Chase Elliott shoos tv cameras after NASCAR Roval race (Video)
Elliott was bumped from the lead By AJ Allmendinger in the closing laps then spun out by Tyler Reddick. On Sunday, the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course hosted the NASCAR Cup Series. The Roval event was a playoff elimination race with four more drivers getting eliminated. Watch the video of...
Kyle Larson Has the Green Light To Go After Something Bigger Than Le Mans in 2023
Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has the OK from Rick Hendrick and Jeff Gordon to take a run at the Indianapolis 500 if he so desires. The post Kyle Larson Has the Green Light To Go After Something Bigger Than Le Mans in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Denny Hamlin Updates Kurt Busch’s Status, Admits Team Cheated, Dishes on William Byron Penalty Reversal and Safety Meeting with NASCAR
Denny Hamlin isn't one to mince words, and he proved that over the weekend by holding court at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The post Denny Hamlin Updates Kurt Busch’s Status, Admits Team Cheated, Dishes on William Byron Penalty Reversal and Safety Meeting with NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Cole Custer’s Crucial Block for Chase Briscoe Deservedly Piques NASCAR’s Interest Even if He’s Established Plausible Deniability
NASCAR is looking into the big assist Chase Briscoe got when Cole Custer suddenly slowed on the last lap on the Charlotte Roval. The post Cole Custer’s Crucial Block for Chase Briscoe Deservedly Piques NASCAR’s Interest Even if He’s Established Plausible Deniability appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Daniel Suarez, Corey LaJoie heated exchange after Roval incidents (Video)
Daniel Suarez and Corey LaJoie had a heated post-race discussion as they signed autographs after the NASCAR race on the Charlotte Roval. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series unloaded in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 17-turn Roval road course brought drama in the Playoff elimination event. Watch the Daniel Suarez vs...
NASCAR drivers Hamlin, Briscoe flustered with Byron appeal result
NASCAR playoff drivers are surprised at the results of the appeal of William Byron’s penalty. Drama unfolded two weeks ago at Texas Motor Speedway as the NASCAR Cup Series opened the Round of 12 in the playoffs at the 1.54-mile oval. And the results of that drama only unfolded a few days ago.
NBC Sports
NASCAR Cup playoff grid resets after Charlotte Roval
The Xfinity Series also begins the Round of 8 this weekend, whittling its playoff field to four drivers for the Nov. 5 championship race at Phoenix. The third round features races at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville. The Truck Series was off this past weekend. The series is back in...
Charlotte Race Results: October 9, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR race results from the Roval (Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course) Today, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 2.32-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway road course stretches over 17 corners. The Bank of America Roval 400 sets the grid for the Round of 8 as four playoff drivers are set to be eliminated.
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Check out the NASCAR starting lineup for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway as the Cup Series playoffs Round of 12 ends on a road course.
CBS Sports
NASCAR to review Cole Custer's actions on final lap of Charlotte Roval Cup Series playoff race
NASCAR said in a statement issued Sunday evening that it is reviewing data, video and radio transmissions from Cole Custer's car after an incident on the final lap of Sunday's race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. The incident in question saw Custer take certain actions on the final lap to the benefit of Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe, who advanced to the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Playoffs.
racer.com
Allmendinger muscles by Gibbs in OT to take Xfinity Roval win
It took a bit of thievery for AJ Allmendinger to preserve his perfect record at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. “We got that one—we stole that one,” shouted Allmendinger after spinning his car like a dervish during a celebratory burnout at the finish line of the 2.32-mile, 17-turn road course.
