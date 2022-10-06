ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WJCL

Rain chances return ahead of the next push of cooler temperatures

Much needed rain is possible ahead of a cold front this week. Rain chances will peak on Wednesday and Thursday, so keep an umbrella on standby. Isolated showers will pop-up in a few spots on Tuesday. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are more likely midweek. Rain totals this week should range from 0.25" to 1" in most of southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WJCL

Tybee Island worker cleaning up the beach gets ATV stuck in sand

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Check out this photo of a Tybee Island ATV stuck in wet sand with water quickly rushing around it. The city of Tybee says one of its workers was collecting trash at the waterline on Monday morning when his ATV's wheels got stuck in soft sand, and he couldn't turn on the vehicle's four-wheel drive.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WJCL

Tracking rain and thunderstorms by tomorrow

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There will be lots of clouds at the coast throughout the day and more sun west of I-95. There will be spotty showers along and east of I-95 this afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with breezy northeast winds. Highs are going to be in the mid to upper-70s at the coast and lower-80s inland.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Pleasantly warm today and tracking the next chance for rain

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There will be lots of clouds throughout the day with some sun at times. Temperatures will be in the upper-70s to lower-80s. There is a small chance for spotty showers north of Beaufort. The new workweek will start out dry and pleasantly warm. Models are showing mainly...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah Ghost Pirates first day of Training Camp to begin on Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Ghost Pirates will begin their inaugural training camp, presented by Coca-Cola, on Monday, Oct. 10 at the Savannah Civic Center. The team’s on-ice session will begin at 10:15 a.m. Savannah Ghost Pirates set to begin their season on Saturday, Oct. 22 on the...
SAVANNAH, GA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WJCL

Halloween Ends: Remember when Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Myers came to Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: 'Halloween Ends' trailer. You might notice some familiar spots when 'Halloween Ends' premieres in theaters and on Peacock later this week. The latest installment of the franchise, ending a trilogy that began with the 2018 reboot, filmed in and around Savannah for several months earlier this year. The film is set four years after the events of 2021's 'Halloween Kills.'
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Bluffton Shooting: Authorities investigate incident at apartment complex

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities are investigating after a man was shot overnight in Bluffton. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shots fired call around 9 p.m. Sunday at the Bluestone Apartments, at 4921 Bluffton Parkway. A short time later,...
BLUFFTON, SC
WJCL

Man accused of hiding under truck, shooting Jasper County man

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — One man is now facing charges after deputies say he hid under a truck and shot another man in Jasper County. Deputies say it happened early Sunday morning around 12:24 a.m. They say when they arrived at a home off of Grays Highway, they found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
JASPER COUNTY, SC

