which showcases her conversations with celebrity guests while cooking in the kitchen. We would love to know what she puts on her Thanksgiving table! Like that time she made a "make-ahead feast" for her guests (per Food Network).
Chicken Milanese Recipe
Chicken Milanese has been around for a long time, and there's a reason why people make it over and over again — it's absolutely delicious. If you're reading this right now, chances are you have tried or been wanting to try chicken Milanese. This dish consists of a thin piece of chicken marinated in a flavorful sauce to infuse lots of flavor. Then, it has a delicious batter that crisps up perfectly when you fry it, giving you a taste of restaurant-quality food in the comfort of your own home.
Extra Moist Butter Cake Recipe
When it's so easy to make a cake from a box mix, why would you go through the trouble of making one from scratch? Well, because cakes made from scratch really aren't all that difficult, either, as long as you have the right recipe to follow to ensure that they come out with the proper texture. Recipe developer Ting Dalton describes this sponge-type cake as " springy, moist, [and] sweet." She likes to cut it in very small pieces, though she admits "it's impossible just to have a few."
Steak 'N Shake's CEO Just Won A Years-Long War With Cracker Barrel
At first thought, Steak 'n Shake and Cracker Barrel seem like two franchises totally apart from one another. Steak 'n Shake is a fast food burger and shake chain that recently made a profit for the first time in four years, finding its groove by shifting to a grab-and-go service method rather than sit-down service. On another side of the food chain entirely, Cracker Barrel is a casual sit-down spot known for its Southern favorites like biscuits and fried chicken.
Cookie Lovers Are Losing Their Minds Over The New Milky Way Flavor
In 1924, the first Milky Way flavor, boasting its traditional milk chocolate and nougat, hit shelves nationwide (per The Candy Encyclopedia). With $800,000 in sales the first year, the candy's success was evident, leading to a dark chocolate, vanilla nougat alternative in 1926. In 1936, the chocolate and vanilla version was rebranded as Forever Yours, though it's better known today as Milky Way Midnight.
Should You Chew Caviar?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Of all the luxurious things in life, caviar is often considered one of the finest that you can taste. The small pearly delicacy ranks quite high in the pecking order of the most expensive foods in the world. Not all caviars are created equal — as of 2020, the cheapest caviar cost around $1 an ounce and came from tobiko, lumpfish, and capelin, according to Caviar Star, while the most expensive variety came from the rare albino beluga sturgeon. On Amazon, Marky's Premium Almas Osetra Sturgeon Caviar currently carries a hefty price tag of over $480 per ounce.
Krispy Kreme's New Halloween Collection Might Make You 'Skreme' With Excitement
It's October, and you know it. The skeletons are coming out of the closet and into people's yards. The ghouls walk among us. The witching hour is upon us when the veil between the world of the living and the dead is tissue-thin. OK, so maybe your version of Halloween is less creepy, but we're willing to bet that it at least involves costumes, pumpkins, parties, and some scary movies. Plus, you can't forget about Halloween candy and all the specially decorated sweet treats from chains like Krispy Kreme.
The Halloween Tradition That's Returning To Chipotle For The First Time In Three Years
We're officially in Spooky Season, which means it's time to start planning your Halloween costume, stocking up on candy, and most importantly, figuring out where you're going to eat on October 31. After all, you have plenty of options when it comes to restaurants offering special deals and promotions for the holiday.
How Buoys Inspired The Creation Of Weber Grills
Although barbeques have passed us by for colder weather and indoor cooking, grilling still remains a popular option for some no matter what the weather. For certain grilling fans, they'll tell you that nothing beats a Weber grill, even if it's on the hottest of summer days or the coldest winter flurries. While you may argue that other brands may excel far above Weber, you can't deny that its grills certainly are recognizable.
Can You Peel An Egg With Tape?
There are many meditative motions to cooking, like slicing, stirring, standing over a grill flipping patties with a beer in hand. But certain cooking tasks are just tedious and borderline infuriating, like peeling garlic, pitting olives, and cutting kernels off of corn cobs. Among this list of undesirable cooking tasks...
This Cookbook Is Perfect For The Good Place Fans
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The worlds of chefs and cinephiles collide when cookbooks are inspired by TV shows and movies. According to Today, a "Friends" cookbook was released in 2020 to showcase some of the foods mentioned throughout its 10 seasons. With more than 90 recipes, it includes Ross's "Moist Maker Sandwich" and "The Joey Special," which just consists of two pizzas (per BuzzFeed). Another such cookbook, "A Feast of Ice and Fire," hit the shelves following the success of George R. R. Martin's "Game of Thrones." This book is equipped with more than 100 recipes referencing aspects of the show, such as The Wall, King's Landing, and The North.
We Tried Krispy Kreme's Spook-Tacular Doughnuts. Here's How It Went
Krispy Kreme rolled out another round of seasonal specials this week, transforming stores around the country into "Krispy Skremes" with the launch of the all-new Haunted House Collection. After trying recent releases like the Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Doughnuts and Autumn's Orchard Collection, we knew we had to try the Haunted House Collection too.
Starbucks TikTok Is Begging You Not To Order Food 'Double-Toasted'
Known for its wide range of coffee drinks, Starbucks' can be found around almost every corner and seemingly has as many menu items as they do locations. While beverages are what dominate most of the menu, 52 of the best Starbucks drinks are must-tries. However, the chain's food menu full of bagels, sandwiches, and other pastries makes it easy to grab a quick lunch or snack while getting your caffeine boost.
The Reason Buffalo Wings Always Come With Celery And Blue Cheese
It's the same thing wherever you go. Be it a place that claims it has "the best wings in the state" or a local bar, your order of crispy, juicy buffalo chicken wings always comes with a side of celery and blue cheese. Why is it never something like carrots and ranch dressing or lettuce leaves and sour cream? Who sold the famous poultry dish first?
