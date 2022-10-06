Read full article on original website
Related
Traffic stop ends in arrest for East Greenbush man
An East Greenbush man was arrested on Sunday after a traffic stop. According to the police that pulled over Jedidiah Foote, 27, his New York State non-driver ID card was suspended 28 times.
Saratoga deputies searching for vulnerable adult
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a man reported missing.
Jury selection slated for February shooting suspect
Jury selection in the trial of Eugene Royal, 30, is slated to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday before Judge Ackerman in Albany County Court.
Two arrested in Schenectady over narcotics and gun possession
According to U.S. Marshals, two people from Schenectady were arrested narcotics trafficking and gun possession.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNYT
New information released on deadly crash
We’re still learning more about a deadly crash in Albany we first told you about last week. It happened last Thursday night, just after 10 p.m., near the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Albany Shaker Road. Police are not yet releasing the identity of the victim, but they say...
Have You Seen These Guys Terrorizing Ballston? Police Want Your Help!
There has been a rash of burglaries all over the Capital Region. The targets are usually unlocked cars. The burglars look for possessions, money, and other valuable things left in vehicles. However, sometimes they break in. Many burglaries such as these have been happening in the Clifton Park area. Now the thieves have moved into the Town of Ballston.
WNYT
Queensbury man arrested for aggravated DWI
A Queensbury man is facing charges for felony aggravated DWI after he crashed his car Saturday afternoon. The Warren County sheriff’s office says shortly before 4 p.m., deputies responded and found a car off the road at the intersection of West Mountain and Potters Road – along with a drunk driver.
Albany man arrested after alleged assault, burglary
An Albany man has been arrested for allegedly breaking a woman's foot and threatening her with a gun. The Albany Police Department said William Crawford, 35, was arrested on October 9.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Albany Man Accused of Attacking Woman Arrested on Several Charges
An Albany man who is accused of attacking a woman inside of her apartment has been arrested on several charges. According to police, 35-year-old William Crawford entered the victim's residence on Dana Avenue late Friday night, assaulted her and threatened her with a handgun. The woman went to the hospital for treatment of a fractured foot and other wounds. When Crawford was taken into custody Sunday, officers say he had a gun and also cocaine in his pants pockets. He was arraigned Monday and sent to the Albany County Jail.
New: Upstate New York Men Indicted For ‘Unprovoked’ Murder of NY Dad
We've learned more information about the two men charged in the "unprovoked" murder of a New York dad. On Friday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady announced that a Dutchess County Grand Jury voted to indict Roy Johnson and Devin Taylor. The two men with ties to Dutchess County are the two suspects charged in the shooting death of a 53-year-old Long Island father at the Courtyard Marriott Poughkeepsie location. The father was visiting his son during Marist College's Family Weekend.
Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge embarking on new journey
The City of Glens Falls has a new communications director—and he's a very familiar face to most of the Capital Region.
Fisherman Found Dead In Battenkill River From Delmar
The Battenkill River runs nearly 60 miles long, originating in Vermont and emptying out into the Hudson River in New York. This time of year, the Battenkill, especially as it travels through Washington County, is one of the prettiest stretches of preeminent trout fishing territory in the country. On Thursday evening, the pristine waterway was marred by tragedy. A fisherman, now being reported from Delmar, was found dead in the river.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Albany Shelter That Was Site of Brutal Attack Expected to Reopen Monday
An Albany shelter that was the site of a brutal attack several weeks ago is scheduled to reopen its doors Monday. On August 29th, 42-year-old Randell Mason allegedly assaulted 34-year-old Jon Romano with two swords at the Community Connections facility on Sheridan Avenue. Romano was seriously injured and is still recovering. The executive director for the Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless says there will be additional security measures in place aimed at preventing any future violence. Mason is facing several charges and is due in court again next month.
WNYT
New details on man killed in deadly Northern Blvd. crash
We have new details on the crash that killed a person walking near Northern Blvd. on Thursday evening. The victim is a 58-year-old man from Albany, who died at the scene of the crash. Albany police say the pedestrian was crossing eastbound when he was hit. An SUV and a...
16-year-old sentenced in fatal Albany crash
A 16-year-old, whose name will not be released due to their age, was sentenced in connection to a fatal crash in Albany that happened in April. The Albany County District Attorney's Office said the 16-year-old was sentenced to two to six years in state prison for second-degree manslaughter.
Green Island Man Repeatedly Punched 5-Month-Old Dog In Head, Police Say
A man from the region is facing animal cruelty charges after he was allegedly caught on video punching a 5-month-old dog. Albany County resident Jordan France, age 30, of the village of Green Island, was arrested following an investigation by the Green Island Police Department. Officers were contacted Wednesday, Oct....
Woman Films Odd Light Beams in Albany County – What Did She See?
UFO or Nah? Woman Films Odd Light Beams in Albany County - What Did She See?. It's not conclusive, but that's what makes it so interesting, at least for me anyway. A woman in Albany County shared a video she took over the weekend consisting of a series of unexplained darting light beams emanating from the nighttime sky. What was it?
Waterford Rescue Squad mourns loss of Past Captain
The Waterford Rescue Squad is mourning the loss of Past Captain and Lifetime Member Dennis Schoonmaker, who spent decades serving the rescue squad, Waterford Fire Department, and the community as a whole.
newyorkupstate.com
Albany’s highest-paying jobs all pay at least $130,000 a year
Albany, N.Y. — The highest-paying jobs in the Albany metro area all have annual median salaries of at least $130,000 a year, according to federal data. The list is dominated by positions in health care. It’s the same in other Upstate New York cities, including Buffalo, Syracuse and Rochester. Hospitals are major employers in all four markets.
WNYT
Schenectady residents arrested for drugs, ghost gun
Two adults were sharing the residence with a minor at the time of arrest. The minor has been sent to stay with another family tonight. Terrance Williams and Destiny Graham are currently in the custody of U.S. marshals. Williams was already on parole for a 2018 conviction for criminal sale...
Comments / 0