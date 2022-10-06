Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eating our Way Through Savannah, GAMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Savannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
Related
WJCL
Savannah ranked one of the best small U.S. cities by readers of Condé Nast Traveler
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Condé Nast Traveler readers vote Savannah-Hilton Head airport #1 in the country. The Hostess City of the South has been voted one of the best small U.S. cities by readers of Condé Nast Traveler. Results of the annual reader poll were...
WJCL
Savannah Has Heart: WJCL, American Heart Association partner to save lives Wednesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. — WJCL is proud to partner with the American Heart Association on Wednesday, October 12 for a fundraiser to save lives in our community. Anyone who donates will see their money go toward the following:. Training for CPR. Increase awareness of heart disease and stroke. CPR Kits...
WJCL
Rain chances return ahead of the next push of cooler temperatures
Much needed rain is possible ahead of a cold front this week. Rain chances will peak on Wednesday and Thursday, so keep an umbrella on standby. Isolated showers will pop-up in a few spots on Tuesday. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are more likely midweek. Rain totals this week should range from 0.25" to 1" in most of southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry.
WJCL
Tybee Island worker cleaning up the beach gets ATV stuck in sand
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Check out this photo of a Tybee Island ATV stuck in wet sand with water quickly rushing around it. The city of Tybee says one of its workers was collecting trash at the waterline on Monday morning when his ATV's wheels got stuck in soft sand, and he couldn't turn on the vehicle's four-wheel drive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJCL
World mental health day: Georgia Southern University working to protect students peace.
STATESBORO, Ga. — Monday is recognized as mental health day worldwide, but protecting your peace is a year-round fight for faculty and staff at Georgia Southern University. The public institution works around the clock to help their student-athletes make sure they are healthy, always including their mental health. Brandonn...
WJCL
Tracking rain and thunderstorms by tomorrow
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There will be lots of clouds at the coast throughout the day and more sun west of I-95. There will be spotty showers along and east of I-95 this afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with breezy northeast winds. Highs are going to be in the mid to upper-70s at the coast and lower-80s inland.
WJCL
Where is Quinton Simon? Search for missing Savannah toddler enters fifth day
Update 2:13 p.m.: Chatham County Police have established a tip line for information surrounding the case. Call 912-667-3134 to reach a detective directly. If it goes to voicemail, leave a message. The tipline is only for the Quinton Simon investigation. Update 9:30 a.m.: Chatham County Police issued the following statement...
WJCL
Police re-investigate pool in search for missing Savannah toddler, block release of 911 call
Update 3:30 p.m.: For the first time since Quinton disappeared, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley acknowledged Monday the possibility of a criminal element in the case. Chief Hadley also said police and FBI agents have re-searched the home for any clues. On Monday, Chatham Fire was called out to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJCL
Shooting in Savannah: Police investigate daytime incident that sent 1 person to the hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Savannah are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at Waters and E. Montgomery Crossroad. The victim is said to have suffered non life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. This is...
WJCL
Pleasantly warm today and tracking the next chance for rain
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There will be lots of clouds throughout the day with some sun at times. Temperatures will be in the upper-70s to lower-80s. There is a small chance for spotty showers north of Beaufort. The new workweek will start out dry and pleasantly warm. Models are showing mainly...
WJCL
Police issue statement on new evidence seized in search for missing Savannah toddler
Update 1:53 p.m.: The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has issued a statement on the case. The following is from John Bischoff, vice president of the division's missing children division:. “As the search for Quinton Simon nears the one-week mark, we encourage the community to keep sharing Quinton’s...
WJCL
Savannah Ghost Pirates first day of Training Camp to begin on Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Ghost Pirates will begin their inaugural training camp, presented by Coca-Cola, on Monday, Oct. 10 at the Savannah Civic Center. The team’s on-ice session will begin at 10:15 a.m. Savannah Ghost Pirates set to begin their season on Saturday, Oct. 22 on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJCL
Police in Garden City investigating daytime shooting; 1 person injured
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Police in Garden City are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon. Authorities confirm one person was shot on the 4400 block of 3rd Street. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
WJCL
Halloween Ends: Remember when Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Myers came to Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: 'Halloween Ends' trailer. You might notice some familiar spots when 'Halloween Ends' premieres in theaters and on Peacock later this week. The latest installment of the franchise, ending a trilogy that began with the 2018 reboot, filmed in and around Savannah for several months earlier this year. The film is set four years after the events of 2021's 'Halloween Kills.'
WJCL
New details released after Savannah teen charged in toddler's deadly shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Initial coverage of the shooting. More information is being revealed after a Savannah teen was arrested for murder in the shooting death of a toddler. On Tuesday, a preliminary hearing was held for the 16-year-old suspect, who has not been publicly identified due to his age.
WJCL
Cahill's Market offering fall family fun in the Lowcountry with its pop-up pumpkin patch
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Fall family fun. In this week's Lowcountry Living, we're taking you to a pop-up pumpkin patch that offers a little something for everyone. The Cahills have been farming in Bluffton for more than a century. “My grandmother bought this place in 1918," said Johnny Cahill, owner...
WJCL
Bluffton Shooting: Authorities investigate incident at apartment complex
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities are investigating after a man was shot overnight in Bluffton. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shots fired call around 9 p.m. Sunday at the Bluestone Apartments, at 4921 Bluffton Parkway. A short time later,...
WJCL
Man accused of hiding under truck, shooting Jasper County man
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — One man is now facing charges after deputies say he hid under a truck and shot another man in Jasper County. Deputies say it happened early Sunday morning around 12:24 a.m. They say when they arrived at a home off of Grays Highway, they found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
WJCL
Savannah police searching for a 32-year-old man in terroristic threats investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above File Video: Your Monday Morning Headlines. Savannah police said they are searching for a man who is connected to a terroristic threat investigation. Eddie Glover, 32, is wanted for questioning in connection to an investigation regarding terroristic threats. Anyone with information on Glover’s whereabouts is...
WJCL
Authorities in Jasper County charge suspect with attempted murder in weekend shooting
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Jasper County have arrested a man in connection with a weekend shooting. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home off Grays Highway shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The victim, who suffered multiple gunshot...
Comments / 1